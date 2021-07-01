55th: Two Marshall University graduates with careers in accounting celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Friday, July 2. David C. and Jeanine J. Price of Huntington and Point Pleasant natives are being wished an extraordinary and special day.
GRAD: Alexis Kimberly Adkins, daughter of Mark and Kimberly Adkins of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, graduated from Cabell Midland High School. She plans to attend West Virginia University.
DAZZLING: The alcohol-free family Dawg Dazzle event takes place from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 2, on 3rd Avenue, between 9th and 10th streets. Admission is free. Bring lawn chairs. Music is by Austin Adkins and Coal Dust Holler Band, Madhouse and Rob McNurlin and Beatnik Cowboys. Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.
REMEMBERING: Kathy Taylor would have been the “double nickel” in age (55) Thursday, July 1, but she passed away Nov. 18, 2020. Wife to Paul Taylor of Ona, this beautiful blonde with a happy smile and lover of outdoor adventures was a former advertising rep with The Herald-Dispatch. At the time of her passing, the Paul G. Blazer High School and Morehead State University grad was a sales rep with Daman Superior of East Brady, Pa. She is gone but not forgotten.
BAND: An old-fashioned patriotic concert is presented by Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band, directed by Bill Galloway, at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Kenova Towne Square. Admission is free. Bring a lawn chair.
WELCOME: The Rev. Dr. Jana Stoner speaks Sundays through August at Madison Avenue Christian Church after the Rev. Dr. Stan Maynard and his wife, Barbara, departed to Greensboro, NC, to be close to family. Rev. Stoner’s family — husband, Ryan, daughters Kathleen and Carolyn, and son Christopher — was introduced to the church in June. Give them a big welcome and wave of support.
CONCERT: Lorrie Morgan and son, Jesse Keith Whitley, perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $25-$40.
TWO-IN-ONE: The bad thing about having two celebrations a few days apart is that the events are normally combined. Peggy Knapp of Lesage celebrates a birthday Saturday, July 3, but her 66th wedding anniversary with Garland Knapp comes Friday, July 2. However, this special couple observes the events, here’s hoping it’s an enjoyable time with fond memories made.
MUSIC: Kindred Communications continues the 9th Street Live Concert Series at 7 p.m. Friday, July 2, at 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Joslyn and The Sweet Compression is featured.
TEENAGER: Charlotte Bowen becomes a teenager at 13 Thursday, July 1. She begins eighth grade at Huntington Middle School. May her teens be a stepping stone for a special and happy future.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rusty Armstrong, Braxton Cline, Greg Meadows, Vince Keys, Mindy Webber is short of 50 by three (47), Melanie Roberts, Braxton Cline, Janet Boley, Mark Boley, Rosanne Reese, Jessie Alford, Bennett Cooke, Grace Vanover, Noah and Eli Holley, twins, enjoy the last of the single digits at 9, Rita Kelley, Beth Court, Barbara Boley, Samuel Hallam, Isabella Nibert, Ryan Berry, Steven Dorsey, Renee Vickers, Raymond Roy Byrd celebrates his 66th, Kourtney Walters, Madeline Colvin, Todd Maynard, Creda Billups, Hoyt Burdick, David Tarter, Rachel Rohrbach.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Eric and Stephanie Fetty, Alan and Karen Cummings, Craig and Andrea Houston, Berlin and Kathy Meredith (1989), Alex and Lauren Tufts (2017), Chip and Julie Merritt.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Holley turns 8, Crystal Leonard Arden is short of the “double nickels” by one (54), Richard Elkins, Lori Keyser, Patrick Richards, Morgan Thompson, Adam Wood, Holly Fannin, Jacob Lingenfelter, Michelle Barker, Rick Adkins, Henry Sheils, Shane Gue, Tyler Mays Williams, Leana Powers of Proctorville, Ohio, Alice Bias.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Dalvin and Wendi Hawthorne celebrate number 30, Rob and Teresa Blake, Chad and Molly Fisher.
CHUCKLE: A repair technician got a call from a computer user. The user said that his computer was not working and described the problems he was having. The technician told him that his computer needed to be serviced. He told him, “Unplug the power cord and bring it here to get fixed.” Later, the man showed up at the repair shop with the power cord in his hand.