LISTED: Alexa Rae Smolder of Hurricane, West Virginia, was listed on the dean’s list — the most prestigious academic recognition Radford University in Radford, Virginia, can receive during a semester. She was named for the fall semester for meeting four specific criteria: have 12 semester hours of coursework graded A-F; earn GPA’s of at least 3.4 for courses not graded on a pass-fail basis; obtain no grade lower than “C”; and receive no incomplete grades.
DINNER: The annual Lenten fish dinners continue from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Our Lady of Fatima Parish School. The meal, offered Fridays through March 31, includes baked fish OR fried fish OR fish tacos, cole slaw, green beans, hush puppies, baked potato OR French fries, dessert and drink is featured. Cheese pizza is also available for children. The cost is $10; $5 ages 3-12; free ages 2 and younger. Proceeds benefit the school.
OLDEST: Three cousins in my family — Joey Adkins, Sharon Mills and myself — turn the same age every year but a few months apart. Joey is the oldest as his special day is Thursday, Feb. 23, followed by Sharon in March and me in August. Joey, maybe the strongest willed of the three and a farmer, gets the honor first of being wished a happy birthday with prayers for a year of continued blessings. Joey also has the same birth date as our aunt, Nellie Adkins Colon of Chicago, who passed away Feb. 19, 2018.
CONCERT: Creed Fisher, Texas musician, country artist and composer proud to be a redneck, brings his “This Ain’t the Hamptons” tour to Ashland Saturday, Feb. 25. The performance begins at 8 p.m. at Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $40.
CELEBRATION: “Good Trouble: A Black History Month Celebration” begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at The Mill AKY. Musical entertainment is by Jonathan the Artist. Black History Month trivia follows at 7:30 p.m. The theme is “Black Resistance,” exploring how African Americans have resisted historic and ongoing oppression, in all forms, especially racial terrorism of lynching, racial pogroms and police killings, since the nation’s earliest days.
GREETINGS: A lot of doctors have fancy degrees, but very few put their heart before their mind while treating patients. Some people call her courageous, a source of inspiration, a caring angel, a supreme motivation with kind, encouraging words, a ray of hope and a great daughter, mother, wife, aunt and sister. All these things best describe one great lady — Dr. Kathy Saber. My family is blessed to have had her as a physician many years, but more blessed to still call her a loyal friend. This sweet and devoted physician, who went to Italy in 2022 for a daughter’s wedding, celebrates a birthday Friday, Feb. 24, and is being wished the best ever. We love and miss you Doc.
AUTHORS: Jeff Tigchelaar and other local authors read and discuss newly published works in “Authors’ Read Aloud” at noon Friday, Feb. 24, at Cabell County Public Library.
COUPLE: Thursday, Feb. 23, is another big day for Mike and Jo Fannin of Huntington — it’s their 60-plus wedding anniversary. They have stuck together through the thick and thin of illnesses/surgeries and other disappointing moments but trusted the Lord in keeping them close to each other and Him. May this Christian couple continue to find happiness, love, contentment, fond memories and faithfulness in the coming year.
BALL: “At Last! The Return of the Museum Ball” is the theme for this year’s Huntington Museum of Art’s major fundraiser — museum ball. Presented by Mountain Health Network, the black-tie event is from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Food stations open at 6 p.m., with appetizers by 21 at The Frederick; entrees, vegetarian entrees, sides and salads by Cabell Huntington Hospital; and breads, spreads and desserts by Nomada. Musical entertainment is by Bravo Live DJ. Ball hosts are Mark and Isabel Cross, Sean “Corky” and Beth “Buffy” Hammers; Dr. Chris and Tammy Hugh; Tim and Leslie Martin; and Christian and Julia Spears. Proceeds benefit the museum’s general operating expenses. A silent auction is also available. Valet parking is available courtesy of Cabell Huntington Hospital and event photography is provided by Melissa Perella. Tickets are $300 per person. Call 304-529-2701, ext. 306.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dawn Ball, Cecil Wilks, Karen Dailey, Fenton Cummings, Jeanette Bailey, Evelyn DeMuth, Brian Dilcher, Peggy Mynes, Dorothy Daugherty, Anna L. Hodges, Marcum Madsen, Katie Schultz, Jim Reiter, Al Blatt, Kennady Kist, Angela Wilmink,
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sandra Hickman, Jordan Fulford, Watson Stefanides, Ashley Crow, Shayne Sullivan, Mike Skeens, Piper Jade McComas still in the teens at 17, Jay Maynard, Melinda Sheils, Dale Duespohl, Jeramy Rice, Daniel Wendel, Phillip Wolfe is two into the 60s at 62, Dylan Walker nears double digits at 9, Eva Triplett, Dennis Andrus.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Steve and Pam Matson.
CHUCKLE: Joseph was asked by his cousin, “What are you giving up for Lent?” Joseph responded, “I got fired this month. I’m not giving up anything for Lent. I’ve had to give up working, socializing, eating out, earning, and all my hobbies. I think that’s plenty already.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
