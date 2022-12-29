The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PRAYERS: After being hospitalized four times in two months, the Lord is seeing Lillian “Lil” Narcise of Huntington through her illness. This friend of 50-plus years has stood by my family in many ways and remains in our daily prayers. She continues to be such a blessing with her card ministry and kind, loving and caring heart.

GOSPEL: The fifth Friday sing begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at South Point First Church of God, 2029 County Road 1. Singing Servants and David and Sue Gray are featured singers.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

