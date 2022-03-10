SUPER SATURDAY: United Way of the River Cities and Cabell County Schools host “Super Saturday” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Mountain Health Arena. The free event features fun activities, including games and prizes, and helpful information for families provided by various community organizations and event partners. Pre-K and kindergarten registration for Cabell and Wayne county schools is also offered. Contact lena.burdette@unitedwayrivercities.org or 304-523-8929, ext. 102.
NAMED: Joseph Adkins was named to the dean’s list at Columbus State Community College in Ohio for the fall semester. The Prichard resident is majoring in skilled trades technology. To qualify for this list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.
DINNER: The second Friday in March — March 11 — is the continuing of the annual Lenten fish dinners beginning at 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Parish. The menu includes baked or fried fish or fish tacos, cole slaw, green beans or hush puppies, baked potato or french fries, dessert and drink. Cheese pizza is available for children. Dinners cost $10; $5 ages 3-12; and free to ages 2 and younger. Proceeds benefit Our Lady of Fatima Parish School. Contact 304-523-2861 or www.olofps.org.
LISTED: Two Proctorville, Ohio, residents were among more than 5,000 students named to the dean’s list at Ohio University in Athens for the fall semester. They are Laykin Hayes and Michelle Ripley, both of College of Arts and Sciences.
CONCERT: Mountaineer Opry presents Johnny Staats and The Delivery Boys from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors; and $5 children. Call 304-743-5749.
BABY: Carol Matheny of Madison Avenue Christian Church recently became a grandmother. Joseph Allan Honaker weighed in at 8 pounds and was 20 inches long. Congratulations, Carol, on God’s little blessing.
COOKING: “Back to Basics” class is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at Huntington’s Kitchen. The menu is learning the recipe for Grandma’s meatball and Sunday gravy (tomato sauce). The fee is $25. Registration is required. Contact 304-522-0887 or huntingtons-kitchen.org.
RETIREMENT: Barbara Foard has begun a new chapter in her life after 25 years of providing service at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church as director of Christian education and youth leader, music teacher of preschool and office manager. She did an amazing job and will definitely be missed. May her retirement be like “having recess for the rest of her life.” Best wishes for a happy one, Barbara.
TRAINS: A model train and craft show featuring more than 19,000 square feet of layouts in several scales and vendors selling new and used railroad products takes place Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The event is sponsored by Kanawha Valley Railroad Association. Admission is $5; free to ages 12 and younger.
OVER 75: Pastor Robert Withers, better known as Bob, clocks in at 78 years old Thursday, March 10. Longtime pastor at Seventh Avenue Baptist Church, Bob is also a train enthusiast probably knowing more about the railroads than most conductors. He is also an author of several books on railroads, presidents and the like and a retired Herald-Dispatch editor/columnist with many years of service. During the time I’ve known this Christian leader, husband, dad and granddad, which is 40-plus years, I have never seen or heard anything un-Christian but always letting his “little light shine.” May his birthday be a memorable, enjoyable and blessed one.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jessica Robinson, Melissa Hale, Susan McPhail, Will Morgan, Sara Simpson, Alivia Revely is “sweet” 16, Dannylynn Marie Kendrick, Jay Byrd is 58, John Shaffer is still in the 60s at 62, Rachel Hooten, Pam Morrison, Faye Isaacs, Terry Floyd, Dreama Varney, Bert Fulks, Terry Floyd, Jim Kahre, Scott Ramey, Tim Stanley, Leslie Scarberry, Larry Kendall, Charles Williams, Grant Gatewood.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Marsha and Shawn Gue.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sheri Tadlock, Jim Hawley, Myrtle Sebastian, Angie Bailey, David C. Duke, Amy Edmonds, Charlie Walters, Shirley Roberts Byrd leaves the 70s behind to try No. 80, Richard “Skippy” Cremeans skips on to No. 57, Jackie Biddle, Dennis Caldwell, Garrett Ramsey, Brittany Cochran, Shannon Dean, Bryan Larch, Linda Honaker, Logan Bush, Kyle Smith, loved to the moon and back by his in-laws, leaves the 30s behind for No. 40.
CHUCKLE: Angie’s youngest daughter loved to attend performances at the local high school, so when her brother was in a spelling bee, she happily came along. Halfway through, she lost interest. Leaning in to her mother, she whispered, “This is the most boring play I have ever seen.”