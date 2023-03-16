PANCAKES: Ashland Breakfast Kiwanis Club offers its annual pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18, at First Baptist Church of Ashland’s fellowship hall. The all-you-can eat menu choices include pancakes, eggs, sausage, orange juice and coffee. Tickets are $8 for ages 12 and older; $4 ages 4-11; and free to ages 3 and younger, as well as first responders in fire and police agencies and EMT’s. Tickets may be purchased for club members or at the door. For free delivery, call 606-465-5741.
EVENT: In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day Friday, March 17, the Fly in Cafe and The Fly In Festival presents the annual event featuring The Bing Brothers Band sharing fiddle tunes and toasts at 7 p.m. at the cafe, 6090 Kyle Lane. The cafe opens at 5 p.m. Cover charge is $5 at the door.
WISHES: Alan Meek, member of New Baptist Church, probably knows more about law enforcement than most anyone in the local area as he’s worn those shoes in various capacities. He also probably knows as much about God’s grace and healing power than most as his body was healed a few years ago. Alan, one of the sweetest men I know and always smiling, has more to smile about Thursday, March 16, as he will hear the ‘sweet birthday’ tunes say to him. May he enjoy a memorable day with family and friends.
MUSICAL: Portsmouth Area Arts Council and Children’s Theatre Senior Company present “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” musical by Rupert Holmes Friday-Sunday, March 17-19, at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Portsmouth, Ohio. The performances begin at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 and $10 ages 18 and younger. Contact info@vrcfa.com or 740-351-3600.
CONCERT: Everclear with recordings of iconic ‘90s alt-rock hits continues to tour with a stop Saturday, March 18, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $29.99 to $199.
SOUND CHECKS: The duo — Linda Jean Stokley and Montana Hobbs making up the Local Honeys from Kentucky — perform from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Tickets are $23.50. Contact 304-561-3570 or theclaycenter.org.
STUDENT: Asa Ryan Bentley, kindergartner at Grace Christian School, turns 6 years old Thursday, March 16. May his day be filled with surprises, gifts, happy moments and birthday cake.
DINNER: Our Lady of Fatima Parish School continues its annual Lenten fish dinners from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 17. The meal includes baked fish OR fried fish OR fish tacos, cole slaw, green beans, hush puppies, baked potato OR French fries, dessert and drink is featured. Cheese pizza is also available for children. The cost is $10; $5 ages 3-12; and free ages 2 and younger. Proceeds benefit the school. The dinners are offered each Friday through March 31. Contact 304-523-2861 or www.olofps.org.
THE BEST: Could the reason be that Michelle Fannin is the absolute best daughter of Mike and Jo Fannin of Huntington because she is their only child? Maybe ... but unlikely. She’s absolutely the best because she is a Christian and loves to work for the Lord and help her parents. Michelle celebrates eating from another birthday cake Thursday, March 16. May it be a super day for a super lady with many more to follow.
IRISH NIGHT: Knights of Columbus OLOF Council 17096 offers a St. Patrick’s dinner Saturday, March 18, after 5 p.m. mass until 8 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima parish hall. The menu is corned beef and cabbage, baked potato, dessert varieties and beverages, including green beer. The cost 8s $10 ages 13 and older; $5 ages 5-12; and free up to age 4. For reservations, call 304-972-6022.
DANCE: Huntington Old Time Dance and Music continues its dances from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 520 11th St. Music is provided by Bobby Taylor and Kanawha Tradition. Lou Maiuri from Summersville, WV, is the caller. Requested donation is $7; $5 students.
GOSPEL SING: Adriaunna Paige Foundation hosts a gospel sing featuring various singers from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Tri-State Fire Academy, 4200 Ohio River Road. Doors open at noon. Singers include Anita McAdams from Kentucky, Rob Ballotte, Ed Caldwell, Billie Jo Linville and others. A concession is available. Monies raised benefit special needs prom in May. Call April, 304-962-5291.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sharon Davis, Trevor Morrison, Cliff Winters, Shelby Nelson, Drew Simpkins, Winifred Chiles, Kevin Vickers, John Hovey, Joseph Derosa, Sallie Lazaro, Ted Kluemper III, Anne Johnson, Janet Johnson, Charles Mitchell, Billy Shafer Jr. is two from 60 at 58, Mary Beth Waugh remains in early 40s at 42.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lawson Alan Williamson still a teenager at 17, Lindsey and Leslie Crockett, twin sisters, turn 35, while older sister, Jessica Crockett celebrates number 38, Joey Johnson begins a new era at 70, Justin Hysell, Jennifer Boggess, Ryan Holdstock. Kerry Dillard, Kevin Dillard, Kim Eng, Ryan Lafferty, Jenni Butler, Walker Scott, Beverly Roby, Ken Wolfe, Cohen Jordan, Delores Law, Reese Dunlap.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Reid and Sue Ann Carroll, Randall and Judy Hatfield celebrate number 50, Matt and Angie Gibson.
CHUCKLE: Tyler’s friend asked his father-in-law, a crop-duster, how his day had gone. “It was the worst day of my life,” replied the man. “This morning I was up in my plane dusting a field when I nicked a power line and damaged the wing of the plane. When I got back to the office, my boss chewed me out. The guy from the FAA chewed me out. On my way home, I stopped off at a bar and was handed a warm beer. So I yelled at the bartender, ‘Don’t you have any cold beer?’” The bartender answered, “Sorry, but we’ve been out of electricity all day ever since some idiot crop-duster hit a power line down the road.”
