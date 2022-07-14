KITCHEN: American Legion Post 177 Ladies Auxiliary cooks Thursday, July 14, at the post. The kitchen is open from 6 to 8 p.m. Larry Adkins does karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 15. Nonmembers must sign in and pay $5.
RECOGNIZED: Lilly Zornes, of Ironton, was named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, recognizing her academic excellence. She is earning a Bachelor of Science in kin, nutrition and health in kinesiology.
DEGREED: Congratulations to Joshua Addis, of Pedro, Ohio, as he was one of 790 graduates earning degrees from University of Findlay. Joshua received a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree during commencement ceremonies in early May.
PIE: Lawrence County Historical Society hosts a homemade pie social at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Lawrence County Museum, South 6th Street, Ironton. The contest is free. Submit a pie for judging and you could win a first-place plaque. A category is also available for businesses.
DIRECTOR: Shawn Berry, Huntington native, is the new director of music at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church and will begin his duties in August. He was saved and baptized at age 9 at FAB and served with Wanda Rose in FAB’s music ministry in various capacities as a teenager and young adult. He graduated with music degrees from Marshall University and taught music in Cabell County School System before moving to Florida, where he helped found the Youth Singers of the Palm Beaches, a nationally recognized program currently involving almost 300 singers in seven choirs. After serving in part-time music leadership positions in various churches throughout Florida, he has answered God’s call to return home to FAB. Welcome back, Shawn. May many souls be uplifted, rededicated or enjoyed by your musical talents.
GRADUATES: Six Catlettsburg, Kentucky, residents were among 2,068 graduates receiving degrees from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, for the spring session. They are Mary Robinson, Leanne Bradley, Camryn Caudill and Seth Caudill, Master of Arts in teaching; Alexis Lunsford, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; and Haley Stewart, Bachelor of Science in psychology.
OLDER: Is it time to call the fire department to assist in putting out the fire caused from so many candles on the birthday cake of Patty Keyser Esslinger, who celebrates a birthday Thursday, July 14? This longtime Sears employee is the second of three daughters born to the late Robert and Frances Keyser, of Salt Rock. She always was the same throughout the years I’ve known her, which was in the early 1970s when we first met at Roach Baptist Church in Salt Rock. Now a mother, and possibly grandmother, is being wished the best birthday ever, with many more happy and loving days to follow.
