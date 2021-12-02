JEWEL: There’s no doubt Effie Adkins has brightened up her heavenly home since she left peacefully from her earthly one in the early morning hours of Dec. 2, 2009. A longtime member of Green Valley United Baptist Church, she was a hardworking mother of eight, as well as a grandmother and great-grandmother. Aunt Effie was a great-aunt to my mother but treated her as a daughter, confiding in her, giving advice and always taking time for her. She was definitely a jewel that is missed and often remembered and talked about.
BAND: Mountaineer Opry presents Rob McNurlin and His Cowboy Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, Barboursville. Tickets are $15; $5 ages 12 and younger. Concessions are available.
FRIEND: Margaret Sansom, of Salt Rock, was more than a neighbor … more like family as we knew she was always by our side. A longtime neighbor and retired cook from Salt Rock Elementary/Middle School was always the same kind and thoughtful Christian lady. She left behind many loving her when she entered heaven’s portals Dec. 2, 2012. Her life continues to bless my family.
COATS: First Presbyterian Church invites the community to purchase 60 new children’s winter coats for boys and girls in need living near Cabwaylingo Presbyterian Chapel in Dunlow, West Virginia. Donations are accepted weekdays through Dec. 16 at the church, 1015 5th Ave.
LITTLE: Living in Wayne County most of her life, my grandmother, Dora Adkins, raised eight children, and one was my mother. She was little in stature, never weighing much more than 110 pounds her entire life, but she stood tall and strong when giants passed her way. When her brown eyes began to sparkle, it was time for that giant to move on out or suffer the consequences. I saw her accept the Lord and be baptized before she was called home Dec. 3, 1988. She remains in the minds and hearts of many.
TWINS: The last I heard, the Shaver twins — Drs. Karl and Adam Shaver — were stationed in Columbus caring for the sick after receiving medical degrees from Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. These guys were blessings to many throughout their childhood and young adult lives. Friday, Dec. 3, will be another “double the fun” day as they celebrate becoming another year older. May it be filled with happiness, love and continued success.
PARADE: Flatwoods Lions Club annual Christmas Parade will be Dec. 4, with lineup at noon at Beth Ann Drive (old General Heating). The theme is “United as One.” A Santa Workshop follows at Flatwoods Senior Center. Floats and volunteers are welcome. Trophies are awarded to top three floats. Call 606-571-1588 or 606-254-3446.
CONCERT: Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band, directed by Bill Galloway, presents its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, in Family Life Center of First Baptist Church, Kenova. A reading of “The Night Before Christmas” and a visit from Santa are also featured. Contact Nancy Price, 304-453-6814 or nprice1212@gmail.com.
‘THE NUTCRACKER’: Presented by Huntington Dance Theatre and Unlimited PossAbilities, the holiday performance is available four times in December at Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. It begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Tickets are $25 and $20 seniors. Contact 304-522-4230; www.huntingtondane.org; or huntingtondance1981@gmail.com.
GINGERBREAD: An “Upcycled Gingerbread Village” featuring cardboard and other recyclables, old Legos, planters and more is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at The Pottery Place. Ages are divided into four groups. The entry picture with most likes on Facebook in each group wins $100 in local gift cards. Advance registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/hcmhousereg. Space is limited. Masks are required.
CHUCKLE: Two boys were camping in the backyard. Late at night, they started wondering what time it was. “Start singing really loudly,” one suggested. “How will that help?” asked the other boy. “Just do it,” insisted the first. Both started singing as loudly as they could. Moments later, a neighbor threw open her window and shouted, “Keep it down! Don’t you know it’s 3 o’clock in the morning?”