BOOK LAUNCH: Sloane Square Gallery hosts a book launch for Joanie Ward Smith’s newest book, “Whatever Happened to Uncle Henry?” from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Old Central City District, 611 14th St. W. The Huntington native, entrepreneur and author says the book is based on a true story about Henry leaving home at age 17 in 1894 and not being heard from again for 25 years.
GREETINGS: It doesn’t matter what language “happy birthday” is being spoken or sung, Lori Bowen, language arts teacher at Huntington Middle School, is being wished the best for her “turning another year older” celebration Friday, Jan. 13. May it be the best one with many of the same to follow.
BREAKFAST: VFW Post 6878 conducts its monthly breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Proctorville, Ohio, post. The menu includes fried/scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice. To-go orders are also available. The cost is $7; $4 ages 10 and younger.
GRADUATES: Four high school students graduating in May 2022 recently completed the practical nursing program at Buckeye Hills Career Center. Congratulations to Alexis Weese, Kimberly Taylor, Emily Young and Will Hash. They are being wished the best for the next chapter in their “life’s book.”
SERVICE: “Fulfilling the Dream Together” is the theme for the Martin Luther King Jr. service at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 2717 Carter Ave., Ashland. The Rev. Franklin Murphy, pastor of Huntington’s Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, speaks. Music is provided by New Joy Gospel Singers from Columbus.
INDUCTEES: Two Hurricane, West Virginia, residents were among several from Marshall University recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Congratulations to Serene Alzarrad and Erin Roberts. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
BLOOD: Boyd County Chapter of American Red Cross hosts a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Ashland Town Center, 500 Winchester Ave.
ROLE MODEL: Josephine McComas Fulks, better known as “Jo,” would have celebrated her 87th birthday Friday, Jan. 13, but she passed away June 15, 2020. Jo always wanted to learn more and share a giving heart, strength, faith, love and royalty. The Guyan Valley High School graduate retired from Consumers Gas Utility Co. and Drs. Assaley and Lee OB/GYN office. A longtime 26th Street Baptist Church member, this role model offered community service and volunteerism at St. Mary’s Medical Center and the former Jeffrey George Comfort House. What a beautiful lady inside and out and a special and precious friend to many. She continues to be missed among family and friends.
WHAT’S COOKIN’: Huntington’s Kitchen’s “Dining with a Doc” offers a free class, “Mediterranean Diet,” with N. Andrew Vaughan, MD, MBA, Marshall Health cardiologist and associate professor at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 911 3rd Ave. Dr. Vaughan helps prepare a Mediterranean diet-friendly dish. To reserve a seat, registration is required. Call 304-522-0887.
BLOOD DRIVE: American Red Cross offers a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane, WV. Contact 1-800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org and enter “hurricanecom.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sabrina Thomas, Zachary Noble, Candie Bogren, Barbara Lynn Spurlock, Brooklyn Webb, Becky Chambers, Clinton Foster, Fred Bias, Joanna Brown.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Paul and Katy Becker, Phillip and Brenda Perdue celebrate number 55.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Hannah Hensley, Cerese Thomas, Ainsley Price, Sarah Thomas, Noah Lambert, Addison Marcum, Sandy White, Evan Kendall Fleshman moves along in the 20s to 23, Doris Strank Davis crosses over to number 91, Julie Harmon, Neda McGlothlin, Amy Arigan, Lisa Barriteau, David Riggs.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Bob and Brenda Carman.
CHUCKLE: When a woman entered the pharmacy, she approached the pharmacist and stated to him, staring into his eyes, “I want to purchase some cyanide.” The pharmacist questioned, “Why on earth do you need cyanide?” “I need it to poison my husband,” the woman answered. “Lord have mercy! I can’t give you cyanide to kill your husband! That’s against the law! I’ll lose my license! They’ll throw us both in jail! All kinds of awful things will happen. Absolutely not! You cannot have any cyanide!” the pharmacist cried, his eyes growing wide. The woman took out a picture of her husband holding hands with the pharmacist’s wife from her purse. “You didn’t tell me you had a prescription, so that’s different,” the pharmacist said after taking a look at the picture.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
