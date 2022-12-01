FLAPJACKS: Stack ’em high and eat ’em all. Barboursville Lions Club hosts a pancake breakfast during its Breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at Barboursville Senior Center. Admission is $6 and free to ages 12 and under.
READER: Lena Hodge, of Huntington, is a longtime Herald-Dispatch subscriber and reader of this column, especially the chuckles. She even recalls when I wrote a food column. Thanks, Lena, for being a reader.
RECIPIENTS: Deanna Daniels, Samuel Duvall, Treavor Davis, Emily Dixon, Heather Davis, Jessica Diamond, Danielle Doss, Millie DeBoard, Belinda Dingess, Gabriella Downing, Christopher Deyo, Crystal Elkins, Zachary Enyart and Iesha Elam were among others from Ashland Community and Technical College awarded more than $171,000 in scholarships for the fall 2022 semester.
BREAKFAST: Adriaunna Paige Foundation hosts its inaugural Breakfast with Santa from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Tri-State Fire Academy, 4200 Ohio River Road. The cost is $12, including all-you-can-eat pancakes (only), choice sausage or bacon and drink. A Marine from the local Marine Corps collects toys for Toys for Tots drive, so bring a toy or more. Pictures with Santa are also offered. Dancers from Salvation Army are featured. Nonperishable food items are also collected for Christmas baskets. Call April Craft, 304-962-5291.
CONDOLENCES: At age 4 months, Lori Denise Dingess went to heaven Nov. 21, where she will have a perfect body with no pain or suffering. Little Lori is daughter of David Russell and Kristin Diana Finley Dingess and granddaughter of Pastor Mark and Debbie Finley, of Milton, and Steve Dingess, of Ona. She is also great-granddaughter of Barbara Blake, also of Ona. May this family know they are in the thoughts and prayers of many as God’s mighty hand comforts in this time of loss and grief.
LAST: Marshall University School of Music presents the last of its four end-of-semester concerts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in Smith Recital Hall. Featured is Third Avenue, MU’s contemporary a cappella singing group. Admission is free.
RECOGNIZED: Mark H. Hayes, of Huntington, attorney with Robinson & McElwee PLLC, was recently recognized for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2023. He was recognized for Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions/Defendants and Product Liability Litigation and Defendants. Congratulations on this recognition.
HOMES TOUR: Friends of the Highlands (Museum and Discovery Center) offers its Christmas Tour of Homes from 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Eight homes to be toured are Highlands, 1620 Winchester Ave., First Presbyterian Church, 1600 Winchester Ave., Crump and Field Ballroom, 1401 Greenup Ave., Jason and Missy Rooper, 2620 Central Parkway, Dr. John and Leslie Gross, 113 Stoney Brooke Drive, Tim Huff, 421 Bluebird Drive, Russell, Sebastian and Christy Joy, 416 Bluebird Drive, and Mike and Audrey Brady, 117 Bluebird Drive. The event is open to ages 8 and older. Nonrefundable tickets are $20 advance or $25 day of tour. Call 606-329-8888.
ANGEL: Although 10 years have passed since the passing of Margaret Sansom, of Salt Rock, her memory continues to live in the hearts of many. Margaret, a longtime neighbor of my family with a comforting and bright smile like an angel, was a retired cook from Salt Rock Elementary/Middle School, as well as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She has been gone from the midst since Dec. 2, 2012.
SINGING TREE: In honor of its 150th anniversary, Fifth Avenue Baptist Church presents “The Singing Christmas Tree” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the church, 1135 5th Ave. Admission is free.
GOOD DEED: Jeff Clark, member of Rotary Club of Ironton, recently presented dictionaries to third-graders in Mrs. Roberts’ class at Fairland West Elementary School. The Ironton club also presented thesauruses to fifth-graders. This donation is an annual event to schools across the county and used by students for their writing projects.
CHUCKLE: The father of five children had won a toy at a raffle. He called his kids together to ask which one should have the present. “Who is the most obedient?” he asked. And the kids pointed to the oldest one. “Who never talks back to Mother?” The kids pointed to the middle child. “And who does everything Mother says?” Five small voices replied in unison, “OK, Daddy! You get the toy.”