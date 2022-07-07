VBS: “Jerusalem Marketplace” is the theme for Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 11-15, at Kellogg Independent Holiness Church of God. Classes are available for ages 3 to adult. Call Lovevona Eaves, 304-412-1746, or Wanda Wells, 304-634-1975.
GRADUATE: Breanna Klaiber, of Ironton, was among 540 students graduating from St. Anselm College, Manchester, New Hampshire. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in biology.
BREAKFAST: Proctorville, Ohio’s, VFW Post 6878 offers the monthly breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9. The menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice. The cost is $7; $4 ages 10 and younger. To-go orders are also accepted.
NAMED: Erin Rowe, of Proctorville, Ohio, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania. Erin is majoring in management. Students recognized for this list must achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.
“BEAT THE HEAT”: Get in from the heat and stay cool during “Beat the Heat Boutique” with local businesses showcasing their products from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Mountain Health Arena. The first 100 people get swag bags with discounts and other items. Handcrafted items are also available, as is a drawing for a $100 Visa gift card.
21: Bryn Osburn, oldest daughter of Mick and Tammy Osburn, of Kenova, becomes what is said to be the legal age of 21 Thursday, July 7. Bryn, Kentucky Christian College student majoring in education and a softball pitcher, is sister to Brooklyn and fiancée of Doug Nester, West Virginia University student majoring in business she has known her lifetime and plans to marry when education is completed. May this blue-eyed, beautiful young lady have a special day filled with surprises, happiness, love and more memories.
WISHES: Happy birthday wishes to Marsha McGuffin Thursday, July 7. May this Huntington resident, wife to a dear and special friend, Chris McGuffin, have a lovely, surprise-filled and eventful birthday, with many more to follow.
SHARK ATTACK: Cabell County Public Library offers Shark Week with a weeklong dive into all things sharks. The event offered Monday through Friday, July 11-15, at the main library’s fourth floor includes Shark Show, 10 a.m. July 11; Shark Bait, 11 a.m. July 12; Shark Attack Story Time, 10:30 a.m. July 13; Shark Craft, 11 a.m. July 14; and Search for Shark Teeth, 2 p.m. July 15.
PHYSICALS: Free sports physicals open to athletes ages 13 to 19 are offered by King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, July 8, in parking lot J, KDMC, Central Avenue and 25th Street, Ashland. Sports physical forms must be completed before arrival in ink with parent or guardian signature. Call 606-327-0036.
ORDAINED: Dustin McCune, pastor at Cross Roads United Methodist Church in Huntington, and other ordinands were ordained as elders in full connection in the United Methodist Church in mid-June at the West Virginia Annual Conference. Congratulations, Pastor McCune.
CAMP: Huntington Dance Theatre presents “Pirates and Princesses” from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, July 11-15, at Community of Grace Church. The camp, open to ages 4-7, costs $100. To enroll, email huntingtondance1981@gmail.com.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Susan Morgan, Joe McDonie, Melissa Dawn Bates hits the mid-40 mark (45), Terry McFann, Erik Weingardt, Deanna Yoho, Margaret Morgan, Travis Barclay, Amira Jean Vernon turns 6, Betsy Grandstaff, Mallory Matthews, Cheryl Cook Ferguson, Lynn Salmons, Susan Morgan, Patrick Fisher, Leon Smith, Eileen Marinacci.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeff and Barb Townsend, Matt and Whitney Stead, Daniel Webster and wife Shirley Webster, who read the Community News column and especially the chuckles, celebrate No. 60.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: James May, Noah Edwards, Elizabeth Rutherford, Kristin Sanders, Jeff Arthur, Thomas Bias, Elaine Conrad, Rena Garcia, Ed Armbrewster with Division of Highways is 53, Elaine Blackaby, David Walsh, retired Herald-Dispatch sports writer, Lexus Beard is one under a quarter at 24, Rob Blake.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Adam and Deanna Jones (2011), Connie and Lewis Rutherford.