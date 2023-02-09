The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

BREAKFAST: Fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice are on the menu for the monthly breakfast hosted by VFW Post 6878 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Proctorville, Ohio, post. The cost is $7; $4 ages 10 and younger. To-go orders are available. A bake sale is also offered by the post’s ladies auxiliary.

PERFORMER: Anna Brewer, a South Point, Ohio, resident and theater major at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, has been named to the university’s upcoming production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Anna is part of the 85-member cast for the musical, which is scheduled March 9-11, at the university’s Rodeheaver Auditorium.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you