CRAFT FAIR: Hurricane High School cheerleaders host a craft fair featuring more than 70 vendors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, in Liberty Square, Teays Valley, West Virginia. Concessions are also available. Proceeds offset cost of uniforms, competition fees and equipment for the group.
NAMED: Thirteen Ohio residents were among 199 students to be named to the dean’s list at Ashland Community and Technical College for the fall semester. They include Hunter Zane Smith, Chesapeake; Erika Beth Delawder, Coal Grove; Ethan Taylor Huffman and Zachary Lee Huffman, Franklin Furnace; Shaelyn Faith Myers, Hanging Rock; Tyler John Bowen, Brayden Ray Easterling, Jordan Michael Grizzle, Blake Andrew McKee, Jennifer R. Payton, Logan Briar Price and Michael David Terry, all of Ironton; and Danielle Danea Akers, Kitts Hill. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5 to 3.9 grade point average and successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course).
GOSPEL: McComas Quartet sings at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Valley of Decision Church, Trace Creek Road, Salt Rock.
LISTED: Connor Miller, Jacob Miller, Kayla Miller, Deborah Misner, James Mohr, Ryley Moore, Raleigh Morris, Casey Morrison, Tyler Morrison, Brooke Mullins, Samantha Mullins and David Myers were among the 200-plus students to be named to the dean’s list at Mountwest Community and Technical College for the fall semester. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at semester’s end.
MUSICAL: Paramount Players presents “Matilda the Musical” by Roald Dahl at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 24-25, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $25.
THREE MINUS ONE: Look what the March wind blew in ... another birthday for two of the finest physicians anyone could ever know. Celebrating the same birthday Thursday, March 23, Drs. Mitch Shaver and John Parker, both with Marshall Family Medicine for many years, used to celebrate with Dr. Dilip Nair before retiring and taking up abode in Virginia. As these two blessed physicians tirelessly share their medical skills and knowledge, may they take a few moments to blow out their candles and eat a slice of cake.
PERFORMANCE: Charleston Ballet hosts the season finale with a performance featuring Bold Moves and BEO String Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 24-25, at Charleston Coliseum Theater. Advance tickets are $35 or $30 students/seniors; or $40 and $35 at door. Contact 304-342-6541 or www.thecharlestonballet.com.
LEADER: “He fought a good fight” and overcame many of life’s obstacles during his years of ministry and was rewarded a heavenly home for his efforts in spreading God’s word. Pastor Carl Merritt, founding pastor of Milton’s Lighthouse Baptist Church, passed away March 23, 2016, at age 73. This pastor was an inspiration to many and continues to be missed in the family, church and community.
DINNER: VFW Post 6878 conducts a beans and brats dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Proctorville, Ohio, post. The menu includes white and brown beans, brats, sauerkraut, cornbread, dessert and drink. The cost is $10; $5 ages 10 and younger. To-go orders are available.
30: Cody Tabor leaves the 20s behind for number 30 Thursday, March 23. A Cabell Huntington Hospital employee, he has been honored with Employee of the Month for March.
”MOUNTAIN STAGE”: As part of Marshall Artists Series, West Virginia’s own live radio program for 40 years and currently hosted by Kathy Mattea takes place at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. The line-up includes Catherine Russell, Grammy award-winning vocalist; The High Kings, Irish folk group; Tom Paxton, Grammy Lifetime award winner; The Don Juans, Grammy award-winning folk-duo; and Kindred Valley, originally together in 2020 and added members in 2021. Tickets are $54.55 and $43.58. Contact 304-696-6656, ticketmaster.com; or at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse at Marshall University from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Matthew Shaver, Gena Yost, Joe Faucette, Roberto Quintero, Connie Mastrangelo, Zane Moore, Logan Denning, Dolores L. “Dee” Cooki, Mary B. Vital, Ben Dyer, Bevin Stull, Heather Bloss, Stephen Hawthorne hits the ‘double 3’ (33), Philip “Bo” McCallister, Frank Caldwell is still in the 70s at 73.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bobby and Mollie Bannister, Scott and Monica Revely, Michael and Angela Fitch.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Fay Queen, Laurie Reasons, Greg Crews, Agnes G. McCaskey, Brenda Hawthorne, Debra “Deb” Pauley, Lynn Cummings, Susan Nickels, Catherine Vanatter, Renee Counts, Katilynn Clark, Rizza Garrett, Ron Jones with C.J. Hughes Construction turns 84.
CHUCKLE: A couple was having a quiet, romantic dinner in a fine restaurant, gazing lovingly at each other and holding hands. The waitress, taking another order at a table a few steps away, suddenly noticed the woman slowly sliding down her chair and under the table but the man stared straight ahead. The waitress watched as the woman slid all the way down and out of sight under the table. Still, the man stared straight ahead. The waitress, thinking this behavior a bit odd and worried it might offend other diners, went over to the table and, tactfully, began by saying to the man: “Pardon me, sir, but I think your wife just slid under the table.” The man replied: “Nah, she just arrived at the restaurant.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
