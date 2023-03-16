The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PANCAKES: Ashland Breakfast Kiwanis Club offers its annual pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18, at First Baptist Church of Ashland’s fellowship hall. The all-you-can eat menu choices include pancakes, eggs, sausage, orange juice and coffee. Tickets are $8 for ages 12 and older; $4 ages 4-11; and free to ages 3 and younger, as well as first responders in fire and police agencies and EMT’s. Tickets may be purchased for club members or at the door. For free delivery, call 606-465-5741.

EVENT: In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day Friday, March 17, the Fly in Cafe and The Fly In Festival presents the annual event featuring The Bing Brothers Band sharing fiddle tunes and toasts at 7 p.m. at the cafe, 6090 Kyle Lane. The cafe opens at 5 p.m. Cover charge is $5 at the door.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

