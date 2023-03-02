The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BIRTH: Jim and Ann Spurlock of New Baptist Church in Huntington are great-grandparents of a a new great-grandson, Rhett Loren Bowers, born Jan. 20. May this little prince bring much joy, excitement, love and happiness to family and friends and be brought up in the Lord to serve and obey Him.

CLASS: EveryBODY Fitness hosts its first “Cats on Mats” yoga class at 6 p.m. Monday, March 6, at the center located in the Eastern Heights Shopping Center, 4341 U.S. 60, Suite 101 C. The class, led by Marianne Kalinoski, is designed to help raise awareness for International Rescue Cat Day (March 2) through Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter. The combination class and adoption event lasts approximately two hours — one half devoted to yoga and remainder for playing with cats. The donation-based cost is $15-$20. Proceeds benefit the shelter. Contact 304-633-1694 or EveryBODY Fitness on Facebook.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

