LISTED: Alexa Rae Smolder of Hurricane, West Virginia, was listed on the dean’s list — the most prestigious academic recognition Radford University in Radford, Virginia, can receive during a semester. She was named for the fall semester for meeting four specific criteria: have 12 semester hours of coursework graded A-F; earn GPA’s of at least 3.4 for courses not graded on a pass-fail basis; obtain no grade lower than “C”; and receive no incomplete grades.

DINNER: The annual Lenten fish dinners continue from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Our Lady of Fatima Parish School. The meal, offered Fridays through March 31, includes baked fish OR fried fish OR fish tacos, cole slaw, green beans, hush puppies, baked potato OR French fries, dessert and drink is featured. Cheese pizza is also available for children. The cost is $10; $5 ages 3-12; free ages 2 and younger. Proceeds benefit the school.

