CRITTERS: The annual “critter dinner” begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, Howell’s Mill Road, Ona. Squirrel, rabbit, alligator, deer, groundhog and other critters, sides and desserts are available.
DIRECTOR: Singing in the choir is a big part of the life of Mike Bonyak, new interim choir director at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church where he has been an active and dedicated member since 2014. The father of three sons is an Army and Army Reserves vet of 16 years with a B.A. in music ed with an emphasis on trombone from Fairmont State College. For eight years, he was in the mental health field and currently a long-term substitute music teacher, K-5 at Highlawn Elementary School. Welcome to this new position, Mike. Keep up the good work.
MEAL: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach hosts a free community meal from 3 to 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Barboursville Senior Center. The menu includes honey baked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, rolls, desserts and beverages. The meal is sponsored by Rotary Club of Barboursville.
LEADER: John Pinkerman always had a smile and peaceful look. This former social studies teacher at Fairland High School until 1981 and international staff representative with Lions Club International left this world peacefully Dec. 22 following an eight-year battle with cancer at age 79. The Scott High School graduate also earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Marshall University and was a District Scout Executive for Tri-State Area Boy Scouts of America, retiring with 20 years’ service. He was a member of Cox Landing United Methodist Church 49 years, playing guitar for “Cox Landing Fine Choir” before changing membership to Huntington First Church of the Nazarene. John was also a charter president for Lesage Lions Club 50 years and served as state secretary 20 years. The husband to wife of 58 years Donna was a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. This man was a prime example of true community service, giving his best and reaping the enjoyment and pleasure of making a difference. John will be missed in the community and family, but he is free from pain and suffering.
BASH IT! Huntington Children’s Museum hosts a scrap art bash from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Cloud’s Commons Lodge. Children may turn trash into to treasure during this free event, where children make their own art from scraps, such as wrapping paper, paper towel rolls, stickers, ribbons, twine, buttons and more. Email Suzi Brodof, Suzibrodof@gmail.com, or Mary Jo Graham, mjgraham@zoominternet.net.
A FIRST: Devon Reams recently took over the gavel and was passed the torch from her dad — Gerald Reams — and given a black robe as she was sworn in as first female judge in Boyd County. Her dad administered the oath and her mother held the Bible during the ceremony conducted in Catlettsburg.
CLASSES: Beginner/intermediate Tap II classes, open to ages 8 and older, are available from 5 to 5:45 p.m. Thursdays at French Art Colony, Gallipolis, Ohio, at a fee of $14 per class. Beginner/intermediate “Jazz II” classes for ages 8 and up are from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. and Advanced “Tap III” classes are from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. with pre-requisite required. The cost is $16 per class. Intermediate/advanced “Jazz III” classes with pre-requisite required are from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. at $16 per class. Intermediate “Ballet III” classes of intermediate level for ages 11 and older are from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. at a $16 per class fee. Call 740-446-3834.
89: Mother’s only surviving sibling — Doffice Adkins of Wayne — celebrates the last of his 80s with a birthday Thursday, Jan. 26. This Christian man is retired from Owens-Illinois Glass after many years’ service and says he is ready to “go on to meet those gone before him.” May this uncle’s stubbornness be laid aside for a day to enjoy togetherness with family and birthday cake.
CONCERT: Tone-Loc, award-winning American rapper, actor and producer, and Color Me Badd, an American contemporary R&B group, are featured at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.99 to $49.99.
THOUGHTS: Karen Sue Holland Lemaster of Kenova has special thoughts of her late husband, Ben, as Wednesday was the couple’s anniversary and Thursday, Jan. 26, is Ben’s birthday. Ben passed away Dec. 4, 2010, but continues to live in her heart as she shares fond memories and love for him.
WRITING: The 72nd edition of The Life Writing Class by John Patrick Grace, book editor/author, begins Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon on Zoom. The 10-week class may include one in-person session for fully vaccinated participants. The cost is $195 or $170 returning students. For reservations, contact 304-617-1292 or publishersplace@gmail.com.
GUN SHOW: A Cabin Fever gun show is Friday-Saturday, Jan. 27-28, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 304-736-9000.
RAFFLE: St. Joseph Catholic Schools present the Winter Wonderland Gala featuring a reverse raffle from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Guyan Country Club. Tickets are $250 couples or $150 singles, including reverse raffle ticket, heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages and music.
CHUCKLE: A mother of a 7-year-old boy was called to school where she learned from the principal that her son had been in a fight. Feeling the pressure under the watchful eye of the principal, she calmly said, “I’m ashamed of you Johnny. Fighting with your best friend is a terrible thing to do!” “He threw a rock at me!” the boy said. “So, I threw one at him.” The mother stated emphatically, “When he threw a rock at you, you should have come to the principal and told him.” The boy quickly replied, “What good would that have done? My aim is much better than his.”