BOOK LAUNCH: Sloane Square Gallery hosts a book launch for Joanie Ward Smith’s newest book, “Whatever Happened to Uncle Henry?” from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Old Central City District, 611 14th St. W. The Huntington native, entrepreneur and author says the book is based on a true story about Henry leaving home at age 17 in 1894 and not being heard from again for 25 years.

GREETINGS: It doesn’t matter what language “happy birthday” is being spoken or sung, Lori Bowen, language arts teacher at Huntington Middle School, is being wished the best for her “turning another year older” celebration Friday, Jan. 13. May it be the best one with many of the same to follow.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

