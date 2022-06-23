BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry presents Southridge Bluegrass Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, Barboursville. Tickets are $15; $5 ages 12 and younger.
GRADS: David Hannan and Katelyn Hannan from New Baptist Church were recently honored for graduating from Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary. Congratulations on this accomplishment.
SHOW TIME: In celebration of June’s National Ocean Month observation, a free movie and popcorn begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Cabell County Public Library. The movie is “In the Heart of the Sea — 2015,” rated PG-13.
AUNT: At time of her death June 24, 1997, at age 69, Vivian Mills didn’t look her age. Until her bout with cancer, she didn’t act her age as she was active with two granddaughters — Jessica and Victoria — as well as two daughters — Sharon and Sheila. Retired from Huntington Dress Factory, this aunt to me and oldest sister to my mother was an excellent cook, which always brings fond memories at Thanksgiving and peanut butter fudge time. Although she is thought about throughout the year, Friday, June 24, is a special day of remembrance.
SALES: Westmoreland Woman’s Club conducts a summer rummage and hot dog sale Friday, June 24, at the clubhouse. The rummage sale is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A bagged lunch of two hot dogs, chips and dessert is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For advance hot dog orders, call Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823.
TWO-IN-ONE: After on-call service thought to never end, Scott Gibbs, M.D., may be able to slow down to celebrate two events Friday, June 24 — his birthday and wedding anniversary with lovely Mary. He is an ear, nose and throat specialist in Barboursville with more than 20 years’ practicing medicine and received his medical degree from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. Mary, longtime nurse practitioner, also received her education from Vanderbilt University. They have two daughters and one son. May God bestow more blessings to both on this special day.
GRAD: High-fives to Olivia Katherine Turman, who graduated from Cabell Midland High School. The daughter of Tom and Patty Turman and granddaughter of Paul and Karen Turman, members of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, plans to attend the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
MOVIE: Summer Movie Night continues Friday, June 24, at Barboursville Park. “Jungle Cruise” begins at dusk. At 7:30 p.m., Mountain State Reptile Rescue shares some animals with information on them. Bring snacks and chair or blanket. Snacks are also available through participating vendors. Admission is free.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: “HayDay VBS” takes place Friday through Sunday, June 24-26, at Community of Grace United Methodist Church. Farm fun is from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Friday, with family snack supper at 5:30 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, with lunch at 12:15 p.m.; and 10 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
JAZZ: And all that jazz … continues at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center as part of the Jazz Alley Series. Diane Marino Quartet is featured at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35; $15 students.
POPS’ PICNIC: Huntington Symphony Orchestra presents the first concert of its annual Picnic with the Pops series Saturday, June 25, at Barboursville Park Amphitheater. J. Mark McVey, Huntington’s Broadway legend, presents “Broadway and Beyond.” Tickets are $20. Contact huntingtonsymphony.org or 304-781-8343.
RAILROAD DAYS: The annual Railroad Days with music, face painting, Cincinnati Circus and more takes place Friday and Saturday, June 24-25, at City of Russell, Kentucky. The event is from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and noon to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kay Jennings, Lois F. Wallace, Josh Roy, Andy Finley, Katie Ghiz, Jeff Madden, Mark Willett, Eden Trimboli, Tony Cox, Joan Lovejoy, Sharon Morrison, Hailey Stomback, Kurt Fleckenstein, Patty Bevins, Jennifer Wood, Brian Andrews, Susan Bowen, Courtney Cremeans, Wayne Scott, Reed Houston, Dee Harbour, Carly Miller, Claire Miller, Ginger Sergent, Jeremy Chandler closes in on No. 40 at 38, Heather Whitman, Cara Romanowski.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Shane and Meredith Hufford, Seth and Ashley Summers celebrate No. 15, Jim and Lorrie Zappitelli, Debra and Jerry Coleman.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kenneth A. Doty Jr., Kenidy Jeffrey, Abigail Lewis, Allison Jackson, Bill Kinder, Kenna Spurlock, Paddy Sue Gay, Bud Ross, Salem Carlton, Chris Ratcliff, Vince Carter, Matthew Deal, Jackson Lawson still a teenager at 17, Aaron Holley is over 30 (31), Loretta Whitfield, Britany Smith, Blair Box with Bullard Corp., Bill Cutlip, Alyssa Hazler, KrisAnna Parsons.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Kelly Bragg and Gary Richardson, Ronald and JoAnne Cyrus, Janet and Micheal Johnson, Jeff and Mary Taylor, Jerome and Loretta Whitfield celebrate No. 26, Paul and Kara Rose, Justin and Whitney Williams, Joey and Kista Black are at No. 21, Tom and Shelia Tomblin (1974).
CHUCKLE: A little boy refused to eat his prunes, so his mother told the lad that God was angry with him and sent him to bed. Soon after the boy went to his room, a violent thunderstorm broke out. The flashes of lightning and the sounds of thunder were so intense that the mother looked into her son’s room to see if he was all right. When she opened the door, she saw her son standing by the window and mumbling, “My goodness, God, such a fuss to make over a few prunes.”