MOVIE: BowSel LLC sponsors a free Saturday matinee/movie at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Alban Theatre, St. Albans, West Virginia. Showing is “Monster Squad,” rated PG-13. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. All snacks at the concession stand sell for $1.
DINNER: The third Lenten fish dinner in the March series is set for 5 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Our Lady of Fatima Parish. The menu includes baked or fried fish or fish tacos, cole slaw, green beans or hush puppies, baked potato or french fries, dessert and drink. Cheese pizza is available for children. Dinners cost $10; $5 ages 3-12; and free to ages 2 and younger. Proceeds benefit Our Lady of Fatima Parish School. Contact 304-523-2861 or www.olofps.org.
LISTED: Three Ironton residents were among more than 5,000 students named to the dean’s list at Ohio University in Athens for the fall semester. They are David Abrams, M’Kenzie McMaster and Kelsey Olderham, all of College of Business.
RETREAT: Catholic Daughters Court Bishop Donahue 784 sponsors a Lenten retreat for men and women from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Peter Schoew, former Anglian pastor, the Lenten Reflection, “Preparing for the Risen Christ.” Father Shaji Thomas offers confession, eucharistic adoration and benediction after lunch. Admission is $10.
NAMED: Two Huntingtonians majoring in landscape architecture at West Virginia University at Morgantown were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester. They are Abby Bauer and Luke Strieter. To qualify for the list, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
CONCERT: Mountaineer Opry hosts Fenced In from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Barboursville. Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15, $12 seniors and $5 children.
ARTS: Tri-State Arts Association’s new member jurying takes place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Huntington Museum of Art, Studio 2. Each artist is to bring five original works in one media for review by jury committee, along with short artist statement. Artists must be a West Virginia, Ohio or Kentucky resident at least 18 years of age. A $25 fee is assessed. Participants must arrive by 9 a.m. and return at 12:30 p.m. Contact Jesse Thornton, 304-812-6600 or admin@reflectioninapool.com; or Laura Moul, 304-743-8281 or lauramoul@aol.com.
CHUCKLE: “Excuse me, what are those women dressed in white doing?” a tourist asked his guide. “Oh, well, it’s custom for brides in Jerusalem to pray at the Wailing Wall on the day of their wedding” he replied. “Why?” the tourist asked. “So they can get used to talking to a wall,” answered the guide.