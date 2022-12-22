The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BREAKFAST: Wallace Funeral Home hosts a free breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at the South Point, Ohio, facility. Reservations are suggested. Call 740-894-4321.

SPIRIT: St. Mary’s Medical Center recently named winners of its Spirit of St. Mary’s Award for November. Julia Hannon, secretary in non-invasive cardiology, was awarded for service. This award recognizes employees demonstrating exceptional service and care to patients and their families, co-workers and the community by living values illustrate the center’s spirit.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

