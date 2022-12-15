WREATHS: The Mid-Valley Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol sponsors a “Wreaths Across America” ceremony beginning at noon Saturday, Dec. 17, at Spring Hill Cemetery. It’s hoped all 6,000 veterans’ headstones will have a wreath placed on them. Each wreath is $15 and can be purchased at www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/WV0080P or www.Facebook.com/WreathsAcrossHuntington. May those individuals who served to protect freedoms of this country never be forgotten.
LEADER: Jasmine Mendoza is the new music ministry director at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, replacing Traci Ferguson. Traci had led the church in song the past 20 years and is being wished the best in her future endeavors. Welcome Jasmine and good luck in re-starting the choir.
BAND: The annual Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band Concert begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Ceredo Senior Wellness Center, formerly Ceredo Grade School. This outstanding group of musicians share the sounds of the season to help individuals get in the Christmas spirit. Doors open at 6 p.m. Contact Nancy Price, 304-453-6814, or nprice1212@gmail.com.
RECIPIENTS: Hailey Wise, William Willis, Kourtney Westbrook, Tyler Williams, Emma Williams, Brooklyn Wireman, William Whaley, Brittaney Worthington, Brandon Willis, Matthew Whitt, Kirk Wyatt, Mary Wireman, Garrett Waddell, Halie Waugh, Matthew Wireman, Drake Wells, Cole Williamson and Samantha Ulery were among others from Ashland Community and Technical College awarded more than $171,000 in scholarships for the fall 2022 semester.
CONCERT: Renaissance, group beginning in 1985 by Janice Chandler Gold with 20 current vocalists, perform “A Child’s Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Beverly Hills United Methodist Church.
“A COZY WEDDING”: Alchemy Theatre Troupe concludes the performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Dec. 16-18, at West Edge Factory. Tickets are $17. The sequel is directed by Mike Murdock and Simon Woods. Visit www.alchemytheatretroupe.org.
CAROLING: Christmas caroling with The Thunder Tones follows evening mass Saturday, Dec. 17, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church’s parish hall. The caroling service is hosted by Knights of Columbus. Cookies and beverages are served.
ON TRACK: As part of Winter Wonderland of Lights, Express Train Rides concludes in five days in Ashland. Rides are from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday-Tuesday, Dec.16-20, at Central Park and 22nd Street. Tickets are $4.
MOVIE: The second movie in the series of Christmas movie night begins Friday, Dec. 16, at The Venetian, Milton. A meet and greet the characters and dinner are also available. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. “The Grinch” is the movie and dinner includes roast beef, hash brown casserole and broccoli and popcorn.
TRIBUTE: A “Blue Christmas Elvis Tribute” with Aron Jones and The Kool Kats begins at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Ro-Na Theater, 310 S. 3rd St., Ironton, Ohio. Tickets are $10.
BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry presents Darren Nicholson Band with Audie Blaylock, award-winning bluegrass and roots music, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Barboursville. Tickets are $15; $5 ages 12 and younger.
SHOW: Mannheim Steamroller, American neoclassical new-age music group founded by percussionist/composer Chip Davis, rolls into Huntington Friday, Dec. 16, with Christmas music beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Mountain Health Arena. Tickets begin at $39.
GOSPEL: David Phelps, former Gaither Vocal Band member and award-winning long-time gospel singer, brings his “It Must Be Christmas” tour to Ashland this weekend. The event begins at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $50.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brayden Fredeking, Tim Alan White, Virginia Crawford, Katherine Allgood, Stephanie Dorsey, Matthew Jarvis, Linda Plumley, Kay Freeman, Annie Stewart, Cyndi Taylor, Rob Proffitt, Steve Ramey, Pamela Smith, Debbie Young, Faith Wilks, Susan Ibanez, Pam Legg, Father Tijo George, pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Karen Ann Blevins is 32, Anthony Riggio still in early 50s at 52.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Tim and Candie Bogren, Scott and Kimberlea Byrd Poster, middle daughter of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, celebrate number 25, Danny and Mica Smith have been marriage four years.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lola Casey, Linda Osborne, Emerson Gibson, Cole Jackson, Boyce Jarrett, Dan Johnson, Ryan Riedel, Dan Salamie, Jessica Baisden, Ryan McGuffin, Chris Townson, Nancy W. Echols, Anita M. Reese, Connie Woodard, Jaxton Lee Baker turns 2, Kimberly Davidson, Kelli Floyd, Gary Cooper.
CHUCKLE: A father and his small daughter were standing in front of the tiger’s cage at the zoo. The dad was explaining how ferocious and strong tigers are, and the little girl was listening to him with a very serious expression. “Daddy,” she said finally, “if the tiger got out of his cage and ate you up ...” “Yes, dear?” asked the father. “Which bus would I take home?” she asked.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.