VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: First Baptist Church of Kenova offers Vacation Bible School from 5:15 to 8:15 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, July 24-28. The theme is “Zoomerang.” Dinner is served nightly.
NUMBER 10: Meredith and Jon Ryan Bentley celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary Thursday, July 21. Meredith is a physician with Marshall Health, and Jon Ryan is an employee of Braskem. Parents of Asa and Magnolia, they are members of Rose Hill Baptist Church. May this be a great day of celebration. RUMMAGE/BAKE SALE: Pea Ridge Women in Faith sponsor a rummage and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. Hot dogs and beverages are sold by Pea Ridge United Methodist Men. Proceeds fund missions and church projects. GRADUATES: Two Poca residents and affiliated with Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church graduated from Poca High School earlier this year. Congratulations to Reed Houston and Zoey Williams. CONCERT: Devin Hale brings his country, rock and blues concert to Ashland this weekend. The native son of Ashland performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Shelby Lore Band opens the show. Tickets are $30 or $40.
ANOTHER: It seems happy wedding anniversary wishes were just sent to Dallas and Patty Cassidy, of Wayne, but it’s time again as they celebrate No. 56 Friday, July 22. Dallas, well-loved by those knowing him through his many years of employment with Mountaineer Gas Co., and Patty, through providing radiology transcription at Cabell Huntington Hospital, are two of the sweetest individuals. It’s being wondered if Dallas and Patty feel older as they have played and rowdied around as great-grandparents this past year after being parents to two sons, grandfather of four grandsons and one granddaughter. May happiness, good health, more special moments, love and rest continue into the next year of marriage. BLOOD: American Red Cross hosts a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane. To schedule appointments, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter “hurricanecom.” ACOLYTE: Daniel Kist, the newest acolyte at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, did a wonderful job June 12 performing his duties at the church. Congratulations, Daniel, for stepping up to fulfill that task.
ON THE LEVEE: The Parachute Brigade and The Settlement are featured during the annual Live on the Levee Concert Series at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Haddad Riverfront Park’s Schoenbaum Stage, Charleston. Admission is free.
NEWBORN: Patrick and Amen Richards are new parents of a son, Rhys Adrian, born July 12. The little brother to Henry weighed in at 8 pounds and was 20 inches long. He is grandson of Becky Richards and great-grandson of Alice Stanley, all of Kenova United Methodist Church. May the little prince bring much happiness, joy and love to the families and friends. AUTHOR: Hillbilly Hustle — both the book and the beer — are available from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Booktenders, Central Avenue, Barboursville. Wesley Browne, author of “Hillbilly Hustle” published in spring 2020, makes this his first West Virginia author event. The book is available at the event, along with glasses of beer. NEW MEMBERS: New Baptist Church welcomed nearly 30 new members for the first half of 2022. They include Annie Stewart, Dick Stewart, R.L. Ely, Joni Ely, Rob Ely, Beth Ely, Braelyn Fannin, Kellie Cyrus, Mike Cyrus, Drew Taylor, Cynthia Taylor, Todd Taylor, Madden Casto, Sadie Brown, Tucker Brown, John Stephens, Ashley Stephens, Nora Stephens, Penelope Stephens, Kenidy Jeffrey, Owen Dierdorff, Reese Hufford, Addison Marcum, Annie Day, Evan Day, Joe Dierdorff, Amy Hogsett and Randy Hogsett. May God continue to bless these 28 individuals and the Huntington church in their walk with him. MOVIE: Summer Movie Night offered from 9 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Barboursville Park features “Space Jam,” 1996 classic. Admission is free. Bring blanket or chair, movie snacks or purchase refreshments from vendors. SOUND CHECKS: King Calaway with support from Massing begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Charleston’s Clay Center as part of Sound Checks Series. Tickets are $23.50. Contact 304-561-3570 or theclaycenter.org. RIVERBOAT RIDES: BB Riverboats hosts a summer tour of Belle of Cincinnati flagship featuring sightseeing and/or freshly made cuisine Saturday, July 23, at Ashland or Sunday, July 24, in Huntington. Tickets are $46 and $29 children for lunch; $29 and $23 children for sightseeing; or $63 and $45 children for dinner. CLASSES: French Art Colony in Gallipolis, Ohio, cooks up something with “Cooking Around the World” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 2-4. Classes, limited to six students ages 8-16, cost $180. Pre-registration is required by Tuesday, July 26. Call 740-446-3834 or 740-645-8031. CONCERT: As part of the free 9th Street Live Concert Series sponsored by Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet, “9th Street is Dead” celebrates Jerry Garcia’s 80th birthday and music of the Grateful Dead featuring Brad Goodall, John Inghram and others at 7 p.m. Friday, July 29, on 9th Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Beth Pitzer, Savanna Rose, Demetrius Brockman, Jimmy Adams, Veronica Neale, Al Bacon, Flora N. Russell, Stephen Golder, Michael Hinson, David Reed, Curtis Lane is one over 90 (91), Paul Arthur still in the 70s at 76, Jeremy Spears, Steve Napier, Brett Campbell, Chase Hendricks, Anthony Wells, Steve Wells, Jena Herman.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Gail Samson, Dudley and Rita Vititoe, Karl and Lane Egnatoff, Mike and Kristi Boshell (2001).
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Gary Edgell, Abby Mills, Bailey Philyaw, Kent Schamp, Jane McColgan, Laura Adkins, Mike Woodard, Kayce Scarberry Beltz is five into the teens at 17, Amy Ward, Emma Korstanje, Patricia H. Anderson, Karen Hale, the Rev. Tim Arthur with Twenty-Sixth Baptist Church, Mary Lee Daugherty, Jeannie Evans, Kristi Boshell.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Adam and Stacey Holley, Brian and Amy Kelly, Jeff and Toni Madden, Kody and Shelby Adkins celebrate No. 6.