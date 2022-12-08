The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

VILLAGE: Heritage Farm Museum and Village is transformed into a winter wonderland for the annual Christmas Village celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10. Visits from Santa and Frosty are also available. Activities also include a live Nativity, wagon rides, Christmas cookies and wares sold by artisans. Tickets are limited. Contact HeritageFarmMuseum.com. OFFICERS: Three probationary police officers with Huntington Police Department were recently hired and celebrated in a ceremony. They include Kori Fultz, Alec Bentley and Christian Paulding. Thanks for working toward keeping Huntington safe. CIRCUS: “Santa’s Circus, An Acrobatic Fairytale” features a Christmas-themed circus production with breathtaking stunts/skills at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets are $25 to $60.

RECIPIENTS: Jacob Messer, Hannah Morgan, Kathy Maxie, Brett Mullins, Billy Messer, Hannah McCarty, Krystal McWhorter, Jasmine Mills, Desira (Colvin) Middleton, Parker Miller, Robert McFarland, Patricia Meade, Jennifer Mansour, Kristin McGlone, Shaelyn Myers, Jett Martin, Maci Moore, Kenneth Mauk, Liberty Mays and Logan May were among others from Ashland Community and Technical College awarded more than $171,000 in scholarships for the fall 2022 semester. ON TRACK: As part of Winter Wonderland of Lights, Express Train Rides continue from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Dec. 9-11, at Central Park and 22nd Street, Ashland. Tickets are $4. HONORED: Carrie Breech, dispatcher for Ohio State Highway Patrol, was selected as dispatcher, covering Scioto, Lawrence and Pike counties. The West Portsmouth, Ohio, native attended Portsmouth West High School and graduated from Shawnee State University, majoring in biology. She had been a dispatcher since March 2014. ”A COZY WEDDING”: Alchemy Theatre Troupe presents the performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10, at West Edge Factory, 1040 Vernon St. Tickets are $17. The sequel directed by Mike Murdock and Simon Woods is also offered Sunday, Dec. 11. Visit http://www.alchemytheatretroupe.org.

