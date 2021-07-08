CRUISE: BB Riverboats hosts the Belle of Cincinnati Summer Tour this month. The first one is Thursday and Friday, July 22-23, in Portsmouth, Ohio. Lunch costs $42.22 adults and $26.41 children. Contact 800-262-8586 or bbriverboats.com.
GRAD: Aaron David Dickens, grandson of Larry and Julia Dickens of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church and son of Tony and Leslie Dickens, graduated magna cum laude from Marshall University with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has been accepted at University of Portsmouth in the U.K. to pursue his master’s degree.
FAIRY TALE: “Once upon a time … Fairytale Fridays” continue Friday, July 9, at Cabell County Public Library. Crafts and activities are available.
INSPIRATION: When I receive a card from Jo Fannin, of Huntington, former executive director of Jeffrey George Comfort House, it seems it comes right on time. I had been somewhat struggling with stressful times and trying to make some difficult decisions when I received her latest card. I have never actually met this precious Christian lady, but I feel I know her from our correspondence via email and cards. Thanks, Jo. You surely uplifted my spirits.
MUSIC: 9th Street Live! Concert Series hosted by Kindred Communications continues at 7 p.m. Friday, July 9, on 9th Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues, with music by William Matheny with Darrin Hacquard. Presented by Yes Ford and Yes Chevrolet and others, sponsors include The Herald-Dispatch, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe and others.
HONORED: Ruth Gilbert, Sally O. Cyrus, Mary Elizabeth Emmons and Jessie McClain were recently honored for their long-standing membership with Buford Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. Sally was also recognized as the Old Central City Association’s president.
CAMP: “Summer Skills Camp” continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday, July 9, at Cabell County Career Technology Center. The event is free for rising fifth- and sixth-graders. Camp for rising seventh- and eighth-graders is Monday through Friday, July 12-16. To register, visit http://ow.ly/yqcz50EEjM5.
HISTORY: History comes alive with “History Alive” evenings featuring Doug Wood of Hurricane, West Virginia, portraying Ostenaco at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at the activity building at Beech Fork State Park. The free event is sponsored by West Virginia Humanities Council and West Virginia State Park System.
CONCERT: A concert featuring Tiffany with Holly and the Guy begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $29.99 to $50.
SHOW: Cream of the Crop Art Show opens at 6 p.m. Friday, July 9, with music by Sasha Colette at Southern Ohio Museum, Portsmouth. Awards begin at 7 p.m.
FAIR: Putnam County Fair is Friday, July 9, through Saturday, July 17, at Ernest Page Jr. Fairgrounds, Eleanor, West Virginia. Events include rodeo, carnival rides, livestock shows and sale, animals, exhibits and more.
CHRISTMAS IN JULY: Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater and celebrate “Christmas in July” hosted by Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Ritter Park’s Shelter 2. The event kicks off with a snow globe-making Christmas craft, followed by an outdoor showing of Jim Henson’s “The Muppet Christmas Carol” at dusk. Concessions are sold. Contact Lauren Patrick, superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
