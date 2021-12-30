AWARD: Six members of Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department were recently presented with an award for their years of service. Edward Armbruster, Selena Curry, Donald “DJ” Flynn, Keith Huffman, Corey Kincaid and Mark White have served the department 15 years.
SERVICE: Christ Temple Church offers a New Year’s Eve service at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.
WINNERS: “Three Painted Trees,” Christmas tree designed by Chesapeake High School art class with Robin Kimball, instructor, won first place in the high school division category of the 2021 Festival of Trees and Christmas Market sponsored by Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. Second-place winner in the category went to “Color of Art,” designed by Fairland High School art class, Jerry Bell, instructor. “Merry Grinch-mas,” designed by the Tri-State STEM Academy, was third-place winner.
TOUGHMAN: How tough are you? It can be decided at the Original Toughman Contest scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7-8, at Mountain Health Arena. The 34th annual event begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Weight classes for men and women are available. Fighters and ring girls may sign up at wvtoughman.com or 800-296-3897.
EVENT: American Legion Post 177 hosts its New Year’s Eve party Friday, Dec. 31, at the Barboursville post. Another Round Band provides entertainment. Tickets are $10 singles; $15 couples and non-member singles; and $25 non-member couples.
PLAYFUL: Here it is five days after Christmas, and Jaxson LeMaster awaits more gifts as he celebrates his seventh birthday Thursday, Dec. 30. The Kellogg Elementary School full-of-energy kindergartner loves Legos, dinosaurs and action figures. Son of Stacey Osburn LeMaster is also grandson of Peggy “Nana Peg” Osburn, of Kenova. May this youngster find much joy in this celebration and continue to have more.
CLASSES: Southland Bible Institute in Ashland offers its spring semester Jan. 17 through May 17 at 5673 Southland Drive. Classes offered include Old Testament History, Romans, Theology III, Christian Ethics, Bible Study Methods, Old Testament Prophets, Theology IV and Acts. Registration is scheduled for Jan. 13-14. Call 606-928-5127.
IT’S COUNTRY: A New Year’s Eve ’90s Country Extravaganza is from 8 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Jewel City Barber Shop. Featured are the Equestrian Acquisition aka the Horse Traders (Patrick Stanley and Travis Egnor) and Chattagucci Krogers (Jeremy Roberts, Brandon Mooney and an all-star band) and Fancy! (Ally Fletcher). Attendees must wear some form of Western gear to enter (preferably a cowboy hat). Leave donation at door for band fund.
PARTY: A New Year’s Eve party is from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Fun City Arcade, Huntington Mall, Barboursville. A balloon drop begins at 7 p.m. Free pizza is provided by Sbarro Pizza.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kevin Blake, Michelle Morgan, Adria Fox, Otto Denning, Nancy Bockway, Brea Maxey, Ingeborg White, Greg Lunsford, pastor of Ona’s Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, Brenda Warren, Eddie Ellison, Irma Shy, Carson Blower, Ashley Laton, Keith Smith, Sharon Weaver, Xavier Cory, Betty Fleckenstein, Greg Widener, Steve Ball, Deidre Farley.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jim and Nancy McSweeney, Josiah and Ashley Wise celebrate No. 5, Carl and Creigh Pemberton, Brad and Connie Stewart, Jack and Nadine Hobbs celebrate No. 63, Charles and Brianna Davis (2017).
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mark Kessinger, Steve Sansom, longtime family friend and former neighbor, turns 64, Joan Rohde, Annette Cartwright, Ali Davidson, Rita Given, Andrea Houston, Becky Lilly, Jeff Smith, Marv Jones, Chris Robertson, Mickey Holley, Ginger Lynn Plumley, Tina Clapper, Joyce Johnson Patrick, Beverly Eden, Lilly Smith.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Lou and Ken Morris, James and Jill May, Scott and Jan Ramey.
CHUCKLE: One day, on their 30-year anniversary, a fairy appeared at the home of a 60-year-old married couple and said to the husband: “I understood from your wife that you were a model husband throughout your marriage, and I would like to fulfill a wish of yours in honor of your anniversary.” The husband smiled and said to his wife: “I am sorry, my beloved wife, but such an opportunity won’t come again.” He turned to the fairy and said, “For the next few years I want to spend time with a woman 30 years younger than me.” The fairy smiled and said, “That’s exactly what I thought you’d answer.” The fairy winked at the woman, waved her magic wand, and turned the husband into a 90-year-old man.