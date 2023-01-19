BABY: Linda Williams became a great-grandmother Jan. 2 when a great-grandson, Jethro David Adam, arrived in Michigan weighing in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Linda is a member at Madison Avenue Christian Church. May this little fellow bring much joy, love and happiness to the families.
BLOOD DRIVE: Boyd County Chapter of American Red Cross offers a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Red Cross’s Boyd County Chapter House, 4201 Blackburn Ave., Ashland.
INDUCTEES: Nine Huntingtonians were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. The inductees from Marshall University were E Del Chrol, Bill Gardner, Shifa Khan, Jonathan Lung, Spencer Lupashunski, Pamela Puppo, Stephanie Vance, Mikayla Boone and Brennan Rinehart.
CHRISTIAN MUSIC: Winter Jam Tour, presented by World Vision, hosted by Newsong and produced by Premier Productions, returns to Charleston. The event — Christian music’s biggest tour, is from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Charleston Coliseum and Civic Center. Headliners include We the Kingdom, Jeremy Camp, Andy Mineo, Disciple, Austin French, NewSong and for the first time Dove Award-winning new artist of the year Anne Wilson. Zane Black speaks. Admission is $5 at door.
LISTED: Mara Haney of Ashland, majoring in accounting, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Cedarville University. Students earn this distinction by obtaining a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.
CONCERT: A “Mature Audiences Only” for ages 16 and older concert featuring Rodney Carrington, multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer, begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are $65.50, $55.50 and $45.50.
OFFICER: Philip Kearns, retired police officer with the city of Russell and former detective with Russell Police Department for seven years, begins his 27th year in law enforcement as he was recently hired as a new School Resource Officer for Greenup County School District. The lifelong Greenup County resident currently residing in Wurtland with his wife of 18 years, is stationed at Greenup County High School but serves all seven schools in the district.
ROCKIN’: Lita Ford and FireHouse rock the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland Saturday, Jan. 21. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tour Skulls also performs. Tickets are $45, $55, $65 and $75.
NEW MEMBERS: Two ladies were welcomed into the family at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church on Christmas Day. Nancy Marie Asbury and Debbie Anne Yeager joined the church through affirmation of faith. Dec. 25 would have been the 83rd anniversary of Nancy’s parents and Debbie is the first pastor’s wife in 20-plus years who became a member.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Madison Bucher, Harris Coulter, Coy Mullins, Kyleah Lewis, Lilly Bell, Bob Miller, Laura Marie Goble still in the early 20s at 22, Caleb Conner, Thomas Blatt, Jay Shepherd, Jean Maynard, Jay Adkins with C.J. Hughes Construction turns 62, Karen McDonie.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Madeline Brumfield, Idale Buskirk, Riley Coulter, Taylor Haney, Wayne Rooper, Paul Turman Sr., Sarah Young, Katherine Becker, Jay Stiltner, Angie Simmons, Max Stull, Ashlee Hill, Kaitlyn Maynard.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jim and Liz Cole (1956), Brian and Tara Blinn.
CHUCKLE: Maybe snow or sleet won’t delay the mail, but there are other factors — like lack of faith in the system. The man ahead of Peter at the post office was getting forms for temporarily stopping mail delivery and change of address. “When you’ve completed them,” suggested the clerk, “bring them here in person so they don’t get lost in the mail.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
