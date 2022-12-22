BREAKFAST: Wallace Funeral Home hosts a free breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at the South Point, Ohio, facility. Reservations are suggested. Call 740-894-4321.
SPIRIT: St. Mary’s Medical Center recently named winners of its Spirit of St. Mary’s Award for November. Julia Hannon, secretary in non-invasive cardiology, was awarded for service. This award recognizes employees demonstrating exceptional service and care to patients and their families, co-workers and the community by living values illustrate the center’s spirit.
CANDLELIGHT: Madison Avenue Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) begins its Christmas Eve candlelight service at 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.
45-PLUS: Evidence has been presented and heard with decisions made on the motions and the jury instructed and rulings made that Friday, Dec. 23, is set aside for wishing Dan and Kathy O’Hanlon a happy anniversary for 47 years of marriage and granting a prescription for love, happiness, fond memories and good health in following days. Judge O’Hanlon is a former professor and chair of Marshall University Criminal Justice Department and retired Cabell County circuit judge with 25 years’ service, and Dr. Kathy O’Hanlon is a current physician and clerkship director with Marshall Family Medicine since 1989 and recipient of many awards. Does anyone think the judge may play a fiddle tune for the fantastic doctor?
BLOOD DRIVE: A blood drive by American Red Cross is scheduled Friday, Dec. 23, at Bridges Christian Church, 1402 Kenwood Drive, Ashland. For appointments, visit redcrossblood.org.
PROMOTED: William Borders’ dream is no longer one — he wanted to rise up in rank and he did. He was promoted from patrolman to sergeant after being with Ironton Police Department 17 months. The South Point High School graduate in 2017 also graduated from Southern Ohio Police Academy in Lucasville in mid-2020. William was a jailer and special deputy for Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office before joining IPD in July 2021.
WORSHIP: Christmas Eve worship begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. Candlelighting, scriptures, singing of “Silent Night” and communion are featured.
MONIES: More than $14,000 ($8,000 in ticket sales and $6,500 from sponsorships) was raised through the recent annual Huntington homes tour benefiting Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets in providing veterinary care for homeless animals. More than 600 people attended the event to visit the six stops — Charlie and Stephanie Bryant, 66 Mayfair Way, Stamford Park; Anders Lindberg and Sara Nichols, 280 High Drive; Jason and Pam Ashworth, 300 Holswade Drive; Mark and Beth Pilcher, 1501 Enslow Blvd.; Brad and Alys Smith (MU President and wife), 1040 13th Ave., which also featured live music from MU trio; and Sloane Square Gallery, 611 W. 14th St. Thanks to those supportive, attending and assisting to help raise monies for this cause.
CLOSED: Huntington Museum of Art is closed Saturday-Monday, Dec. 24-26, and Saturday-Monday, Dec. 31-Jan. 2. Saturday KidsArt will not be available Dec. 24 or Dec. 31, but returns from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
WORSHIP: A traditional candlelight Christmas Eve service with the choir begins at 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at St. John’s Episcopal Church. The Christmas morning service begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.
ART WORKS: Original works of art are being accepted for the January exhibit at Grayson Gallery and Art Center. Artists may submit up to three pieces for sale or marked for sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 14 and 16 at the gallery, 301 E. Third St. Works must be ready to display with a tag on back of each piece including artist name and title. Three awards are given at the free opening reception Jan. 27.
SERVICE: A Christmas Eve candlelight service begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Barboursville Baptist Church. Christmas carols and seasonal scriptures are offered.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Angela Hilling, Shawn Givner, Samuel Burch, Denise Clagg, Roy Maynor, Jenna Traube, Linda Eddins, Katherine Reid, Vivian Yoost, August Cooke IX, Dustin Dean, Carol Hayes, Joe Sullivan, Scott Tagg, Cora McLean, Desmond McLean, Patty Frost, Lynn Mayfield, Patricia Young hits the magical number of 75.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Earl Goodall, Kenzie Fannin, Evan Day, Joni Ely, Pam McCoy, Donna Jones, Christine Anderson, Eli Norton, Riley Ibanez, Karen Pauley, Stephanie Long, Mel Cummings IV, Pastor Tracy Mills, pastor of Madison Avenue Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Hunter Jackson, Robin Yearout, Carol Hayes, Lenda Burns, Noah Kirk, Ruth Morris, Janet Jarrell, Connie Rutherford.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Aaron and Ashlee Gallion, Curtis and Mia Ferguson.
CHUCKLE: One of two women riding a bus suddenly realized she hadn’t paid her fare. “I’ll go right up and pay it,” she said. “Why bother?” her companion replied. “You got away with it. So what?” “I’ve found that honesty always pays,” the other said virtuously, and went up to pay the driver. “See, I told you honesty pays!” she said upon her return. “I handed the driver a quarter, and he gave me fifty cents change.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.