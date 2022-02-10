CHOCOLATE: Desserts, chocolate fountain, coffee bar and live music from local artist Traci Stanley are on the agenda for “Death by Chocolate” from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Guyan Golf and Country Club. Tickets are $50. Proceeds benefit Lily’s Place. Contact 681-432-0600 or www.lilysplace.org.
AMAZE: A huge walking cardboard maze is featured at “aMAZEd by Kids” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Cabell County Public Library. Create a Lego marble maze and try to get toy car through maze using magnet or make valentine maze card. The event is free. Masks are required.
BIRTH: Matt and Lauren Cox of Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church became parents Dec. 30, 2021. Morgan Margaret, sister to big brother Carter, weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 inches long. Congratulations to mommy, daddy and brother. May this little princess be brought up in the Lord.
DINNER/DANCE: Developmental Therapy Center hosts its 21st annual Valentine celebration at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Keaton’s Business Center, 6300 U.S. 60, Barboursville. The elegant evening of dinner and dancing also features an open bar, silent auction, local celebrity lip-sync battle, battle of bridges and door prizes. Tickets are $95 singles, $190 couples or $270 sweethearts’ package. Visit https://dtchuntington.org/valentine-celebration/.
NAMED: Six South Point, Ohio, residents were among 1,930 students at Marshall University to be named to the president’s list for the fall semester. They are Mathew J. Allen, Sara E. Allen, Kaden B. Holsinger, Jordan T. Matney, Sophia M. Morrison and Abbi R. Zornes. To be honored on this list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
GRADUATE: Hannah Workman, of Huntington, graduated cum laude from West Virginia University at Parkersburg. She received a CAS, AAS in business administration and earned a 3.50 to 3.749 grade point average to receive this academic honor.
PANCAKES: The annual Pancake Day hosted by Ironton Rotary Club is from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 12, at Knights of Columbus, 2101 S. 3rd St., Ironton. The cost is $6. Drive-thru and take-out options are also available. Lawrence County Health Department offers COVID-19 and flu vaccines from 8 a.m. to noon.
HONORED: Two Huntingtonians were among 77 Tri-State students honored during the graduate recognition ceremony conducted in December at Ohio University Southern, Ironton. They are Hannah Leffingwell and Casey Watts.
CONCERT: All-4-One and Taylor Dayne perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $25 to $55.
JOINED: Benjamin Workman has joined RBC Wealth Management at the Huntington office. He is vice president/financial adviser and may be reached at benjamin.workman@rbc.com or 304-528-2008.
OFFICE MANAGER: Enslow Park Presbyterian Church recently welcomed Jeannie Evans to the position of office manager, beginning Jan. 3. A dedicated church member for three years and active on Christian Education and Worship Team, she received a B.A. in accounting from University of Maryland, Master of Divinity and Ph.D. from Wesley Theological Seminary. Jeannie also served as an administrative assistant to vice president of finance at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, Maryland, and director of volunteer services, where she implemented the new department, Pastoral and Spiritual Care. She also was pastor of Hospice of St. Mary’s and several Methodist and Evangelical churches. Congratulations, Jeannie. You are well-equipped for this position.
TEA PARTY: Little Valentines are invited to the Saturday Story Time: “Queen of Hearts Tea Party” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at West Huntington Public Library.
SWEETHEART: Jean Riggio is honored two times in four days — Thursday, Feb. 10, is her “unlisted” birthday and Monday, Feb. 14, is Valentine’s Day — and most likely, could be showered with roses for both occasions, which are greatly deserving to this great lady and longtime loyal friend to my sister, Jeannie Grieco. The wife to Frank Riggio, mother and grandmother is retired from Mountaineer Gas Co. and McCorkle Machine Co. She is being wished the best day and year ever, with continued blessings and travel grace.
SCREENING: King’s Daughters Medical Center offers a routine blood screening with low-cost blood profile program from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at King’s Daughters Center for advanced Imaging, 225 Central Ave. The cost is $25. An optional A1C testing is also available for $5. No physician order or appointment is necessary; however, fasting is required.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jordan Apgar, Janet Fisher, Ken Mortimer, Donna Akers, Abby Naegele, Debbie Mills, Sheila Mosley, John Turner, Linda Schneider, Suzanne McCallister, John Jasko, Shorty Maynard is two into the 80s at 82, Karen Howell Beckner, Kheng McGuire, Debby Heaberlin, Willa Mae Eggleston, Gunnar McGill enters double-digits at 10.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bill and Joan Starkey, Ronnie and Lanna Waugh, David and Judy Lambert.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kenneth Nance, Mark Call, Jillian Freeman, Leigh Frye, Rod Post, Debbie Weston, Karen Albers, Bridget Sheils, Rex Hale, Andrew Marinacci, Gary Vargo, Lourdes Constantino, Brandon Fizer, Anna Rutherford, Mary Ellen Ball, Meghan Elizabeth Johnson still short of the 30 mark at 28, the Rev. Ray Vance, longtime pastor at Fifth Avenue Freewill Baptist Church.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Buddy and Jane Lake, Mike and Brenda Saunders celebrate No. 50.
CHUCKLE: The wife called and said, “Three of the girls in the office have just received some flowers for Valentine’s Day. They are absolutely gorgeous!” The husband replied, “That’s probably why they’ve received flowers then.”