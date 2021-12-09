DINNER: VFW Auxiliary 9738 offers its Friday night dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at 227 Main St., Guyandotte. The menu includes baked steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable, cole slow, rolls, coffee, tea and dessert. The cost is $10. Proceeds support veterans’ support. For carryout orders, call 304-523-9738.
BAPTIZED: Russell Johnson was recently welcomed into the faith community at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. He is son of Gregory and Anna Price Johnson. Godparents are David Price and Erica Johnson.
MUSICAL: “A 1940s Christmas Homecoming Sunday” adult musical is performed at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church.
LISTED: Brocton Blair was among more than 1,000 students honored for academic achievement for the fall semester at Fairmont State University. This Cabell County resident was named to the president’s list, achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
PARADE: Town of Wayne presents its Christmas parade at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. The float lineup begins at 4:45 p.m. at Wayne Community Center. Bands and walkers line up at the old Wayne Grade School at the top of the hill.
OVER THE HILL: Kenneth Porter, of Barboursville, better known as “Kenny” to family and close friends, is a rescuer of sorts. Kenny, my nephew (married to my niece, Cathy), continues to rescue me on numerous occasions (without stating my stupidity). As he celebrates one over-the-hill number — 51 — Friday, Dec. 10, may he know he is much loved and appreciated in the family. May his special day be filled with good health, happiness, love and patience.
MARKET: The Second Saturday Market, December Edition, is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Heritage Station. Vendors set up on the brick patio in front of Visitors Center. Admission is free.
GIVEAWAY: Seventh Avenue Baptist Church, 7th Avenue and 3rd Street West, offers another free winter clothing giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11. Diane Hardy, person in charge, says, “We decided to have another giveaway this year because the need is so great.” Enter the Fellowship Hall through the door on the street side of church’s Educational Building.
POLAR EXPRESS: Santa and his elves are already on board for the event from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Milton’s Venetian Estate, U.S. 60 East. The cost is $30; $15 ages 5 to 12; and free to ages 4 and younger. Popcorn, cookies and hot chocolate are served. Reservations may be made at https://app.upserve.com/s/venetian-milton.
TRAINS AND SANTA: Winter Wonderland Express Train Rides and Visits with Santa, as part of Winter Wonderland of Lights, continue from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 10-12. Train rides are offered at Central Park and 22nd Street, Ashland, while Santa visits at Central Park Log House. Other rides and Santa visits are offered Dec. 17-19. The cost is $3 per person.
PARK IT: Christmas at Camden Park continues from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11. The decorated park features 16 rides and attractions. Friday tickets are $17.99 and Saturday, they cost $20.99. Contact 304-429-4321 or camdenpark.com.
CHUCKLE: A woman frantically called the fire department to report a fire in her neighborhood. The dispatcher asked, “How do we get there?” The woman replied, “Don’t you still have those big red fire trucks?”