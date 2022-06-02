BOOK SALE: A used book sale conducted by Friends of the Cabell County Public Library is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 3-4, on the fourth floor of the downtown Huntington library. Included in the sale are gently used adult fiction and nonfiction titles, children’s and young adult books, DVDs and video tapes, CDs, LPs and old 78 records and more. Salegoers may fill a bag of books for $3 or a box of books for $10 Saturday only. Only bags and boxes provided by the Friends may be used. Salegoers are encouraged to wear masks, and only a limited number of shoppers will be allowed in the sale area at one time.
INSPIRATION: It seems birthdays come way too fast but sending greetings to someone like Athalene Harris, of Pensacola, Florida, could happen every day and never run out. Athalene, longtime South Point, Ohio, resident and member of First Baptist Church before moving to the Sunshine State several years ago, becomes another year older Friday, June 3. This is her second birthday without her husband, Hargis, who passed away July 2020. I met this Christian friend nearly 15 years ago, and she remains in my heart as an inspiring, faithful and true Christian friend. May her day be blessed, with more of the same to celebrate.
RACE: Throwback Night begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Ona Speedway. General admission is $10 ages 15 and older; $5 ages 11-14; and free to ages 10 and younger.
CLASS: A class, “Cookout Sides,” on making side dishes such as pasta salad, panzanella (bread salad), caprese salad, blueberry orzo salad and more, is taught at 6 p.m. Monday, June 6, at Huntington’s Kitchen. The class, limited to 16 participants ages 15 and older, costs $20.
GRADS: Three from Kenova United Methodist Church were recently recognized for graduating from Spring Valley High School. Congratulations to Gavin Boshell, Jace Caldwell and Ella Edwards.
HIGH HONORS: Emma Korstanje, daughter of Doug and Susan Korstanje of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, graduated from Huntington High School with very high honors. She received the Universal Federal Credit Union and Marshall University Freshman scholarships. She plans to attend Marshall University, where she is feature twirler with Thundering Herd Marching Band. Good luck in your future endeavors, Emma.
BLOCK IT: A community block party with free food, clothes giveaway and kids’ inflatables begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Central United Methodist Church, 1043 Jefferson Ave.
TWELVE: A dozen Ashland residents were among 115 students graduating from the spring session at Ohio University Southern in Ironton. They are Ron Clark, Tiffany Clarke, Kenzie Franz, Haylie Haney, Michelle Horton, Caleb Kiser, Bentley Meade, Emilee Mitchell, Peyton Phillips, DJ Rymer, Hunter Schafer and Sophia Smith.
PERFORMANCE: Gibson Davis and Copper Valley perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Fly In Cafe, 6090 Kyle Lane. The cafe opens at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15. Call 304-733-1240.
17TH: Friday, June 3, would have been the 17th wedding anniversary celebration for Carolyn Byrd Williamson and Alan Williamson, but he passed away Oct. 8, 2020. As memories continue to flow through this wonderful Christian friend’s mind, may she feel God’s spirit, love and comfort surrounding her.
OPEN HOUSE: 3rd Avenue Art Gallery hosts an open house with P. Buckley Moss from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the gallery, 733 3rd Ave., Huntington.
GOSPEL: Adriaunna Paige Foundation hosts a benefit gospel sing from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Tri-State Fire Academy. A cake auction, raffles and concession stand serves dinner (meat, two vegetables, Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls), dessert and drink for $50. Proceeds benefit a 14-year-old angel recently diagnosed with cancer. Call April Craft, director, 304-962-5291.
NAMED: Bailee Jo Adkins, of Lavalette, has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Radford University in Radford, Virginia, where she is majoring in sport management. To be eligible for this list, students must have 12 semester hours of coursework graded A-5: earn grade point averages of 3.4 for all courses not graded on a pass-fail basis; obtain no grade lower than “C”; and no incomplete grades.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION: A drive-thru mobile food distribution hosted by Facing Hunger Foodbank is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 3, in Lawrence County, Ohio. The distribution is offered at Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 7755 County Road 107, Proctorville.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Susan Lipscomb, Tara Woodrum, Bill Treacy, Gabby Blankenship, Jaclyn Johnson, Tim Dorey, Olivia Emerson, Kinsey Hall, Riley Nelson, Jayme Chapman, Brie Crouse, Kierstin Ellis-Marino, Nancy Hardin, Hannah Johnson, Adam Martin, Brighton Hoover.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Larry and Deanna Smith celebrate No. 10, Myles and Beth Brown, Ron and Janet Foss.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Abby Rutherford, Nancy Bane, Winston Hufford, Grover Tadlock, Betty Arthur, Jerome Whitfield still in the 50s at 58, Barbi Davis, Connie Smith, Suzanne Cure, Robert Brewster, Meghan Bosley, Jeanna Spears.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Tyler and Rebecca Hampton celebrate No. 5, Rick and Jennifer Brown (1995).
CHUCKLE: Dennis the Menace was kneeling at his bedside, hands folded, eyes looking toward heaven. With an imploring look on his face, he prayed, “I’m here to turn myself in!”