GROUNDHOG DAY! All eyes are on Punxsutawney Phil or French Creek Freddie Thursday, Feb. 2, as one noses out of the hibernation burrow in front of thousands worldwide to predict the weather for the rest of winter. If one sees his shadow, he can sleep another six weeks but if he doesn’t, an early spring is forecast.
GREETINGS: Gwen “Cookie” Caldwell, daughter of my most precious friend (the late Arlene Melton), is being sent birthday greetings as Thursday, Feb. 2, marks another celebration time. A long-time member of Seventh Avenue Baptist Church, this Christian lady is currently a member of Huntington’s New Baptist Church and someone who loves to dance and play golf. Here’s hoping this sweet lady whom I met at one of the birthday parties for her mother enjoys her day with many more blessings of love, happiness, good health, golfing and dancing.
BINGO: Adriaunna Paige Foundation hosts Valentine bingo at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Cox Landing Library. The cost is $10 first pack and $5 each additional pack. Proceeds benefit the upcoming “special needs prom.” Participants must be age 18 to play. Prizes are items donated by local businesses. A silent auction and concession stand are also available. Call April, 304-962-5291.
REMEMBERING: Lillian Keesee of East Lynn is being remembered Thursday, Feb. 2, as on this date in 2014 at age 84, she answered the call for her final journey. This homemaker, mother, grandmother, sister and daughter was a first cousin to my mother.
SHOW: “The Addams Family: School Edition,” hosted by Cabell Midland High School Theater Department, begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the school auditorium. Other shows begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. Admission is $8 and $5 students.
BAPTIZED: Cana Marie Lafferre, recently baptized at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, was welcomed into the faith community. She is daughter of Alex and Alex Smith Lafferre. Godparents are Joe and Anna Lafferre Kraft.
CONCERT: Rob McNurlin and His Cowboy Band present a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booton Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets are $15 or $5 ages 12 and younger.
COUNTING: And the total is ... A dozen Cabell County School middle students were recently named as Math Field Day winners for county middle schools. They include: sixth graders, Marshall Fox, Huntington, first place; Laksha Arora, St. Joe, second; Luke Thomas, Barboursville, third; and Connor Ison, Huntington, alternate. Seventh graders were Wyatt Jordan, Milton, first; Nova Clark, Barboursville, second; Ronit Arora, St. Joe, third; and Vivian Yoost, Huntington, alternate. Eighth graders include Logan Sears, Milton, first; Hardik Arora, St. Joe, second; Garrett Spelock, Huntington, third; and Thomas Ferrell, St. Joe, alternate. Congratulations to each winner.
NAMED: Alan and Barbara Meek are proud of their granddaughter, Samantha. She was named among the top 100 Junior Theater Festival participants in the festival conducted in mid-January at Cobb Convention Center, Atlanta, Ga., featuring more than 6,000 participants. A total of 125 groups from 28 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Canada and Australia participated.
COMEDIAN: Known as “the funniest man in America,” James Gregory performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. Tickets are $35, $50 and $62. Contact 888-MAC-ARTS or macarts.com.
RETIRED: John Richardson, upholsterer/housing and residence life at Marshall University, was honored with a retirement reception Jan. 27 at Holderby Hall for 36 years of service. May he enjoy a relaxing, restful and enjoyable retirement.
PLUNGE: The sixth annual polar plunge is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Hurricane City Park. Every person taking the plunge pays $50 and must sign a waiver. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics. Those registering for the event must arrive at 3:30 p.m. A costume contest is offered at 4:30 p.m. An after-plunge party with awards presented to costume contest winners and individuals and teams raising the most money follow at Fireside Grille, Hurricane.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Roger Sizemore, Courtney Arnold, Sarah Beth Hill, Campbell Murphy, Ric Griffith, Ronnie Keyser, Anna Mae Smith, Jean Frederick, Leslie Cummings, Chris Chaney, Curt Mann, Terry Smith, Dannie Abshire, Stephanie Crum, Robbie Journell remains in the 50s at 52, Scott Poston with City of Huntington is 50 plus 2 (52), Rose Ann Turley hits the mid-40 mark (45).
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: James and Sherry Wells (1985).
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Linda McMahon, Sarah Mease, Stephanie McKenna, Rowan Chandler, Kelsey Ball, Jeff Chaffins, Jacob Massie, Donna Morrison, Grant Heaberlin, Jessica Kidd turns 35, Delilah Hill Horn, Audrey Joy Wheatley is a tween at 12, Phil Newberry.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Michael and Roxanne Fizer (1984).
CHUCKLE: A cowboy was trying to buy a health insurance policy. The insurance agent was going down the list of standard questions. “Ever have an accident?” “Nope, nary a one,” answered the cowboy. “None? You’ve never had any accidents,” questioned the agent. “Nope. Ain’t had one. Never,” the cowboy responded. “Well, you said in this form you were bitten by a snake once. Wouldn’t you consider that an accident?” asked the agent. The cowboy said, “Heck, no. That dang varmint bit me on purpose.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.