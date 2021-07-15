TIE-DYE: Wear old clothes for tie-dying fun at 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Guyandotte Library. Participants should bring a 100% cotton pre-washed shirt. Dye is provided.
GRAD: Alexis Kimberly Adkins, daughter of Mark and Kimberly Adkins of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, graduated from Cabell Midland High School. She plans to attend West Virginia University this fall.
MOVIE: A drive-in movie begins at dusk Friday, July 16, in Milton Baptist Church’s gym parking lot. Snacks are available. Cars may enter the parking lot at 7:30 p.m.
GREETINGS: There are no additional words to describe the life of Tim Effingham than what have been written in past columns as he prepares to add another birthday year Friday, July 16. It’s always a blessing to know he and wife, Maureen, are three doors down in our neighborhood. And always a pleasure to see him walk his dogs. Here’s wishing this faithful servant of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, retiree from State Electric and awesome neighbor, a spectacular celebration, with many more to write about.
HISTORY: West Virginia Humanities Council and West Virginia State Park System sponsors the next “History Alive!” program from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Beech Fork State Park. Becky Park, of Charleston, presents the first-person portrayal of Col. Ruby Bradley. Admission is free.
FRIEND: Knowing a special rose turns 83 years young Friday, July 16, makes me realize just what a special and true friend she has been. Lillian “Lil” Narcise, retired Herald-Dispatch employee with many years of service, has stood by my family through thick and thin. Lil, mother of three daughters, shows her love and concern with a card ministry. I have known this wonderful Christian lady at least 50 years, and she has never changed. May her special day and year be filled with everything she deserves and more.
COINS: A coin show is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Milton’s VFW Hall. Call 304-543-1107.
TWO: July is celebration month for the Rev. Tim Arthur. Pastor at 26th Street Baptist Church and his wife, Brittney, celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary Thursday, July 15. A week later — Thursday, July 22 — the good pastor and leader celebrates becoming another year older. May many more years of God’s blessings, love, fond memories and happiness be added to both lives.
CONCERT: 9th Street Live! Concert Series hosted by Kindred Communications continues at 7 p.m. Friday, July 16, on 9th Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues, with music by The Settlement. Presented by Yes Ford and Yes Chevrolet and others, sponsors include The Herald-Dispatch, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe and others.
MUSIC: The 17th annual Live on the Levee event continues with Sierra Ferrell and Peddlers Glory at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Schoenbaum Stage of Haddad Riverfront Park, Charleston. Admission is free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dana Mitchell is still in the 50s at 53, Katie Floyd is 34, Nathan Fleshman nears No. 30 (28), Scott Madden is “double nickels” at 55, Kalyn Obiozor, Kevin Dorey, Michael Cremeans turns 4, Manley Eng, Randy Quimby, Jonathan Aya-Ay, Madeline Hill, Madeline Kingery, Pierce Cory, Mary Beth Kuhn, Larry Yost, Sandy James, Mike Via, Katherine Sauvageot, Hudson Yeager, Sarah Burton, Griffyn Butler, Bibi Preece, Lynn Clay, Susan Coleman, Kevin Crouse, Sara Dean, Chris Folio, Jane Gillispie, FaLena Perry, Paula Wheeler.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Trevor and Beth Madelly, Angel and Michael Willis, Dwight and Christine Kirtley celebrate No. 22, John and Connie Belcher celebrate 32 years of marriage, Tim and Terri Stanley.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jo Wheeler, Irene Dacci is 93, Kyler Jason Long spins the last of the teens at 19, Ronald Plybon is 72, Norman Alexander, Joseph Lazaro, Cathy Farrell, Steve Damron, Vivian Atkinson, Kara Dutton, Megan Hazelett, Molly Maddox, Beth Reizman, Jack Shumaker, Joyce Frazier, Nancy Turner, Joe Duffield, Jim Withers, Chuck Heiner, Bill Deel, Becky Mohn, Dana K. Watts, John Bayliss Jr., Lauren Turley, Terry Turley, Catina Naegele, Eldon Paugh.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Laura and Brandon Clark, Reid and Leigh Frye, Tom and Gloria Pauley, Klu and Joanie Hardin (1993), Jarrett and Jessica Baisden (2016), Buck and Cathy Conard.
CHUCKLE: A lady with a black eye stumbled into a police station. She told the desk sergeant she heard a noise in her backyard and went to investigate. The next thing she knew, she was hit in the face and knocked out cold. An officer was sent to her house to investigate. He returned a few minutes later, also with a black eye. “Did you get hit by the same attacker?” his captain asked. “No, sir,” he replied. “I stepped on the same rake.”