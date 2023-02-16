STAR: Erin N. Hall, local attorney, has a new title as she was recently named a “rising star” as Kentucky Super Lawyers recently recognized her on its 2023 Kentucky Super Lawyer Rising Stars List. A graduate of University of Kentucky College of Law in 2019 and has worked with McGinnis Leslie three and a half years, where she practices in both criminal and civil areas, including divorce, child custody, adoption, probate, evictions and criminal offenses. Congratulations Erin on this achievement.
PERFORMANCE: Sister Hazel, an American alternative rock band from Gainesville, Fa., formed in 1993 and named for Sister Hazel Williams, local missionary who ran a homeless shelter, performs jangle pop, folk rock, classic rock and southern rock at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. The band is joined by Erin Gibney. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30, $35, $40 and $50.
NAMED: Two Ironton residents — Ranze Large and James Artis — were named to the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., for the fall semester, which runs from September to December.Full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum grade-point average of 3,500 to 3,699 for the reporting term are eligible for the list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.
GOSPEL: The Kingsmen Quartet presents a gospel concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Barboursville Baptist Church. A freewill offering is taken.
PANEL: In observation of the continuance of Black History Month, Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum at Marshall University sponsors “From the Valley to the Mountaintop: Hip-Hop Appalachia” from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at MU Memorial Student Center. The event features a panel discussion and performance around hip-hop, Black culture and Appalachian identity. Contact Dr. Cicero M. Fain III, fainc@marshall.edu. A documentary screening and blues concert follow at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. The documentary, “Those Who Came Before,” is by Lady D, West Virginia’s “First Lady of Soul,” begins at 6:30 p.m. The blues concert featuring her song, “Go Higher,” which won the national competition for best Obama inaugural song, follows at 7:30 p.m. Marshall students are admitted free.
ACCOMPLISHED: Lillian Chongswatdi, daughter of Drs. Nick Chongswatdi and Erika Harris, was a recent accomplished Cabell Midland High School 12th grader auditioning for the 62nd Young People’s Concert Open Competition for Soloist sponsored by The Woman’s Club of Huntington and Marshall University Music Department. Accompanied by Jennifer Murphy, she played “Elegie” for cello by Gabriel Faure. Thumbs up for a job well done, Lillian.
BAND: Mountaineer Opry House hosts a bluegrass concert with Danny Paisley and The Southern Grass at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booton Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets are $15; $5 ages 12 and younger. Concessions are available.
DEMOLITION: Previously known as Civic Center Derby returns to Huntington this weekend as the Hillbilly Bash Demolition Derby. The event begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Mountain Health Arena. General admission is $27; $12 ages 12 and younger; and $5 discount for first responders and military personnel. Pit passes also begin at $50 for the day.
HAPPY HAPPY! Bella Rose Smith, oldest granddaughter of Debby Morrison, is being wished a happy, happy birthday Friday, Feb. 17. Not only do Giggy and Poppaul love her to the moon and back, but others do as well. May this day be a super one of surprises, gifts, cake, candles and birthday wishes.
CONCERT: Ironton Council for the Arts Concert Series continues at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at First Presbyterian Church in Ironton. Featured is Dave Ruch, a Buffalo, N.Y.-based American performer and teaching artist. Individual tickets are $15. Contact Mary Jo Graham, 304-617-1977/mjgraham@zoominternet.net, or Pat McCoy, 740-547-6646/pmcoy73@hotmail.com.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jason Earl, Sandy Hinchman, Whitney Staley, Roman Maynard, Shirley Birchfield, Patrick Mortimer, Jayden Daugherty, LaDonna Turner, Betty Beckett, Elizabeth Lee, Charles Bonecutter, C.R. Brown, Kathy Stowe, Jami Sansom, David Justice, Ann Justice,
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Marvin and Doris Staton, Fred and Linda Cummings, Travis and Roberta Noble.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Nathan Daly, Ben Pannell, Martha Woodward, Brian Scott Spence leaves the 40s for number 50, Tina Sarver, Bella Smith, Roger Adkins, Emily Phipps, Nathan Welch, Justin Legg, Tim Pauley, Patricia Keeling, Don W. Bias, former mayor of Kenova, Colleen Johnson, Katelyn Chongswatdi.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Rick and Beth Keen, Chuck and Glo McCane.
CHUCKLE: Joe was sitting at a bar, totally depressed. The bartender, serving him a drink, asked what was wrong. “I’ll never understand women,” said Joe. “The other night on my birthday, my wife said as my gift that I could do whatever I wanted.” “Wow! That’s quite a gift,” said the bartender. “So, why are you so dejected?” Joe responded, “Well, I thought about it for a while and decided to send her home to her mother, and now she won’t even speak to me!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
