BLOOD: American Red Cross sponsors a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, fellowship hall, Hurricane, West Virginia. Contact redcrossblood.org or 800-733-2767.
HIGH HONORS: Two Lawrence County, Ohio, residents were among about 160 students to be named to the dean’s high honors list for the spring semester at Marietta College. Samantha Rubadue of Ironton, graduate of Rock Hill High School, is majoring in communication studies. Kelsie Warnock of Proctorville, Fairland High School graduate, is majoring in special education/elementary dual degree. To qualify, full-time students must complete at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in a given semester.
“DOUBLE NICKELS”: Dallas and Patty Cassidy, of Wayne, received their “double nickel” wedding anniversary gift five days early when they welcomed their first great-grandchild. The Cassidys were married 55 years ago July 22 and River Wolf Cassidy, weighing in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces and 21 inches long, was born July 17. Dallas is a retired Mountaineer Gas Co. employee and Patty was a radiology transcriptionist with Cabell Huntington Hospital. May their anniversary be filled with happiness, love, good health, fond memories and special moments with the new addition to the family.
READERS: Vera Dailey, of Ona, sent this note: “We certainly enjoy your column with local news and birthdays.” I can’t remember ever receiving correspondence from this reader, but it was great hearing from her. Keep your news coming.
VBS: “Destination Dig” is the theme for Vacation Bible School offered from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 26-30, at First Baptist Church, Ceredo. Contact 304-453-2092 or fbcsecretary@zoominternet.net. To register, visit www.fbcceredo.com/vbs-signup.
GOLF: Boyd County Tourism presents Ashland Open Disk Golf Tournament Friday through Sunday, July 23-25, at Armco Park, Ashland.
OVER 70: Dale and Dorothy Musgrave, both in their 90s in age, celebrate over 70 years of blessed days of marriage Thursday, July 22. The Monel Park residents for 50-plus years were the first ones married in the new 26th Street Baptist Church. Dorothy not only supported God’s direction for their lives, but she supported her husband in his calling to be in gospel music for many years. They are parents of two children, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Prayers are for several more years of togetherness.
QUALIFIED: Danielle Boggs, of Ashland, qualified for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens. To receive this distinction, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the university’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.
PIRATES/MERMAIDS: Hope’s Place presents its third annual pirate cruise, “Pirates and Mermaids,” from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24, on Cincinnati Belle, Ashland. Tickets are $150; $275 couples; and sponsorship tables are available. Costumes are not required but could walk the plank if not wearing. Proceeds benefit Hope’s Place Child Advocacy Center. Contact Tiffany Jobe, 606-325-4737 or tiffany@hopesplace.org.
MOVIES: Movies in the Square begins at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Broadway Square, 1600 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Sponsored by City of Ashland Parks and Recreation and Boyd County Library, admission is free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Laura Adkins, Mike Woodard, John Patterson, Kayce Scarberry Beltz becomes “sweet 16,” Christy Jones, Patty Anderson, Gary Edgell, Abby Mills, Bailey Philyaw, Michael Shaver, Kent Schamp, Carolyn Karr, Kristi Boshell, Mikey Curtis, Jane McColgan, Amy Ward, Karen Hale.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Kody and Shelby Adkins celebrate No. 5, Steve and Stacy Morrison, Glen and Vickie Stapleton, Brian and Amy Kelly, Jeff and Toni Madden, Adam and Stacey Holley.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brenda Adkins, Kirsten Bess, Sharon Ross Caldwell, Rodney Montgomery becomes the double 6 (66), Barbara Townsend, Alana Mooney, Woodson Proctor turns 64, Sherri Hagley, Kody Adkins and Kayla Adkins, twin brother and sister, celebrate turning 32, Dan Jordan, Mike Kelly, Mike Baker, Kirstyn Bess, Michelle Jackson, Chase Maddox, Grace Payne, Said Phillips, Andrew West, Izzy O’Callaghan, Kay Ransbottom, Margy Kennedy, Anna Thomas, DaVontaé Edwards, Chad Heiner, Nick Clark, Jan Mayes, Erin Bradley, Hunter Lycans turns 2, Alan Zimmerman.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Todd and Kathy Lester, Gary and Jill Newman, Ben and Becca Wilson.
CHUCKLE: A couple was touring the Capitol in Washington, D.C., and the guide pointed out a tall, benevolent gentleman as the congressional chaplain. The lady asked, “What does the chaplain do? Does he pray for the Senate or House?” The guide answered, “No, he gets up, looks at the Congress, then prays for the country!”