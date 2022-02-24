BREAKFAST: Rotary Club of Barboursville sponsors a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Barboursville Senior Center. The cost is $5. Proceeds benefit the club’s charity account, which helps provide support for local organizations and community needs, including scholarships for Cabell Midland High School, flood relief, toy drives, Christmas gifts and support for Golden Girl Group Home. Masks are required. Take-out orders are available.
HONORED: Four Milton residents were named to the president’s list at West Virginia University, Morgantown, for the fall semester. They are Jacob Dial, fashion, dress and merchandising; Ainsley Meadows; Alec Phelps, biology; and Megan Skean, political science. To earn this distinction, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average in the semester.
ORGAN: An organ concert led by brothers Jon and Jeff Brannon begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. What a blessing this will be to hear the pair contribute to God’s work with their musical abilities.
NAMED: Amy Jones- Burdick, of Huntington, was named to the chancellor’s honor roll for the fall semester at University of Mississippi. This roll is reserved for students earning a semester grade point average of 3.75-4.0.
REVIVAL: A weekend revival begins at 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Feb. 25-27, at Hanging Rock Church of Jesus Christ, 525 State Route 650, Ironton.
WINNER: Bethany Early, 11th-grader at Cabell Midland High School, was among 13 from 10 Cabell County schools to recently be recognized for their winning entries in the Cabell County Reading Council Young Illustrators contest. Her art was displayed at the Central Board Office of the school board during the most recent regular meeting, and students were given a special token by the superintendent to commemorate their efforts. Each drawing is also included in a future display at Huntington Museum of Art.
CLASS: “Basic Drawing for Teens” is available from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, March 5 through April 2, at Huntington Museum of Art. The five-session class costs $85 or $115 nonmembers. Masking is required. Contact www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
PERFORMANCE: Alban Arts Center presents “James and the Giant Peach” this weekend in St. Albans, West Virginia. The event takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. Tickets are $15; and $10 seniors and ages 12 and younger.
WISHES: Thursday, Feb. 24, is a special day … the birthday of a very special individual and friend — Dr. Kathy Saber. This great daughter, wife, mother, sister and physician continues to be just that — great. She was my family’s physician for many years before leaving in early February 2021 to take on other responsibilities at another facility and is truly missed. Many things have happened in her life since her last birthday — she was hospitalized nearly two weeks and her lovely mother passed away, just to name two — but she has remained that loyal, sweet, inspiring and devoted friend, taking time to think about and check on my family. May this day be filled with fond memories, continued happiness, love and God’s many other blessings.
REMEMBERING: Whether it was while visiting neighbors, strolling up and down her country road or sitting on her porch, Delores “Faye” Johnson was always smiling and offering a kind word. At the time of her passing from this life into God’s arms July 13, 2020, she never looked her age of 83, despite the fact she was sick for some time. Her birthday would have been celebrated Friday, Feb. 25, but she is being remembered for the Christian life she lived and enjoyed.
NO. 60: Despite illnesses and surgeries in the past two years alone, Mike and Jo Fannin, of Huntington, have survived to be blessed with their 60th wedding anniversary celebration Feb. 23. And it’s not over for the good gentleman as he is having another eye surgery Friday, Feb. 25. Here’s hoping the parents of one child — Michelle — had a pain-free day, with many to follow, as well as a successful eye surgery.
LISTED: Two Huntington residents were among more than 2,000 students at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, earning honors for the fall semester. Named to the president’s list were Cahley Farrell, majoring in chemistry, and Celia Weller, majoring in international business. Congratulations for achieving this accomplishment.
JOURNEY: “For the Culture,” musical journey through R&B, jazz, folk, blues, hip hop, funk, jazz and soul music featuring Smoochie and Friends, The Appalachian Soul Man, Aristotle Jones, the Phunky Bunch and The Heavy Hitters, perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the Foundry Theater, Huntington. Hosted by Chris “Shank” Shanklin, the event costs $10.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dusty Reynolds, Dale Duesphol, Jeramy Rice, Katharine Coffey, Daniel Wendel, Sue Woods, Brant Hinchman, Margaret Franks, Ashley Crow, Shayne Sullivan, Mike Skeens, Sandra Hickman, Sue Stewart, Jordan Fulford, Watson Stefanides, Melinda Sheils, Dylan Walker still in single digits at 8, Piper Jade McComas becomes “sweet 16,” Phillip Wolfe begins the second of the 60s (61).
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Steve and Pam Matson.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Anna Waugh, Judy Floyd, Bobby Bannister, Cameron McClanahan, Gale Thompson, Alice Fricke, Mike Barbera, Cole Wood, Dolores Adkins, Ezra Brumfield, Robert Martin, Lisa Caviani, Becky Journell Plumley spins the last of 60s at 69, Becki Harless, Marsha Taylor Carter in the 50s at 53, Davin Lee Jackson begins the second of his teen years at 14.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Tod and Irene Faller, Donald and Martena Cremeans celebrate No. 28.
CHUCKLE: A woman in the tour group was a strict vegetarian. When she talked about her cat, though, she admitted that she fed her pampered pet expensive canned meats. “Why is it all right for your cat to eat meat if it isn’t for you?” another from the group asked her. “My cat and I don’t have the same beliefs,” she replied.