BREAKFAST: Fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice are on the menu for the monthly breakfast hosted by VFW Post 6878 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Proctorville, Ohio, post. The cost is $7; $4 ages 10 and younger. To-go orders are available. A bake sale is also offered by the post’s ladies auxiliary.
PERFORMER: Anna Brewer, a South Point, Ohio, resident and theater major at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, has been named to the university’s upcoming production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Anna is part of the 85-member cast for the musical, which is scheduled March 9-11, at the university’s Rodeheaver Auditorium.
ARENACROSS: Mountain Health Arena houses round two of Tri-State Arenacross at 12:30 and 7:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 10-11. A one-day pass is $31 or $21 children; both days are $47 and $35 children; and military one-day pass is $28.40.
NAMED: Six South Point, Ohio, residents were among 88 students from Ohio University Southern in Ironton to be listed on the dean’s list for the fall semester. They include Leah Bailey, Kaylyn Eddy, Andrew Kleinman, Garrett Looney, Ben Walls and Kaleb Wilson. To be named for this distinction, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades used to calculate grade point average.
SHOWS: Lee Dean, local minister, inspirational speaker and gospel singer, presents three shows in two days. Thursday, Feb. 9, he performs The Elvis and Sinatra Show at 11:30 a.m. at Barboursville Senior Center, and the Sinatra Show at 6 p.m. at Rose Mary C. Brooks Place, Winchester, Kentucky, Friday, Feb. 10, he presents the Sinatra and Elvis Valentine show at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville.
GUNS: Cabell County Fraternal Order of Police hosts a gun show from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, and 9 am. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Milton Fire Department. Call 304-654-9680 or 304-972-1885.
RETIRED: Randall Adkins, sexton at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, retired Jan. 31 after nine years’ service. The Huntington native and Olga, wife of 53 years, have two sons and four grandchildren. He began at the church after owning/operating a HVAC company 50 years and listening to his wife (a preschool teacher at EPPC) of the vacancy. Although plans are in the making to work around his house and endure more eye and knee surgeries, he is on “speed-dial” for the church. May he have a relaxing, restful and fulfilling retirement.
DANCE/MUSIC: Huntington Old Time Dance and Music offers the event from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 520 11th St. Music is by Chatteroi Band from Ashland with caller, Steve Ballman from Charleston. Requestion donation is $7; $5 students.
RECOGNIZED: Nancy Lester, RN, in orthopedics at St. Mary’s Medical Center, was recently named a winner of the center’s Spirit of St. Mary’s Award for December. She was recognized for patient care. The award recognizes employees demonstrating exceptional service and care to patients, their families, follow co-workers and community by living values illustrating the center’s spirit.
GOOD GRAVY! The fifth annual Gravy Bowl, organized by Ashland in Motion, is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Ashland Transportation Center. The event features tasting gravy prepared by local business and organizations, as well as live music and cash bar. Awards are presented in categories of sawmill, country, freestyle and people’s choice. The $10 ticket includes five tasting tickets. Additional tasting tickets are available for $1 each.
ROSE: It could be not one rose, but a dozen or more for a sweetheart being honored on two occasions four days apart. Jean Riggio, retiree from Mountaineer Gas Co. and McCorkle Machine Co., deserves the best for her 70-plus birthday Friday, Feb. 10, followed by Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14). Jean and Frank, long-time husband retired from police department, are parents, grandparents and great friends to many. May this ‘young’ lady be found doing what she enjoys the most with more of the same to come, whether it be at her Huntington or Florida home.
COMEDY: Lee Mays presents The Venetian Comedy Series featuring Rob Wilfong and GW Nell at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at The Venetian Estate, 1742 Midland Trail, U.S. 60 E., Milton. Doors open at 6 p.m. The $25 fee includes dinner and show.
DANCE: Marshall Artists Series presents Hubbard Street Dance Chicago at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $76.49 to $113.75. Contact Ticketmaster.com or 304-696-6656.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Harvey Morrison, Barbara L. Calhoun, Karen Shanholtzer, Debby Isaacs, Kelly Williamson, Cody Braley, Pauline Adkins, Matt Duncan, Carrie Brown, Ally Roy, Jimmie Hedrick, Olivia Bell, Helen Stuart, Beulah Doss.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Okey and Jane Harless, David and Renee Dunfee celebrate number 8.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Janet Fisher, Kheng McGuire, Shorty Maynard is special at 83, Sue Workman, Abby Naegele, Ken Mortimer, Donna Akers, Debbie Mills, Sheila Mosley, John Turner, John Jasko, Karen Howell Beckner, Suzanne McCallister, Linda Schneider.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bill and Joan Starkey, Ronnie and Lanna Waugh celebrate double nickels (55th), David and Judy Lambert.
CHUCKLE: Little Billy was left to fix lunch. When his mother returned with a friend, she noticed Billy had already strained the tea. “Did you find the tea strainer?” his mother asked. “No, mother,” Billy answered. “I couldn’t, so I used the fly swatter.” His mother nearly fainted, so Billy hastily added, “Don’t get excited, Mother. I used an old one.”