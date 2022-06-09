JAZZY: Laila Biali, multi award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist, performs during the Jazz Alley Series at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets are $35 or $15 students.
GRADS: Emilee Garvin of Argillite, Kentucky; Layne Lee of Flatwoods, Kentucky; Amanda Frum of Louisa, Kentucky; Samantha Patterson of Russell, Kentucky; Meghan Britton of South Portsmouth, Kentucky; and Brenda McKenzie of South Shore, Kentucky, were among 115 students graduating from the spring session at Ohio University Southern in Ironton.
SCHOLAR: Grant Mastin of Jackson, Ohio, son of Melissa Armstrong, is one of six recipients of the Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship. He is a member of Ridge Runners 4-H Club. He graduated from Jackson High School and plans to attend Texas Christian University. Recipients receive $3,000 over four years.
SALE: Pea Ridge Woman’s Club conducts its annual rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church, Jefferson Park Drive and East Pea Ridge Road. Breakfast and lunch are available. Proceeds benefit community service projects.
FIRST: Joel and Ellen Jones became first-time parents May 15 when Cecily Frances made her grand entrance at 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and measuring 20 1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Pat and Cindy Jones and Lori Kist and the late Greg Kist. She is also niece of proud aunt and uncle Tom and Emma Kist. These folks attend Huntington’s St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church.
ANTIQUE CARS: Huntington Region Antique Automobile Club of America hosts the 21st annual Ceredo Antique Auto Show Saturday, June 11, at Ceredo Plaza, U.S. 60. Sponsors are Town of Ceredo, Attorney Kenneth P. Hicks, American Legion Post 93 and Proctorville Flea Market. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon. The fee is $10. The show is in memory of David Worthington 1914 Model T Ford. Dash plaques are given to first 175 cars registered. Door prizes also available. Trophies awarded for mayor’s choice, people’s choice, volunteer’s choice and grand prize drawing.
NAMED: Anya Miller of Milton was named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Davis and Elkins College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 4.0 grade point average.
CARNIVAL: Kellogg Independent Holiness Church of God hosts a carnival from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the church. Hot dogs, chips and drinks are available, as well as tug-of-war, water balloon fight, duck pond, cornhole, balloon toss and more. An outdoor movie begins at dusk in the parking lot.
RECOGNIZED: Four Lincoln County eighth-graders are among 221 middle school students across West Virginia recognized as 2022 Knights of the Golden Horseshoe at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston, sponsored by West Virginia Department of Education. This is the 306th anniversary of the Golden Horseshoe legacy recognizing students for their achievement in the knowledge of West Virginia history. The ceremony is also livestreamed on West Virginia Public Broadcasting stations. Congratulations to Iris Gregorich, Duval PK-8: Alexis Johnston, Julea Wade and Abigail Pauley, all from Hamlin PK-8.
TIME: Time is precious … especially when we are blessed with having parents celebrating 71 years of marriage, such as Trudy Dingess, Judy Solar and Lindy Saunders. Their loving and faithful parents, Barbara and James Blackburn of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, formerly of Kenova, observe that milestone Thursday, June 9. May God continue to keep the Blackburns healthy, happy, strong and lasting endurance to be around yet another year to say “have a great anniversary.”
ACTIVITIES: Old Central City Association and Dutch Miller present Old Central City Days Friday through Sunday, June 10-12, at 14th Street West. Hours are 2 to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Adam Booth and Maggie and The Farm Cats perform at 6 p.m. Friday. Stony Point String Band, Ally Fletcher, Lincoln County Cloggers and others are featured at 11 a.m. Saturday. Huntington Blues Society, Maggie and Farm Cats, Ray Beasley, Jim Snyder and Eve Marcum-Atkinson perform at 11 a.m. Sunday.
STORYTELLING: Cicada Books and Coffee hosts a free storytelling program featuring Adam Booth and “The Tall Tales of Tony Beaver” (the native son lumberjack) at 6 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Old Central City Gazebo. Stories are suitable for ages mid-elementary school through late adulthood.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tom McGill, Jeanne Burford, Lucy Brown, Rose Davis, Celi Stuart, Evan “Butch” Worrell, Kennedy Ferguson, Emily Smith, Charles Knapp, Daniel M. Ingram, Linda Anderson, Melissa Blatt, Don Gross, Danny Gardner, Jane Ann Pancake, Aspen Hobbs, Chuck McCane, Jane Saunders, Keith Sayre.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Barbara and William Hale, Dan and Roberta Durfee.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jon Hoover, Roger and Delora Call, husband-wife duo celebrating same birthday, Lucas Cox, Isabelle Jones, Bruce Boone, Mandy Lucas, Melissa Marcum, Tracie Ross, Sherri Blackwell, Lynne Fruth, Gary Adkins II, Kay Weingardt, Jean Horton, Dave Irwin, Robert Miller is one over 60 (61), Jeff Townsend still in the 50s at 57, Jackson Thomas, Dot Hicks, longtime Fifth Avenue Baptist Church family member who faithfully participates in online worship each Sunday, Josh Meredith, Linda Brewster, Mark Schell, Bethany Taylor, Seth Waggoner, Eddy Gardner, David Moore.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jim and Kim Schmidt, Phil and Gloria Holmes celebrate No. 50, Steve and Susanne Powell, Bill and Leigh Anne Cutlip.
CHUCKLE: Jesus, Moses, Elijah and St. Peter were playing a round of golf in heaven. Jesus was playing an absolutely perfect game well below par. By the 16th hole, the other three heavenly golfers were discouraged and grumbling a little. Right after Jesus got a hole in one on the 16th hole, Moses turned to Elijah and whispered, “Who does he think he is, Arnold Palmer?”