DIRECTOR: Heather Meade, R.N., is the new director of inpatient behavioral services with OVP Health Recovery Center in South Point, Ohio. She previously was operations manager for OVP Health’s outpatient centers in Prestonsburg, Hager Hill and Inez, all in Kentucky.
COMEDIAN: Ginger Billy, gnarled, tattooed and shirtless comedian, performs in his “Backwoods’ Comedy Tour” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets are $25 to $45.
LOSS: In May 2001, I lost a friend and someone I looked up to for sound advice and general “rules of thumb” — my dad, Romie Clifford Lucas. He would have been 96 years old Friday, Jan. 7. He may be gone from the midst but alive in the hearts of his two surviving daughters, grandchildren and nephew who was like a son.
SCREENINGS: King’s Daughters Medical Center offers a routine blood screening with its low-cost blood profile program at various locations through June. A drive-thru lab is open from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 8 through June 25. Credit card payments only for $25 are accepted for this event. A1C testing is also available for an additional $5.
SERVANTS: The Rev. Randy and Cindy Maynard were recently welcomed into the family at Kenova United Methodist Church to serve as the interim pastoral family over the next several months. This church may be a bit more special to Pastor Randy as he was a member when he first felt the call of God to full-time Christian ministry. Welcome to the family.
TREE DISPOSAL: Live Christmas trees may be disposed at five locations in the City of Huntington at no cost. Drop-off locations are upper parking lot at St. Cloud Commons; upper parking lot at Harris Riverfront Park; former Olympic Pool site along Memorial Boulevard; Deitz Hollow in Guyandotte; and parking lot of old League 6 baseball field on Ferguson Road.
AWARDED: One of the nation’s most prestigious and highest honor recognitions has been awarded to a local dentist — Daniel Brody, D.M.D., received the award during the 2021 annual National Network for Oral Health Access Annual Conference in San Antonio, Texas. He has been with Valley Health Systems Inc. since Aug. 13, 1984. Congratulations, Dr. Brody.
BREAKFAST: VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville, Ohio, offers its monthly breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. The menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice. The cost is $6 and $4 ages 10 and younger.
INDUCTED: Sam McGuire of McGuire’s Towing and Recovery was recently recognized for his dedication to the Ashland community in a ceremony in November in Baltimore. He was awarded the Cross of The Order, a Maltese Cross with a unique towing icon sculpted inside, presented to a towing professional for dedication to the trade and serving the community and inducted into The Order of Towman by American Towman Magazine. The cross depicts a hand pulling back an arrow from a bow in the shape of a tow hook being grabbed by another hand. The Latin inscription “Intendo Fidelis” — “aim true” — is engraved.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mitzi Cyrus, Marilyn Morrison, Joan Scarberry, Joseph Boggess, Karl Butcher, Sherry Waggoner, Zinna Erwin, Mary Thomas, Craig Armstrong, Jacob Eddins, Carol Richardson.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Dick and Annie Stewart.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mike Wilson, Linda Mayes, Robert Ball, Andrea Gardner, Emory Turner, Charlene Farrell, Julie Langille, Mae Chapman, Michele Lee Epperson, Earlene Heiner Agee, Connor Andrew Adkins turns 4, Stefani Grady spins the last of the 20s at 29, John Lucas, Kathie Cunningham, John Liller, Gale Williams, Gil Ratcliff, Richie Mills, Alice Stanley, Lori Watkins.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Cale and Teresa Maybin celebrate No. 5.
CHUCKLE: A patient went to see the doctor, and the nurse asked her some questions. “Name?” asked the nurse. “Sandra Brown,” said the patient. “Address?” asked the nurse. “106 Main Street,” responded the patient. “Flu?” asked the nurse. “No,” the patient answered, “I walked. It’s just around the corner.”