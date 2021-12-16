“MESSIAH”: West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Handel’s Messiah” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Charleston Clay Center. Tickets are $28.50.
CONFIRMATION: A confirmation class is underway for the young people at Milton and Bethesda United Methodist churches. Participants include Eva and Levi Reed, Thomas, Toby and Ty Wheeler, Max Harrison, Caroline and David Wallace.
WREATHS: National Wreaths Across America Day is observed at noon Saturday, Dec. 18, at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visit WreathsAcrossAmerca.org.
TRIBUTE: Born Dec. 17, 1947, Dr. Linda Jane Miller Savory played a huge part in making healthy communities with her medical knowledge, caring heart and kind smile. Dr. Savory passed away July 20, 2020, at University of Kentucky Medical Center following a brief battle with cancer. She had retired from being a long-time physician shortly before her passing. She was mother to three children and four grandchildren. Thanks, Dr. Savory, for all you did for mankind.
“WINTER SOLDIER”: Performing Arts Academy presents “The Winter Soldier: A Re-Imagined Nutcracker Tale” at 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 17-18, at Vern Riffe Center for the Fine Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $10 and $5 ages 18 and younger. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
BAND: Mountaineer Opry presents Gibson Davis Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets are $15 and $5 ages 12 and younger. Concessions are available. Call 304-743-5749.
TRAINS AND SANTA: All aboard ... Winter Wonderland Express Train Rides and Visits with Santa, as part of Winter Wonderland of Lights, conclude from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Dec. 17-19. Train rides are offered at Central Park and 22nd Street, Ashland, while Santa visits at Central Park Log House. The cost is $3 per person.
DINNER: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach hosts a 5k run fundraiser and a free community dinner Saturday, Dec. 18. The 5k fundraiser begins at 9:00 a.m. at Barboursville Park. The community dinner is available from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Barboursville Senior Center. The menu includes pizza, breadsticks, salad, cookies, and assorted drinks. The fundraiser is sponsored by Healthy Tristate, Keaton’s Collision Center, HIMG, Barboursville Rotary, Secure Construction, Encompass Health, Suzi Jones and Karen Parsons. Call 304-736-4583.
ATTENDED: Martin Appleton, Fairland Local School District board member, attended the 66th annual business meeting of the Oho School Boards Association Delegate Assembly in early November in Columbus, Ohio. More than 5,000 people attended the event. Martin also attended sessions on school finance, tax levies, school safety and synthetic turf.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Emerson Gibson, Cole Jackson, Boyce Jarrett, Sara Blethen, Dan Johnson, Ryan Riedel, Dan Salamie, Gary Cooper, Nancy Echols, Connie Woodard, Jaxton Lee Michael Baker celebrates number 1, Kimberly Davidson, Kelli Floyd, Lola Casey, Linda Osborne, John Priddy, Jessica Baisden, Arick Nicks, Ryan McGuffin, Chris Townson.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Scott and Kimberlea Byrd Poston, daughter of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, celebrate number 24.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Barbara Mount, Cody Allen Shafer spins the last of the teens at 19, Lynn Rich, Pat Mott, Robert Wilmink, Ethan Copeland, Linnet McCann, Justin Williams, Rachel Lackey, Bill Harvey, Louie Martin, Patty Mott, Ramona Walker, Matt Shideler, Brency Sturm Huffman, Kelsey Plybon, Chris Sanders, Bob Sparks, Nick Setran, Tim Haney, Toni Madden, David Watkins, Paige Cruz, Tyler Cummings.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bill and Kathy Weekly, Jim and Amy Reiter, Gerry and Terri Holley, Mike and Kenessa Thompson.
CHUCKLE: Sylvia’s three young children had asked her and her husband for a pet since they were old enough to talk. Being so busy, the last thing they wanted was more responsibility added to their schedules, so they attempted to fill their pet needs with battery-operated animals. But still the children begged for a real pet. Finally, Sylvia gave in and brought home a little orange tabby, then waited for the kids to arrive home from school. Excited, the 5-year-old son, Jesse, examined the kitten for a few minutes, then asked, “Can I call Grandma to tell her about our new cat?” Mom agreed and dialed her mother’s number. “Grandma, Grandma, we got a cat!” Jesse exclaimed. “A real cat! It doesn’t even have any batteries.”