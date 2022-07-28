PICNIC: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts a Teddy Bear Picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Ritter Park Shelter 2. The event, open to a furry friend and its owner, includes picnic-style refreshments, sing-along, story time, crafts, games and more. Admission is free. Contact Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
WELCOMED: Giles Snyder was one of three members welcomed into the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications Hall of Fame. He will be inducted into the hall during a ceremony scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23, in Don Morris Room of Memorial Student Center. Giles, a 1987 SOJMC graduate, spent 16 years working for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. He is an NPR newscaster in Washington, D.C., where he was recognized by the West Virginia Press Association and National Society of Newspaper Columnists.
ON THE LEVEE: The annual Live on the Levee Concert Series continues at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Haddad Riverfront Park’s Schoenbaum Stage, Charleston. Featured are Holly Forbes and Corduroy Brown. Admission is free.
INSPIRATION: He was a soft-spoken, gentle, kind Christian man with an inspiring smile. George Lucian Stiltner was a longtime trustee and member of Roach Baptist Church in Salt Rock and passed away July 29, 2009, at age 69. He worked 27 years at Owens-Illinois Glass Plant and was father to three daughters and several grandchildren. Lucian and wife, Shirley, made many trips to my house before I could drive or purchase a car to transport my family to church and youth activities. For that, I am most thankful and often think of his kindness, faithfulness and work in God’s vineyard.
FESTIVAL: Hot diggity dog … it’s back. iHeartRadio presents the 18th annual West Virginia Hot Dog Festival from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Pullman Square. Contests, competitions, live music, displays, vendors, prizes, demonstrations, crafts, shopping, car and truck shows, pet zone, kid zone and more are featured. The all-breed dog races begin at 11:30 a.m., annual wiener dog races and $100 dachshund dash championship race begin at noon. Hot dog eating and root beer chuggin’ contests are also available, as well as a dozen of the best hot dogs from across the state and region are showcased.
WINNER: Susan Staton, of Barboursville, placed fourth in the recent Senior Old-Time Fiddle (age 60 and over) category of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History’s 45th annual Vandalia Gathering conducted in Charleston. Congratulations, Susan, on this award.
AUTHOR: Cabell County Public Library hosts an appearance by Sheila Redling (writing as S.G. Redling) from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30. This author of nine mysteries/thrillers speaks upon her craft, trials of publishing and answers questions. The in-person event will also be streamed.
LISTED: Nine South Point, Ohio, residents were among 86 students to be named to the dean’s list at Ohio University Southern in Ironton for the spring semester. They are Leah Bailey, Alaina Cantrell, Hannah Hall, MacKennia Hughes, Renee Marcum, Sydney Markel, Alex Sites, Olivia Sites and Chloe Walter. To be eligible for this list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate grade point average.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Doug Freeman, Doug Harvey, Jim Blake, R.L. Ely, Pat Holland, Blake Kennedy, Jennifer Kimble, Margie Veit, Monty Vickers, Cathie Barrios, Richard Anderson, Brenda Harlow, Trey Bell, William Korstanje, Angie Hunt, Kriste Blinn, Kaidance Jarvis spins the last of the teens at 19, Sara Covington, Scott Damron, Heather Miller, Scott Webber with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics heads into the 50s after this one at 49, Clint Meadows hits the double 3 (33), Britney Ariana Spence still in the 20s at 26.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Noma and Paulette Fulks celebrate No. 52.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Stephanie Meadows, Stu Gore, Sharon Jones Shockley, Huntington East High School Class of 1965 graduate, Billie Bower, Carlie Arkell, Jacob Campbell, Michael Stephenson, Ed Montgomery, Patty Steel, Mason Anderson, Cara Cheung, Scott Hesson, Bobby Roy, Robert Bruce III, Bill Richards.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Alan and Barbara Meek have made it to No. 50.
CHUCKLE: An elderly man walked into a bank and told the teller at the window, “I want to open a darn checking account.” To which the astonished woman replied, “I beg your pardon, sir. I must have misunderstood you. What did you say?” “Listen up, darn it. I said I want to open a darn checking account right now!” “I’m very sorry sir, but we do not tolerate that kind of language in this bank,” the teller said. With that, she left the window and went over to the bank manager to tell him about her situation. They both returned and the manager asked the old man, “What seems to be the problem here?” “There’s no darn problem,” the man said, “I just won $50 million bucks in the darn lottery and want to open a checking account in this darn bank!” “Darn it,” said the manager, “is my idiot employee giving you a hard time?”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.