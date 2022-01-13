BREAKFAST: VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville, Ohio, offers its monthly breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. The menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice. The cost is $6 adults and $4 ages 10 and younger.
RECOGNIZED: Jade Daniels of Hurricane, West Virginia, was recognized on the dean’s list for the fall semester at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. Undergraduate students qualifying must earn an adjusted semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
WRITING: The 69th edition of the Life Writing Class with John Patrick Grace, author and editor, begins at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, online via Zoom. The 10-week class costs $195, or $170 for returning students. Contact Grace, 304-617-1292 or publishersplace@gmail.com.
18TH: Hayden Boggs, oldest granddaughter of Gena Hart, celebrates her special 18th birthday Friday, Jan. 14. The extremely gifted in arts student at Huntington High School is a senior and plans to attend Marshall University in the fall. Here’s wishing the best to this young lady as she enjoys the next-to-last teen year of her life. May it be surprise-filled and an unforgettable one. Happy birthday, Hayden.
CONCERT: Mountaineer Opry sponsors Tommy Webb and Shawn Osburn Show from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Barboursville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors; and $5 children. Concessions are available. Call 304-743-5749.
LEAP: Jedidiah Jackson makes a big leap Friday, Jan. 14, as he jumps to age 33. May his special day be a super one, with many more to follow.
SINCERE: Perhaps one of the best words to describe Josephine “Jo” McComas Fulks is sincere. But then there’s faithful, loving, caring, loyal and strong — every word that describes “friend” the best. This wonderful Christian friend and role model attended Church in the Valley at Milton but was a longtime member of 26th Street Baptist Church. I was blessed to meet her when she was employed at Drs. Assaley and Lee’s office and never did forget her kindness, patience, love and respect. Jo would have celebrated her 85th birthday Jan. 13, but she went to her heavenly home June 15, 2020. What a joy she was.
BLOOD DRIVE: American Red Cross offers a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane. Contact redcrossblood.org or 800-733-2767.
LISTED: Raegan Wallace of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, junior studying communication sciences and disorders at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, is one of more than 1,200 students included on the dean’s list for the fall semester.
NAMED: Desco Federal Credit Union in Ashland has a new manager — Annie Prince began as a teller and moved into a loan processor position and then loan officer before advancing to a mortgage loan officer in Ironton in 2018. Congratulations, Annie.
TEACHER: Lori Bowen, sixth-grade language arts teacher at Huntington Middle School, is being wished birthday greetings for her Jan. 13 celebration. Here’s hoping for a great day as there’s no doubt she has made the days of so many students a great one.
RETIREES: Two Liberty Bank employees at the Ironton location have retired, effective in late December. Randy Mays, president since 2016, was first hired as a service lending officer and worked at the facility 21 years. Mary Roush, the bank’s vice president, has worked there nearly half of the bank’s 125-year history (51 1/2 years), first hired to type 1099 forms in 1970, and then bank teller, loan officer and retirement accounts person. Rhonda Harrison replaces Mays, while Jennifer Creger succeeds Roush. Both retirees are being wished relaxing and restful years and well-spent time with grandchildren and other family members.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Evan Kendall Fleshman turns 22, Doris Strank Davis leaves the 80s behind for No. 90, Julie Harmon, Neda McGlothlin, David Riggs, Hannah Hensley, Cerese Thomas, Ainsley Price, Sarah Thomas, Addison Marcum, Sandy White, Olivia Mort, Amy Arigan, Lisa Barriteau, Beth Smith.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Bob and Brenda Carman.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Christopher Beach becomes 18, Brenda Dingess, Sadie Spurgeon, Ruth Dolin, Zachary Tarter, Marie Scheff, Mark Stover, Vanessa Bailey, Stacy Godfrey, Halle Phillips, Ella Johnson, Jodi Picklesimer, Realtor, Rachael Gibson, Terri Crowe, Susan Brooks, Mary Baker, Tonya Ray, Virgie Ollie, Patti Nelson, Lisa Bannon, Louise Cremeans, Stacy Albers.