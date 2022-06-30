SALE: Southland Bible Institute offers a yard sale at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday, July 1-2, on campus, 5673 South Drive, Ashland.
LISTED: Ashton Berry, of Huntington, majoring in sociology at Coastal Carolina University, was among more than 2,000 undergraduates named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. To be eligible for this list, students must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99 for the semester.
CONGRATS: Seven from New Baptist Church graduating from Marshall University were honored during the morning worship service May 29. They are Casey Adkins, Mitchell Hall, Meredith Hall Hadlock, Sara Chambers, Beth Perry May, Ashley Sharp and Caleb Wise. High-fives to these graduates on this accomplishment.
TUNE UP: Strike up the band — the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band, that is. Directed by Bill Galloway and formerly Charles Oshel, the performance begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Kenova Towne Square. A choral patriotic concert by the First Baptist Church Saints Alive choir begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Bring lawn chair or blanket.
GRAD: Carlton Krueger, son of Lincoln and Julie Andrews Krueger and grandson of Jack and Claren Perkins of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, graduated from Freedom High School in South Riding, Virginia.
ACKNOWLEDGED: Milton’s Church in the Valley recently acknowledged Emma Baisden as graduating from Lloyd Memorial High School and other church family members graduating from colleges/universities. They are Susan Runion, National Juris University; Seth Edgar and Nick Fralic, Marshall University; and Ryan Flynn, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
MUSIC: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and the Shops at Heritage present the Heritage Station Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 2, with a performance featuring Oakwood Road Band. Admission is free.
CONCERT: As part of the 9th Street Live Concert Series sponsored by Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet, Joslyn and The Sweet Compression with Corduroy Brown are featured at 7 p.m. Friday, July 1, on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Admission is free. Fireworks are also provided.
DEGREED: Breanna Klaiber, of Ironton, Ohio, was one of 540 graduating in late May from St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology.
WISHES: Despite several changes in the life of Dr. Charles “Chuck” Clements in the past year, the longtime faculty member of Marshall Family Medicine celebrates another birthday on this last day of June. He continues to give the best prescription for daily living — keep smiling, be thankful and prayerful, express love and live life to the fullest — and that’s the prescription we return on this day of celebration. The retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and a master while teaching wilderness medicine courses and offering community outreach efforts is being wished the grandest of all birthdays, with healthier and painless days to follow.
DINNER CRUISE: Point Pleasant River Museum offers a dinner cruise aboard the Belle of Cincinnati Monday, July 25. Tickets, including dinner, cruise and entertainment, are $62 or $42 child. A 50/50 raffle is also available at $10 per ticket or five for $45. Proceeds support the museum and Lakin Ray Cook Learning Center. Call James McCormick, director, 304-674-0144.
