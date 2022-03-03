ART: Julie Conley, art teacher, presents step-by-step instructions for “Living Artfully: Learn to Paint a Flower Wreath” from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at Milton United Methodist Church. The cost is $20. A portion of the proceeds goes to the church’s mission funds. The class is limited to 20 people. Call 304-743-6461.
SHOW: “Mountain Stage” hosts a show featuring Bob Mould, J2B2, Della Mae and others at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at Culture Center Theatre, Charleston. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 day of show. Contact www.mountainstage.org.
DEGREED: Three Huntingtonians were among more than 1,800 students graduating with degrees from Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. They are Hannah Leffingwell and Casey Watts, associate in nursing from Ohio College of Health Sciences and Professions; and Robert Nance, MBA in executive management concentration, from Ohio University College of Business,
ROCK ’N’ ROLL: Hairball, rock ’n’ roll group with a light show, smoke, fire and more, performs at 8 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and $35.
LISTED: Mara Haney, of Ashland, student at Cedarville University in Ohio, majoring in accounting, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester. To receive this recognition, students must obtain a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
CONCERT: A musical tribute to the late Charlie Tee, singer in the Carpenter Ants for more than 35 years, is hosted by the group at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Alban Arts Center, St. Albans, West Virginia. Admission is free; however, donations are accepted to be split between the center, West Virginia Music Hall of Fame and Lynn Rousseau, Charlie’s wife. Guests include Ron Sowell, Larry Groce, Annie Neeley, Bob Thompson and others.
RETIRED: Carol Rice Allen, executive director of Highlands Museum and Discovery Center in Ashland, retires July 1 during the museum’s Dancing with Our Stars, marking 10 years of service. The 78-year-old Ashland native was among the first teachers at Thomas R. Brown High School in Catlettsburg and transferred to Russell School System, where she retired. She has a degree in home economics and vocal music from Eastern Kentucky University, a bachelor of science in consumer and homemaking science and a master’s degree in education. A volunteer in a variety of ways, she also was president of Greenup County Retired Teachers Association and member of Southern Hills Garden Club. Thanks for your service, Carol. Here’s wishing this leader the best in retirement.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ann Crawford, Luke Halstead, Dave Stewart, Laura Clark, Linda Hay, Liam Rutherford, Madden Casto, Jim Daniels, Pam Robinson, Isaac Ratcliff, Sarah Miller, Susan Skaggs, Michael Mayes Sr., Kristen Footo, Michael Benton, Olivia Butterfield, Brady Lipscomb, Missy Morrison, Stephanie Nelson, Toni Carlton, Maxine Adkins, employee at Bazaar many years, is 95, Joel Black, Jamie Starkey leaves the 30s behind for No. 40, Michael Thompson, Jocelyn B. Leeth, Mackenzie Barbera, Eddie Marcum, Nacy Holley, Phil Corkrean, Kevin Bannon.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Billy and Michelle Byrd Shafer celebrate No. 35, Bob and Phyllis Kiser.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Russ Williams, Ken Fetty, Kristina Peyton, James Chappell, Patty Justice, Jerry Chaffins, Dan Betlyn, Charles Neighborgall III, Bud Hart, Jenifer Johnson, Tonda White nears the mid-60 mark at 64, Alvie Clark, Jenna Bates, Tom Wheatley, Phil Hotchkiss, Aaron Jefferson, Doris Wellman.
CHUCKLE: O’Callaghan was getting irate and shouted upstairs to his wife, “Hurry up, or we’ll be late.” “Oh, be quiet,” replied his wife. “Haven’t I been telling you for the last hour that I’ll be ready in a minute?”