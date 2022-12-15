The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WREATHS: The Mid-Valley Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol sponsors a “Wreaths Across America” ceremony beginning at noon Saturday, Dec. 17, at Spring Hill Cemetery. It’s hoped all 6,000 veterans’ headstones will have a wreath placed on them. Each wreath is $15 and can be purchased at www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/WV0080P or www.Facebook.com/WreathsAcrossHuntington. May those individuals who served to protect freedoms of this country never be forgotten.

LEADER: Jasmine Mendoza is the new music ministry director at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, replacing Traci Ferguson. Traci had led the church in song the past 20 years and is being wished the best in her future endeavors. Welcome Jasmine and good luck in re-starting the choir.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

