The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

GROUNDHOG DAY! All eyes are on Punxsutawney Phil or French Creek Freddie Thursday, Feb. 2, as one noses out of the hibernation burrow in front of thousands worldwide to predict the weather for the rest of winter. If one sees his shadow, he can sleep another six weeks but if he doesn’t, an early spring is forecast.

GREETINGS: Gwen “Cookie” Caldwell, daughter of my most precious friend (the late Arlene Melton), is being sent birthday greetings as Thursday, Feb. 2, marks another celebration time. A long-time member of Seventh Avenue Baptist Church, this Christian lady is currently a member of Huntington’s New Baptist Church and someone who loves to dance and play golf. Here’s hoping this sweet lady whom I met at one of the birthday parties for her mother enjoys her day with many more blessings of love, happiness, good health, golfing and dancing.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you