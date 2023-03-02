BIRTH: Jim and Ann Spurlock of New Baptist Church in Huntington are great-grandparents of a a new great-grandson, Rhett Loren Bowers, born Jan. 20. May this little prince bring much joy, excitement, love and happiness to family and friends and be brought up in the Lord to serve and obey Him.
CLASS: EveryBODY Fitness hosts its first “Cats on Mats” yoga class at 6 p.m. Monday, March 6, at the center located in the Eastern Heights Shopping Center, 4341 U.S. 60, Suite 101 C. The class, led by Marianne Kalinoski, is designed to help raise awareness for International Rescue Cat Day (March 2) through Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter. The combination class and adoption event lasts approximately two hours — one half devoted to yoga and remainder for playing with cats. The donation-based cost is $15-$20. Proceeds benefit the shelter. Contact 304-633-1694 or EveryBODY Fitness on Facebook.
LISTED: Twelve additional students from Mountwest Community and Technical College were among 200-plus individuals on the dean’s list for the fall semester. They include Kaylen Asbury, Jordan Bacon, Leann Baisden, Brenna Barnett, Benjamin Barriner, Claire Barrios, Kevin Basenback, Hailey Beasley, Amber Beckelhimer, Kathy Bell, Urian Benicker and Reggie Besco. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at semester’s end.
FILM FEST: As part of Marshall Artists Series, a one-day film festival is available Saturday, March 4, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. “Regional Reels” features “Peerless City Documentary” at 12:30 p.m.; “Picture Proof,” 2:30 p.m.; “The Wake-Up Call,” 5:30 p.m.; and “The Good Fight,” 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.
RETIRING: Following a 36-year tenure with Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio, Jeff Bauer retires as the university’s seventh president, effective June 30. This Wake Forest University graduate with undergraduate and law degrees was appointed to his most recent position in 2018 after more than 10 years in leadership, including provost and vice president for Academic Affairs and dean of College of Arts and Sciences and 26 years in the classroom. Eric Braun, Portsmouth native and the university’s vice president for Advancement and Enrollment Management, becomes interim president effective July 1. Happy retirement to the outgoing president and best wishes to the interim in his new position.
FISH: The annual Lenten fish dinner hosted by Our Lady of Fatima Parish School continues from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3. The menu includes baked fish OR fried fish OR fish tacos, cole slaw, green beans, hush puppies, baked potato OR French fries, dessert and drink is featured. Cheese pizza is also available for children. The cost is $10; $5 ages 3-12; and free ages 2 and younger. Proceeds benefit the school. The weekly dinner continues through Friday, March 31. Contact 304-523-2861 or www.olofps.org.
WINNERS: Putnam County Schools completed the Math Field Day Competition with high school students participating at Toyota Manufacturing in Buffalo. Award categories included Top Scoring Senior by School, Top Two Scorers by School, Winning Team, 9th Grade Winners, Grade 10-12 Winners and “Math Excellence Scholarship” from Louise Goode and Ava Crum of Keller Williams. The $200 scholarship is awarded to students in Grades 10-12 placing in the top 10 advancing and competing at the Feb. 28 Regional Math Field Day event. Top two scorers by school were Courtney Luikart, first, and Cole Whittington, second, Buffalo High; Joseph Swain, first, and Jordan Thompson, second, Calvary Baptist Academy; Presley Lucas, first, and Audrey Hall, second, Hurricane High; AJ Dunbar, first, and Jessica Wilkins, second, Poca High; and Walker Killian, first, and Daniel Curtis, second, Winfield High.
DINNER: The Church Mouse benefit dinner and auction is offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Fifth Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, 206 5th Ave., Guyandotte. The cost is $6.
FIRSTBORN: Erin Shaver, firstborn of three and only daughter born to Dr. Mitch and Micki Shaver, celebrates a birthday Thursday, March 2. Erin has always been an intelligent, friendly and sweet individual. The attorney and turned physician is being wished a super day with more birthday celebrations to follow.
LIVE! Lizz Wright, Glen Phillips, Chuck Prophet and Mission Express, Bailen and The Beths are featured in the Mountain Stage live performance at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Culture Center Theater, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston. Guest host is Larry Groce. Tickets are $25-$30.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kara Litteral leaves the 40s behind to try number 50, Ruth Bartels, Bill McIlvain, Roman Hill, Elizabeth Hanrahan, Diane Whaley, Herald-Dispatch employee 35-plus years, is two from number 70 (68), Missy Smith, Al Cole, Jamie Starkey crosses over 40 to 41, Karen Spoor, Barbara Hamrick, Kenny Hann, Sarah Daniels,
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Kelly and Shawn Floyd.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jennifer Adams, Michael Thompson says goodbye to the 40s and hello to number 50, Joe Collins, Tommie Templeton, Nancy Holley, Phil Corkrean, Kevin Bannon, Sheila Markins, Toni Carlton, Maxine Adkins, retired from 8th Street Bazaar, is still in the 90s at 96, Stephanie Nelson, Missy Morrison, Joel Black, Eddie Marcum, Lincoln Chase Milum, Nancy Gazdik, Mary Perdue.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Billy and Michelle Byrd Shafer, daughter and son-in-law of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, celebrate number 36, Wyatt and Hannah Young (2021).
CHUCKLE: Carol had never been so zonked in her life. After her first child, Amanda, was born, her mother came to stay with her for a few weeks to help out, but Carol still woke up whenever the baby made the slightest sound during the night. One morning, Carol groggily asked her mom, “How long before I stop hearing every noise Amanda makes?” Mom was obviously only half listening. “Honey, are you coming down with something?” she asked. “You were coughing in your sleep.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
