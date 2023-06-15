FISHING: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts a Father’s Day virtual fishing tournament Friday-Sunday, June 16-18. Trophies are awarded for biggest catch, smallest catch and most unique catch. To participate, go fishing anywhere with father/father figure; using #GHPRDFishing2023, upload picture of catch next to something that verifies the date. Winners are announced via Facebook on Monday, June 19. Contact Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
TRUE GEMS: Sapphires are considered stones of royalty making the ideal gemstone to honor 45 years of marriage, such as that of John and Connie Ferguson of Huntington as they celebrate that number Friday, June 16. Thia gem’s deep blue color represents the deep love they have shared throughout these years. As the sapphire shines, so does this couple share a gleaming example of longevity for others and offer gifts of joy and inner peace. John and Connie, wonderful caring friends, are members of Twenty-sixth Baptist Church and retired from their long-term jobs about three years ago but now provide help to the community, church and family. They are rare, but true and faithful, gems being wished many more years of blessings, happiness, love, good health and friendships.
