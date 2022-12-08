VILLAGE: Heritage Farm Museum and Village is transformed into a winter wonderland for the annual Christmas Village celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10. Visits from Santa and Frosty are also available. Activities also include a live Nativity, wagon rides, Christmas cookies and wares sold by artisans. Tickets are limited. Contact HeritageFarmMuseum.com. OFFICERS: Three probationary police officers with Huntington Police Department were recently hired and celebrated in a ceremony. They include Kori Fultz, Alec Bentley and Christian Paulding. Thanks for working toward keeping Huntington safe. CIRCUS: “Santa’s Circus, An Acrobatic Fairytale” features a Christmas-themed circus production with breathtaking stunts/skills at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets are $25 to $60.
RECIPIENTS: Jacob Messer, Hannah Morgan, Kathy Maxie, Brett Mullins, Billy Messer, Hannah McCarty, Krystal McWhorter, Jasmine Mills, Desira (Colvin) Middleton, Parker Miller, Robert McFarland, Patricia Meade, Jennifer Mansour, Kristin McGlone, Shaelyn Myers, Jett Martin, Maci Moore, Kenneth Mauk, Liberty Mays and Logan May were among others from Ashland Community and Technical College awarded more than $171,000 in scholarships for the fall 2022 semester. ON TRACK: As part of Winter Wonderland of Lights, Express Train Rides continue from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Dec. 9-11, at Central Park and 22nd Street, Ashland. Tickets are $4. HONORED: Carrie Breech, dispatcher for Ohio State Highway Patrol, was selected as dispatcher, covering Scioto, Lawrence and Pike counties. The West Portsmouth, Ohio, native attended Portsmouth West High School and graduated from Shawnee State University, majoring in biology. She had been a dispatcher since March 2014. ”A COZY WEDDING”: Alchemy Theatre Troupe presents the performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10, at West Edge Factory, 1040 Vernon St. Tickets are $17. The sequel directed by Mike Murdock and Simon Woods is also offered Sunday, Dec. 11. Visit http://www.alchemytheatretroupe.org.
CONCERT: “A Child’s Christmas” concert is presented by Renaissance Singers at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Baptist Temple.
SANTA: Santa is coming to town — the town of Barboursville — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. The free event is offered at Nancy Cartmill Gardens Gazebo.
CHRISTMAS AND MORE: The Very Merry Christmas and More Tour 2022 featuring NewSong, Francesca Battistelli and Jason Lovins Band begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Christ Temple Church, Johnstown Road. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $39 for 5:30 p.m. meet and greet; $29 gold circle; $25 general admission; or $20 groups of 10 or more.
DINNER: VFW Auxiliary Post 9738 offers its Friday night dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at the post, 227 Main St. The menu includes baked steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable, coleslaw, rolls, coffee, tea and dessert. The cost is $12. Carry-outs are available. Proceeds support veterans’ programs. Call 304-523-9738.
CAROLING: Enslow Park Presbyterian Church hosts a community Christmas Caroling event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, around the large pine tree on church grounds. The outdoor celebration also includes a ukulele ensemble and carols. Hot chocolate and cookies are available. In case of inclement weather, the event is moved to the sanctuary.
PARTY: Cabell County Community Services Organization conducts its annual Cabell County Senior Christmas Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Phil Cline YMCA, gym, 917 9th St. Music is provided by Maggie and the Farm Cats. The event is open to Cabell County residents aged 60 and older.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Milo Edwards, Scott Edwards, Bradley Johnson, Dylan Kimble, Pat Litton, Casey Templeton, Matthew Tidd, Ethan Dierdorff, Alan Mannon, Sam McClure, Joey Bacon, Susie Wagner, Dwight D. “Daniel” Russell, Kay Scites, Trang Smith, Polly Gray, Camerson Shelton turns 27, Connie Louise Adams hits the mid-70 mark (75), Michael Cooper.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Dwayne and Rhonda Castle (1989), Terry and Lisa Polen.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Matthew Prunty, Kim Norton, Trish Frueh, Minnie A. Valentine, Katie Shull, Marvine Hurst, Jeff Vincent, Jennifer Byrd, Becky Cooper, Greg Cooper, Jean Eads, Chardae Jones, Dennis Reed.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: David and Michelle Sinclair, Valerie and Joe Meadows.
CHUCKLE: A woman got a fishing rod for her birthday and decided to go ice fishing to make good use of her gift. Early the next morning, she got her gear together and headed out to the ice. When she reached her final destination, she cut a large hole in the ice and dipped the rod in. Suddenly she heard a voice saying: “There are no fish in there.” She moved to another spot and cut another hole, but the same voice spoke again and told her there were no fish in there. She moved again, and the voice told her there are no fish in there. She looked up and saw an irritated man staring down at her. “How do you know there are no fish there?” asks the woman. The man answered coolly, “Well first of all, this is a hockey rink, and secondly, you’re going to have to pay for those holes.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
