CONCERT: Mountaineer Opry features Ralph Stanley and the Clinch Mountain Boys at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Concessions are available. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors; and $5 ages 12 and younger.
PRAYERS: “God is good … oh yes, he is!” He took care of Burgess Eplin, who underwent 4 1/2 hours of open heart surgery/four bypasses in mid-December. Getting along very well now and able to go for walks, Burgess continues to improve and thanks all the good Christian friends for their prayers. Burgess is brother to one of my family’s favorite ladies and longtime friend much like a part of the family, Lillian Estep, of Barboursville. May each whisper a prayer for more improvement of Burgess and praise the Lord for his goodness.
BOOKS: Friends of the Library offers a book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4-5, at the Cabell County Public Library. Fiction, nonfiction, paperbacks, juvenile, young adults, magazines, audiovisual and more are featured.
BAPTISM: Nathan Wilson recently was baptized at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. May he continue to follow in the footsteps of the Lord.
GONE: Orbura Meadows may be gone to his heavenly mansion, but he is not forgotten by his wife of 70-plus years, Vernice; children, Timothy L. Meadows, Connie Ferguson and Sharon Howe; grandchildren, Benjamin Meadows, Brandon Meadows and Cailin A. Howe; great-grandchildren, Alex Meadows and Madilene Meadows; and sister, Alma Hicks. He was welcomed into his new home Feb. 3, 2020, at age 91. The longtime deacon at 26th Street Baptist Church was retired from International Nickel Co. (Special Metals). He had a caring spirit and faithful, inspiring heart.
LISTED: Riley Burnett and Taylor Ball, both of Ashland, were named to the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire, for the fall semester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade point average of 3.5 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 and EW2, EW3 and EW4, or EW5 and EW6.
COMPETITION: Concert of Soloists competition begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Marshall University Smith Music Hall.
FILL-INS: It may not be around the world in 80 days, but Johan Botes, organist at First United Methodist Church and instructor at Marshall University, is on sabbatical, which means he won’t be “tickling the ivories” regularly until next August. Jay Brooks will play organ most Sundays, while Rhonda Adkins accompanies the choir. Open those ears, folks, and listen to the music played by Jay and Rhonda.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Linda McMahon, Delilah Hill Horn, Jessica Kidd makes it No. 34, Sarah Mease, Kelsey Ball, Jeff Chaffins, Donna Morrison, Kelci Parker, Bryce Parker, Jacob Massie, Rowan Chandler, Phil Newberry, Audrey Joy Wheatley becomes double toothpicks at 11, Susan Korstanje, Mary Taylor.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Michael and Roxanne Fizer (1984), Gisela and Dan Kemper.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Truett Bird, Mosley Baisden, Myleigh McCormick, Tyler Hampton, Ripley Haney, Steve Armstrong, Lois DeMattie, Jessica Sias, Jim McVey, Paxton Brown, Renee Neal, Josh Pinkerton, Aaron McComas, Norma “Louise” Morgan turns 82, Stephanie Anderson Adkins hits the halfway mark to 100 (50), Al Tillers, Pastor Kevin Mackey with St. Paul Lutheran Church turns 64, Whitney Ball.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Frances and Rick McComas.
CHUCKLE: It was Valentine’s Day and Jim and Danielle’s first date. They sat in the darkened cinema waiting for the film to start. The screen finally lit up with a flashy advertisement for the cinema’s concession stand. Jim and Danielle realized there was no sound. The film began but the silence continued. Suddenly, out of the darkness, an irritated voice in the crowd loudly shouted, “OK, who’s got the remote control?”