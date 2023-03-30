The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

GOSPEL: Paul Belcher Concerts presents the Primitive Quartet Farewell Tour at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Featured along with this quartet are Inspirations and Gold City Quartet. Doors open at 5 pm. Tickets are $25 and $20. Contact 606-324-0007 or paulbelcherconcerts.com.

RECOGNIZED: Ohio University Southern in Ironton recognized 88 students to the dean’s list for the fall semester. Others from Ohio included Lily Roush, Amanda; Alicia Fraley, Ragin Marcum, Stumbo Stumbo, Camryn Uding of Coal Grove; Carson Bailey, Emma Lester, both of Crown City; Tabbi Miller, Merinda Webb, Ava Jenkins-Cooley and Kylie Stapleton, all of Franklin Furnace; Justin Munt, Lexie Payne and Olivia Tackett, all of Kitts Hill; Anna Stevens, Lucasville; Kaitlyn Coriell and Kaden Kelley, both of Minford; Caden Brammer, Rylie Depriest and Hailee Littlejohn, all of Pedro; Melissa Huff and Ed Sova, both of Portsmouth; Shelby Cornell, South Webster; Emily Brady, West Portsmouth; and Carly Young, Wheelersburg. To be eligible for this list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate grade point average.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

