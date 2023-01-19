The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

BABY: Linda Williams became a great-grandmother Jan. 2 when a great-grandson, Jethro David Adam, arrived in Michigan weighing in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Linda is a member at Madison Avenue Christian Church. May this little fellow bring much joy, love and happiness to the families.

BLOOD DRIVE: Boyd County Chapter of American Red Cross offers a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Red Cross’s Boyd County Chapter House, 4201 Blackburn Ave., Ashland.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you