AUDITIONS: Studio 301 conducts auditions Saturday, Feb. 19, for its upcoming performance of “The Nutcracker” and “Dancing Through Wonderland: The Story of Alice” at the Chesapeake, Ohio, location. Ages 6-11 may audition from 3 to 4:15 p.m., followed by ages 12 and older from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
CLASSES: A six-session class in “Advanced Photographic Techniques” is offered to ages 18 and older from 6 to 8 p.m. each Thursday, March 3 through April 7, at Huntington Museum of Art’s Studio 3. Participants must have completed Intermediate or Advanced Photographic Techniques to take part in this class. The cost is $120 and $150 nonmembers. Contact www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
LISTED: Ethan Cade of Wayne County graduated from West Virginia University in Morgantown with a degree in environmental geoscience. He also was named to the president’s list for the fall semester. To be named to this list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average in that semester.
WINTERFEST: The Winter Weather! Gallia Winterfest, sponsored by Gallia-Vinton Educational Services Center, Gallia County Job and Family Services, Gallia County Commissioners and the City of Gallipolis is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Gallipolis City Park. A scavenger hunt to locate ice sculptures provided by Whistler Ice Works, ice skating on a portable ice rink, train ride and more are featured events. Each family receives a “chill” bag while supplies last. Prizes are awarded.
APPOINTED: Angie Martin, MSN, RN, CAPA, and 38-year employee of St. Mary’s Medical Center/Mountain Health Network, has been named director of surgical services. Most recently, the St. Mary’s School of Nursing graduate was assistant director of surgical services. The daughter of Richard and Gloria Schwab of Ironton has a master’s degree in nursing administration and leadership from Aspen University, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Ohio University and a bachelor’s degree in health care administration from Kennedy-Western University.
MOVIE: PipeSounds presents silent movie night at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane, West Virginia. The short film, “The Haunted House,” stars Buster Keaton; and the featured film, “The Kid,” stars Charlie Chaplin. Peter Richard Conte, guest artist, performs on Harrah Symphonic Organ. Admission is $10; free to students
OFFICE HOLDERS: Two local former office holders in the political realm celebrate the same birthday Thursday, Feb. 17. Greetings to Don W. Bias, former Mayor of Kenova, and Dale Stephens, formerly with West Virginia House of Delegates.
SHOWS: Lee Dean, minister, gospel singer with family group and motivational speaker, performs in the “Sinatra Show” three more times in February in West Virginia — 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, Brickside Bar and Grille, Bridgeport; 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Tygart Lake State Park, Grafton; and 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, The Vault Downtown, Bluefield, West Virginia.
FORGET: She may wish I’d forget it’s her birthday celebration, but Suzanne Rutherford is much too special of a friend to do that. The Salt Rock resident and friend since mid-2006 gets the birthday song sung Friday, Feb. 18. The mother of three children and grandmother to about eight — with the newest one born in 2021 — continues to calm my storms of everyday life and seemingly knows when they arrive. May she remain strong, successful, caring and loving on her day and following year.
COUNTRY: Ashley McBryde, American country music singer/songwriter, brings her “This Town Talks Tour” to Ashland this weekend. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $20 to $40.
POSTPONED: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” performance has been postponed from March 10 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 9, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, as part of Marshall Artists Series. For tickets, call 304-696-6656 or visit ticketmaster.com.
AWARDEES: Marshall University Research Corp. recently announced winners of the Spring 2022 Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Awards and Summer 2022 John Marshall Scholars Award program for faculty. Among the 14 receiving a $750 stipend, $1,000 travel and materials are from College of Engineering and Computer Sciences. They include Jarod Banzon, “A Study of Predicting The Behavior of Walking Insects Using Deep Learning Techniques”; and Regan Raines, “Fabrication and Experimental Characterization of Medical Grade Dental Implants, Fabricated Using Vat-Protocolization Additive Manufacturing Process.”
BLUEGRASS: Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers perform a bluegrass and gospel concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Mountaineer Opry, housed at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Admission is $20 and $5 ages 12 and younger.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Patricia Keeling, Martha Woodward, Gwen Tygrett, Tim Pauley, Katelyn Chongswatdi, Janora Skeens; Brian Scott Spence with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics, Huntington location, spins the last of the 40s at 49; Emily Phipps, Justin Legg, Neil Bouchillon, Tina Sarver, John Cross, Colleen Johnson, Nathan Daly, Roger Adkins, Ben Pannell, Nathan Welch, and happy 11th birthday to sweet lil’ granddaughter Bella Rose Smith.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Rick and Beth Keen, Chuck and Glo McCane.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tinie Postlethwait, Marsha McKinney, Rob Armstrong, Charlie Bryant, Phyllis Griffith, Kim Schmidt, Carla Akers, Gavin Blake, Darrell Walden, Sarah Bell, Willow May, Jon Starkey, Malinda Shanklin, Doris Flock, Sydney Harris, Amelia Brooks, Alyssa Morabito, Willa May Weekley, Harriett Evans, Aaron Hilton.
CHUCKLE: “How come you’re so well informed about your neighbor’s doings?” Al asked Edgar. “He went on vacation and I looked after his parrot for two weeks,” replied Edgar.