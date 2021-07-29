DINNER: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach sponsors a free community dinner from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Barboursville Senior Center. The menu includes hot dogs, baked beans, pasta salad, cookies and beverages. Call 304-736-4583.
33RD: John D. and Karla Tyree Viglianco celebrate their 33rd wedding anniversary Friday, July 30. She is a retired second-grade teacher with South Point Elementary School. May this wonderful couple continue to share love, happiness, joy, faithfulness and trust in the upcoming years.
CAMP: “Animal Planet Camp,” open to ages 5-12, is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Aug. 2-6, at Marshall Rec Center. The cost is $140 or $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.
QUALIFIED: Sim Kaan, of Huntington, was one of more than 7,800 students qualified for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens. To receive this distinction, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved. Sim graduated with an associate in applied science (associate in nursing) from the university’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.
AWESOME: An awesome Christian friend continues her new age group Friday, July 30, after leaving the old one a year ago. Shirley Stiltner, of Salt Rock, mother of three daughters and some grandchildren, has always been more than a special friend — she has been like family and always there. Here’s praying for a special day for Shirley as her husband, George Lucian Stiltner, passed away the day before her birthday in 2009 at age 69.
ANNIVERSARY: Freeze! Alan and Barbara Meek have been arrested for celebrating another wedding anniversary Thursday, July 29. Every anniversary to be celebrated should be a special milestone in the celebrants’ life. These members of New Baptist Church are being wished continued love, happiness, fond memories and good health. As you pause and look back, may you cherish all the beautiful memories and bind yourselves to the wonderful promises that are yet to be fulfilled. Happy anniversary, folks!
LISTED: Channing Varnum, of Huntington, was named to the dean’s list at Bellarmine University for the spring semester. To be recognized for this list, students must receive a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. The Cabell Midland High School graduate is a junior majoring in nursing at the Louisville, Kentucky, university.
RECOGNIZED: Three Ohio residents ranking in the top 20% of undergraduate students at Miami University, Oxford, were recognized for making the dean’s list for the second semester 2020-21. They are Kalee Gannon of Franklin Furnace, bachelor of arts degree, BS in social work in psychology, social work; Bela Delawder of Ironton and Hailey Browning of South Point, both with a bachelor of science in speech pathology and audiology.
WISHES: Becky Nicely, another past co-worker and very good friend of Gena Hart, leaves the 60s behind Friday, July 30, to try No. 70. Becky, a Christian lady, is being wished the best as she is blessed with another year of life.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sharon Shockley, Robert Bruce III, Robbie Roy, Ed Montgomery, Patty Steel, Mason Anderson, Cara Cheung, Stephanie Meadows, Carlie Arkell, Jacob Campbell, Michael Stephenson, Stu Gore, Sharon Jones Shockley, Huntington East High School Class of 1965 graduate, Jim Perry, Scott Hesson, Bob Rice, Isaiah Coleman, Bill Richards.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Viki Caldwell, Sara Loftus, Charlotte Aldridge, Sally O. Cyrus, Jo Ann Cook, David Dunn, Leigh Ratcliff, Rachel Blankenship, Robby Blankenship, MaryLou Shepherd, Morgan Kimble, Nathan Neville, Sally Cyrus, Mary Jones, Viki Caldwell, Barbara Korstanje, Charlotte Aldridge turns 90.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Kasey and Brian Meadows, Darrell and Sherry Walden celebrate No. 50, Jody and Bree Ogle, Gene and Patty Journell celebrate No. 45.
CHUCKLE: An 11-year-old boy was talking to the pastor about his ball team. “Could you please say a prayer for our Little League team?” he asked. “We either need God’s help or a new pitcher.”