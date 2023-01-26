The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CRITTERS: The annual “critter dinner” begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, Howell’s Mill Road, Ona. Squirrel, rabbit, alligator, deer, groundhog and other critters, sides and desserts are available.

DIRECTOR: Singing in the choir is a big part of the life of Mike Bonyak, new interim choir director at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church where he has been an active and dedicated member since 2014. The father of three sons is an Army and Army Reserves vet of 16 years with a B.A. in music ed with an emphasis on trombone from Fairmont State College. For eight years, he was in the mental health field and currently a long-term substitute music teacher, K-5 at Highlawn Elementary School. Welcome to this new position, Mike. Keep up the good work.

