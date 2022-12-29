PRAYERS: After being hospitalized four times in two months, the Lord is seeing Lillian “Lil” Narcise of Huntington through her illness. This friend of 50-plus years has stood by my family in many ways and remains in our daily prayers. She continues to be such a blessing with her card ministry and kind, loving and caring heart.
GOSPEL: The fifth Friday sing begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at South Point First Church of God, 2029 County Road 1. Singing Servants and David and Sue Gray are featured singers.
SERVANT: One of God’s most loyal servants is blessed with another birthday Friday, Dec. 30. May Greg Lunsford, pastor of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church in Ona, be given a year of God’s mercies to continue His work and lead many souls into His kingdom.
CONCERT: A New Year’s Eve concert with Shelby Lore begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Tomcat Bourbon and Brewhouse, 2018 29th St., Ashland.
LISTED: Two Ona residents were recently named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia. Cooper Gibson and Jackson Gibson achieved the recognition for being full-time students with a semester grade point average of 3.6 to less than 4.0.
APPOINTED: Bishop Mark Brennan recently appointed the Rev. Father Shaji Thomas, administrator of Sacred Heart and St. Peter Claver Catholic churches, as pastor of these two congregations. A liturgical ceremony of installation will be offered in January.
DINNER: A New Year’s Eve dinner with open bar, live music, raffles and casino begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at The Guitar Bar in The Delta, Winchester Avenue, Ashland.
NUMBER 50: Tom and Diana Jordan are gearing up for their 50th anniversary gathering Thursday, Dec. 29, with children, Stacy (Matt), Bradley (Mandy), four grandchildren, and one foster grandson. Congratulations Tom and Diana. May it be an unforgettable event with many more to come.
RECOGNIZED: Steeler Leep, Fairland High School student, was recently recognized by State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, Ohio, for winning Ohio’s 2022 male Heisman High School Scholarship. The son of Shawna and Rusty Leep of Proctorville, Ohio, was also recently honored by Lawrence County Commission. Congratulations to this student on this achievement.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Andrew Bogers, Carrie Pinkerton, Becky Brogan, Mary Beth Stewart, Louise Miller, Patty Chapman, Emery Anuszkiewicz, Roger Cole, Keith Harrison, Jessica Sandy, Tyson Brunetti, Lisa Artis, Margie Collins, William “Will” Johnson is two over 20 (22), Rodney Johnson hits the double 6s (66), Keith Harrison, Tom Sauvageot, Jan Williams, Sallie Sturm, Connie Breece, Rebecca Dingus.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Becky and Mace Sturm, Mark and Kathleen Napier, Rachael and Joel Peckham, Alan and Ramona Zimmerman, Ed and Linda Ore, Rick and Carlene Mullins celebrate number 44.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Xavier Cory, Greg Widener, Morgan Cox, Eddie Ellison, Steve Ball, Deidre Farley, Ashley Laton, Betty L. Fleckenstein, Keith Smith, Irma Shy, Courtney Dilcher McCloud, Kevin Blake, Michelle Morgan, Ingeborg White, Otto Denning, Brenda Warren, Nancy Bockway, Brea Maxey.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Brad and Connie Stewart, Rick and Jill Turner, Allan Chamberlain and Shauna Lively. Jim and Nancy McSweeney celebrate number 55, Charles and Brianna Davis (2017), Josiah and Ashley Wise, Carl and Creigh Pemberton, Jack and Nadine Hobbs celebrate number 64.
CHUCKLE: A woman working for a veterinarian was about to have knee surgery. She was nervous about the surgery and decided to ask the veterinarian boss if he had any advice for her. Without much thought, he advised, “Just turn your worries into prayers, get plenty of rest, and don’t lick your incision.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
