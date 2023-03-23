The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CRAFT FAIR: Hurricane High School cheerleaders host a craft fair featuring more than 70 vendors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, in Liberty Square, Teays Valley, West Virginia. Concessions are also available. Proceeds offset cost of uniforms, competition fees and equipment for the group.

NAMED: Thirteen Ohio residents were among 199 students to be named to the dean’s list at Ashland Community and Technical College for the fall semester. They include Hunter Zane Smith, Chesapeake; Erika Beth Delawder, Coal Grove; Ethan Taylor Huffman and Zachary Lee Huffman, Franklin Furnace; Shaelyn Faith Myers, Hanging Rock; Tyler John Bowen, Brayden Ray Easterling, Jordan Michael Grizzle, Blake Andrew McKee, Jennifer R. Payton, Logan Briar Price and Michael David Terry, all of Ironton; and Danielle Danea Akers, Kitts Hill. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5 to 3.9 grade point average and successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course).

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

