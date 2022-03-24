HORSES: Lawrence County Horseman’s Association hosts a vendor event and horse show at noon Saturday, March 26, at 475 Commerce Drive, Ironton. Contact LCHA on Facebook or Laura Adkins, 304-360-0013.
LISTED: Twelve Wayne residents were named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Marshall University. They are Nathan A. Beller, Madison P. Bias, Reagan E. Booton, Shantae B. Bradshaw, Alexis G. Campbell, Javan S. Christian, Collin R. Dodgion, Caleb T. Lucas, Zachary T. Preston, Elizabeth A. Queen, Nicole P. Riniti and Braden T. Ross. To qualify for this list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
CONCERT: Mountaineer Opry presents The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors; and $5 children.
GRADUATES: Six Ashland residents were among more than 1,800 students graduating from Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. They are Jayda Martin, BSC majoring in communication studies, Scripps College of Communication; Hannah Matney, AAS (associate in law enforcement technology), University College; Jessica Meeks, BSN majoring in baccalaureate nursing, Nicole Patterson, AAS (associate in human services technology) and Carolee Tabor, MHA (health administration), all from College of Health Sciences and Professions; and Makenlee Sparks, BSED majoring in early childhood, Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.
SALE: Hot diggity dog … Adriaunna Paige Foundation hosts a hot dog sale with homemade sauce and slaw from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Advance Auto, U.S. 60 East. Hot dogs, chips and drink cost $6. Momma’s famous peanut butter fudge and brownies are also available. Proceeds help fund the special needs prom. Easter baskets are also being collected and accepted, with Herbie Blake of Kenova partnering with APF.
HONORED: Mary Cogan, member of Coal Grove Lions Club, was honored unexpectedly for her diligent work for the past several months in establishing a new branch of the Lions Club in Lawrence County by being named 2021-22 Lion of the Year by Zone 8, District 13, of the Lions Club at the convention in Lancaster. The new club, now with 28 members, was chartered in January and has elected officers.
SPEAKER: Pastor Reverend Suzanne Ellis spoke on “Grace and Love” during the worship service at 10:55 a.m. Sunday at Beverly Hills United Methodist Church. Becky Sturm was chancel choir leader, and Donna Glover provided gathering music.
TASTING: The “spring fling” wine tasting takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Sip Downtown Brasserie. More than 25 wines are available for tasting, and guests have unlimited access to each one. Jason Mays provides live music. Tickets are $40. The event is open to ages 21 and older.
TWO: Two from the trio of physicians celebrating the same birthday Thursday, March 24, continue to tirelessly care and provide healthy tips for patients at Marshall Family Medicine. Dr. Dilip Nair retired Dec. 31 and moved to Virginia, leaving Dr. Mitch Shaver and Dr. John Parker awaiting that moment. May these three wonderful physicians enjoy a double dose of fun and relaxation as needed. Just as the doctor ordered … have a great day and many more.
RECOGNIZED: The last 20 from the 80 members serving the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church for at least 50 years and recognized at the recent Member Recognition Sunday celebration are Pam Robinson, Michael Shaver, Patti Shaver, Stephen Sims, Judy Tarter, Peggy Thurston, Linda Turner, Larry Tweel, John Veazey, Morris Veazey, Jeffrey Ward, Roger Warren, Jay White, Kay Williams, Mary Lou Williams, Russ Williams, Tony Williams, Peggy Wilmink, Thomas Wilmink and Margaret Worsham.
MINISTERS: The Rev. Mike Manuel ministers during the 9 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, March 27, at New Life Church, Cedar Crest Drive.
EASTER BUNNY: Hippity hop … Easter Bunny arrives at Huntington Mall’s Center Court at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26. He is available for photos through April 16. Games and light refreshments are offered.
NAMED: Ravyn Steiding, of Scottown, Ohio, was named to the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. Ravyn is attending Scripps College of Communications.
PERFORMANCE: The Sinatra Show presented by Lee Dean, local minister, inspirational speaker and gospel singer, begins at 5 and 6 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Woodlands Retirement Community.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jan Browne, Miranda Kimble, Agnes G. McCaskey, Brenda Hawthorne, Susan McCracken, Penny Nelon, Glen Miller, Lynn Cummings, Susan Nickels, Katilynn Clark, Kelci Clark, Rizza Garrett, Ron Jones with C.J. Hughes Construction is in the early 80s at 83, Catherine Vanatter, Dennis Thompson, Greg Crews, Renee Counts, Grant Beckett, Kim Matthews, Dennis Thompson, Fy Queen, Laurie Reasons.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Trevor Cunningham, Willa Elkins, Jeff Given, John Marra, Tucker Stacey, Cathy Ray, Michael Matney spins the last of the 40s at 49, Brian Hardman, Almedia Miller Anselmi turns 81, Shannon Warden, Teresa Heffner, Sherri Lawrence, Zander Lee Shelton turns 3, Anthony Herr, Dolores Bowling, Julie Ferguson, Leighton Murphy, Parker Campbell, Raymond Spurlock, Tracy Waugh.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Martin and Laura Fenik.
CHUCKLE: One day in the pediatrics clinic, a patient was handed a urine-sample container and told to fill it up in the bathroom. A few minutes later, the patient returned to the nurses’ station, holding the empty cup in hand. “I didn’t need this after all,” the patient said. “There was a toilet in there.”