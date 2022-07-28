The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PICNIC: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts a Teddy Bear Picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Ritter Park Shelter 2. The event, open to a furry friend and its owner, includes picnic-style refreshments, sing-along, story time, crafts, games and more. Admission is free. Contact Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.

WELCOMED: Giles Snyder was one of three members welcomed into the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications Hall of Fame. He will be inducted into the hall during a ceremony scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23, in Don Morris Room of Memorial Student Center. Giles, a 1987 SOJMC graduate, spent 16 years working for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. He is an NPR newscaster in Washington, D.C., where he was recognized by the West Virginia Press Association and National Society of Newspaper Columnists.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

