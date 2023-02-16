The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

STAR: Erin N. Hall, local attorney, has a new title as she was recently named a “rising star” as Kentucky Super Lawyers recently recognized her on its 2023 Kentucky Super Lawyer Rising Stars List. A graduate of University of Kentucky College of Law in 2019 and has worked with McGinnis Leslie three and a half years, where she practices in both criminal and civil areas, including divorce, child custody, adoption, probate, evictions and criminal offenses. Congratulations Erin on this achievement.

PERFORMANCE: Sister Hazel, an American alternative rock band from Gainesville, Fa., formed in 1993 and named for Sister Hazel Williams, local missionary who ran a homeless shelter, performs jangle pop, folk rock, classic rock and southern rock at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. The band is joined by Erin Gibney. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30, $35, $40 and $50.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you