LISTED: A senior Biblical counseling major from Salt Rock was among approximately 720 students from Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, named to the president’s list for the fall semester. Rachel Tanner was recognized for earning a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester. Congratulations Rachel on this achievement.

SCREENING: King’s Daughters Medical Center offers routine blood screenings with its low-cost blood profile program from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at King’s Daughters Drive-Thru Lab, 2406 Carter Ave., Ashland. The cost is $25. Optional A1C testing is $5. Fasting is required; however, physician orders or appointments are not required. This screening is for credit card payments only. This location offers the screenings each Thursday through June 29. Insurance cannot be billed. Visit KingsDaughtersHealth.com.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

