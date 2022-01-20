PERFORMANCE: “Trolls” coming to Charleston? They come alive in a family show featuring music, dance, glitter and more in February at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. “Trolls Live!” begins at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Feb. 12 and at noon Feb. 13. Tickets begin at $15. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
GRADS: Ten students were among 77 honored during the recent Graduate Recognition Ceremony at Ohio University Southern in Ironton. They are Tori Canter, Wheelersburg, Bachelor of Science in education, early childhood; Noah Hensley, Ironton, Associate of Applied Science, environmental engineering technology; Krissa Leadingham, Ashland, Bachelor of Science in applied management; Julie Mootz, Kitts Hill, Associate of Applied Science, nursing; Nicole Patterson, Ashland, Associate of Applied Science, human services technology; Carly Pratt, South Point, Bachelor of Science in education, middle childhood; Kaylee Sheridan, Ironton, Associate of Arts, arts and humanities emphasis; Danielle Therrien, Ironton, Associate of Arts, social science emphasis; Jasmine Weise, South Point, Associate of Applied Business, business management technology; and Jena Young, Ironton, Bachelor of Science in health, health services administration.
SPORTSCASTER: Keith Morehouse was 35 years old when he joined WSAZ-TV as a sportscaster and today he is the station’s sports director. And the Marshall University graduate with a degree in broadcast journalism celebrates his 61st birthday Friday, Jan. 21. The award-winning sports journalist is married to wife, Debbie, and they have two children — Lake and Allison. May Keith have a great birthday with cake, family, friends, candles and happiness, with many more birthdays to follow.
BRIDAL EXPO: The 30th annual KEE 100 Bridal Expo presented by iHeartMedia Huntington is from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at Mountain Health Arena. Tickets are $10 and free to ages 2 and younger. Bridal fashions are provided by David’s Bridal.
MEMORIES: Everything Mickey Mouse brings memories of a special lady, Virginia Eleanor Loar Nickell, who passed away Jan. 21, 2019, at age 87. The Kenova resident loved to cook and was a member of Kenova United Methodist Church. Eleanor was a retired insurance billing clerk for Marshall Family Medicine and a longtime clerk for Griffith and Feil Drug Store.
RECOGNIZED: Haley Marcello, of South Point, Ohio, was among approximately 660 students at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, named to the president’s list for the fall semester. She is a freshman majoring in nursing. The list recognizes students earning a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
STUDENT: Samantha Rubadue, of Ironton and student at Marietta College, was part of a nine-person student team recently placing first in a video competition conducted by National Electronic Media Association, NBS-AERho. The Rock Hill High School graduate is majoring in communication studies at the college.
DINNER THEATER: Mystery Dinner Theater begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, South Charleston. Tickets are $50.
CANCELED: For the second straight year, the Reds Caravan sponsored by the Cincinnati Reds has been canceled. There was no reason given for the cancellation; however, it is expected it may be due to no collective bargaining agreement between owners and players.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Paul Turman Sr., Sarah Young, Madeline Brumfield, Idale Buskirk, Riley Coulter, Taylor Haney, Katy Becker, Ashlee Hill, Kaitlyn Maynard, Wayne Rooper, Max Stull, Neva Baldwin, Jay Stiltner, Angie Simmons, Andrea Cunningham.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jim and Liz Cole (1956).
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Steve Matthews, Brandon Heffner still in the 20s at 27, Chris Webb, Tammy Lawhon, Margaret Logan, Patty Hannan, Judy Worrell, Josh Brumfield, Carole Wagner, Anna Laura Dorey, Gene Gue, Josh Cremeans.
CHUCKLE: After a British Airways flight reached its cruising altitude, the captain announced: “Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain. Welcome to Flight 293 nonstop from London Heathrow to Toronto. The weather ahead is good, so we should have a smooth, uneventful flight. Sit back, relax and … oh my goodness.” A scream then silence followed. Some moments later, the captain came back on the intercom, “Ladies and gentlemen, I’m sorry if I scared you. While I was talking to you, a flight attendant accidentally spilled a cup of hot coffee in my lap. You should see the front of my pants!” One angry passenger yelled, “Oh, for Pete’s sake, you should see the back of mine!”