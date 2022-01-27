DINNER: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach hosts a free community dinner from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Barboursville Senior Center. The menu includes spaghetti, salad, homemade bread, assorted cookies and drinks. Call 304-736-4583.
RECOGNIZED: Channing Varnum, Cabell Midland High School graduate and junior at Bellarmine University majoring in nursing, was recognized for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale to be named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the independent Catholic university in Louisville, Kentucky.
CERTIFICATE: Mary Cheek, of Hurricane, West Virginia, was one of more than 600 students at Youngstown State University to be awarded undergraduate and/or advanced degrees and certificates. She earned a graduate certificate in mathematics.
FRIENDSHIP: As said before, knowing Glenna Akers is what I count a meaningful friendship. Having this wife, mother and grandmother as a longtime friend puts warmth in my heart and a smile on my face. The world needs more people like her to inspire, share laughter and make memories, which we have done for many years as she was a former guitarist and lead singer with The Beulah Trio 25 years. As she celebrates a birthday in the next few days — Friday, Jan. 28, or Monday, Jan. 31 — may she be surrounded with happiness, filled with laughter, wrapped in pleasure, brightened with fun, blessed with love, remembered with joy and enriched with hope.
SCREENING: King’s Daughters Medical Center offers a routine blood screening with low-cost blood profile program from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Bellefonte Centre, 1000 Ashland Drive, Suite 302, Russell, Kentucky. The cost is $25. An optional A1C testing is also available for $5. No physician order or appointment is necessary; however, fasting is required. Another screening is available Friday, Jan. 28, at King’s Daughters Center for Advanced Imaging, 2225 Central Ave., Ashland.
STUDENTS: Owen Hayes and Reagan Schultz, both of Hurricane, West Virginia, were among more than 400 students at Berea College named to the dean’s list for the fall semester. Students are named to this list who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours. Congratulations on this achievement.
SHOW: A winter Gun, Knife and Coin Show is from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Cabell County 4-H Camp, 6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Self-defense items and training, scopes, 2A clothing, survival and military gear and memorabilia, reloading components, ammo and more are featured.
LEGAL: There was no foul play in the cases Charles M. Hatcher Jr. presented — the Huntington resident, father of two and grandfather of one was proud to be a legal representative as he opened his own legal practice in 1978 with his son, Chad, joining in 1995. Charlie, as most friends called him, graduated from Marshall University and West Virginia University College of Law and headed the first West Virginia Legal Services office (called Legal Aid of West Virginia these days). He also was assistant prosecuting attorney for Cabell County 20 years. This intelligent lawyer passed away Jan. 27, 2012, after a bout with cancer, but is being remembered for his contributions to the legal field and rescue efforts in the animal world.
INSPIRING: Mack Leland Adkins, baby brother to my mother, was an inspiration to many. He was handicapped in some ways due to being stricken with polio as a baby, but he had a big heart, heart-warming smile, dedication to the family and determination to live life to its fullest. This uncle of mine passed away Feb. 29, 1992, but would have eaten from the birthday cake Friday, Jan. 28. Uncle Mack remains in the hearts and minds of those loving and knowing him.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alan Sturm, Tom Dobbins, Deborah Ward, Rachel Anderson, Evan Arkell, Lisa Ghiz, Courtney Powers, Susan Stephens, Jessica Willis, Cheryl Conzett, Al Schneider, Leigh Norris, Laura Fitzgerald, David McBrayer, John Neville, Hunter Vance.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Andrew and Kristen Johnson, David and Katelyn Hannan, Tim and Becky Landin.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Laura Fenik, Parker Edmund Jackson turns 7, Christy Sparks, Brooke Welch, Casey Smith, Kathy Mackey, Dot Donahoe, Carson Mosley.
CHUCKLE: Little Jane, whose grandmother was visiting her family, was going to bed when her mother called. “Don’t forget to include Grandma in your prayers tonight — that God should bless her and let her live to be very, very old.” “Oh, she’s old enough,” replied Jane. “I’d rather pray God would make her young.”