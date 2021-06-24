BENEFIT: Fairland Band Boosters and Football Boosters host a Dragon Tailgate kickoff from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the parking lots of Fairland Middle School to help raise money for Fairland High School’s upcoming season. Activities included are a vendor and craft market, bike show and poker run, food truck festival, car show, barbecue competition and cupcake wars. Entry fees are charged. Call 304-840-2044 or Facebook.
INDUCTED: Cabell County students recently participated in the Golden Horseshoe test, evaluating knowledge of West Virginia history annually given to eighth-graders since 1931. Individuals to be inducted as “Knights” and “Ladies” of Golden Horseshoe Society on Friday, June 25, at Charleston’s West Virginia Culture Center include Winnie Bird and Makenna Ryder, Barboursville Middle; Juliet Bond and Eli Morris, Milton Middle; Natalie Simpkins, Covenant School; Tristan Hornbuckle and Audrey Barrios, Huntington Middle. Brian Casto, West Virginia studies teacher at Milton Middle, was also chosen to receive an Honorary Golden Horseshoe, which is awarded for demonstrating outstanding commitment to West Virginia studies. The 2022 Cabell County Teacher of the Year produces animated lessons on his YouTube channel, “West Virginia History in Two Minutes or Less.”
24 YEARS: It’s been nearly 25 years — 24 to be exact — since Vivian Rose Mills, oldest sister to my mother, passed away. She traded her pain and suffering for a glorious body in her heavenly home at age 69 on June 24, 1997. Struggling to breathe from lung cancer, she continued to show her love for her two daughters and two granddaughters. Aunt Vivian was a longtime employee of Huntington Manufacturing Co. and a short-time member of Open Door Baptist Church. Although she is truly missed, her pain and suffering are no more.
FILM: West Virginia International Film Festival presents a screening of “School of Rock” at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Starling’s Coffee and Provisions, 1599 Washington St. E., Charleston, as part of FestivALL celebration. Tickets are $7 at wviff.org.
PARTY: It’s a party of sorts … as Pastor Larry and Mary Greene are honored from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26, in the River Cities Community Church gym for their 25 years of faithful service. Refreshments are served.
TOUGH MAN: The 33rd annual Original Toughman Contest is from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 25-26, at Mountain Health Arena. Seating is limited. Tickets are $34, $39, $44 and $104.
DOUBLE: Cheers and best wishes to Dr. Scott Gibbs as he doubles the fun Thursday, June 24. It’s his birthday and wedding anniversary with his wife, Mary, nurse practitioner. May this dad to three children enjoy his day of celebrating.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rachel Ramsey, Isabella Maria Chircop, Ken Doty, Pat Ray, Amanda Fizer, Bill Cutlip, Alyssa Hazler, KrisAnna Parsons, Vince Carter, Kim Neely, Britany Smith, Abigail Lewis, Allison Jackson, Bill Kinder, Kenna Spurlock, Paddy Sue Gay, Bud Ross, Chris Ratcliff, Salem Carlton.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Ron and JoAnne Cyrus, Ben and Mildred Maynard, Janet and Micheal Johnson, Paul and Kara Rose, Joey and Kista Black celebrate No. 20, Justin and Whitney Williams, Tom and Shelia Tomblin (1974).
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Skylar Hallam, Taylor Call, Matthew Stead, Larry Bumgardner, Pete Ramella, Lacie Casto, Grace Ghiz, Meredith O’Malley, Lincoln Dudley, Art Chapman, Robert Anderson, Michael Mayes Jr., Carrie Cox, Clare Loftus, Tom McCoy.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Johnnie and Betty Jones, Joe and Valerie McMillion, Jack and Claren Perkins, Earl and Teresa Trawick, Chris and Dawn Ball (2005).
CHUCKLE: My friend’s daughter came home from school very upset and said, “Emma says you’re the tooth fairy! Is that true?” My friend was caught off guard and said, “Well, yes,” and her daughter cried, “Mo-om! How could you go out every night like that and leave us here alone?”