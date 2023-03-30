GOSPEL: Paul Belcher Concerts presents the Primitive Quartet Farewell Tour at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Featured along with this quartet are Inspirations and Gold City Quartet. Doors open at 5 pm. Tickets are $25 and $20. Contact 606-324-0007 or paulbelcherconcerts.com.
RECOGNIZED: Ohio University Southern in Ironton recognized 88 students to the dean’s list for the fall semester. Others from Ohio included Lily Roush, Amanda; Alicia Fraley, Ragin Marcum, Stumbo Stumbo, Camryn Uding of Coal Grove; Carson Bailey, Emma Lester, both of Crown City; Tabbi Miller, Merinda Webb, Ava Jenkins-Cooley and Kylie Stapleton, all of Franklin Furnace; Justin Munt, Lexie Payne and Olivia Tackett, all of Kitts Hill; Anna Stevens, Lucasville; Kaitlyn Coriell and Kaden Kelley, both of Minford; Caden Brammer, Rylie Depriest and Hailee Littlejohn, all of Pedro; Melissa Huff and Ed Sova, both of Portsmouth; Shelby Cornell, South Webster; Emily Brady, West Portsmouth; and Carly Young, Wheelersburg. To be eligible for this list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate grade point average.
BE FUNNY: Nate Bargatze, stand-up comedian from Old Hickory, Tenn., brings his “Be Funny Tour” to Charleston Saturday, April 1. The show is from 7 to 9 p.m. at Charleston Coliseum. Tickets are $35.75, $45.75 and $65.75.
EGG HUNT: More than 8,000 candy and toy filled eggs with special prizes are featured at the community Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 1, at various locations: 10 a.m., Harris Riverfront Park; and 2 p.m., St. Cloud Commons Park. The free event, sponsored by Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, features an appearance by Peter Cottontail (Easter Bunny). Contact Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
SPRING FLING: United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church sponsors the spring crafts and Easter eggs festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Hurricane, WV, church. Crafters and vendors sell a wide variety of merchandise, along with handmade chocolate-dipped Easter eggs made by two generations of women from the church beginning in 1969. Baked goods, candies, hot dogs, barbecues and drinks are also sold.
BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry hosts a bluegrass concert featuring Brayden Williamson at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets are $15; $5 ages 12 and younger. Concessions are available. Call 304-743-5749.
CHURCH ANNIVERSARY: Hanging Rock Church of Jesus Christ celebrates its 60th anniversary with a special service at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the church, 525 Ohio 650, Ironton.
“THE RETURN”: Sunspot’s Rock & Roll House Party Revisited presents “The Return” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $45, $35 and $30. Contact info@vrcfa.com or 740-351-3600.
HISTORY: Four Hurricane Middle students on History Bowl Team 1 placed second at the Region 3 History Bowl Competition in late February. Zach Hodges, Luke Tinnel, Matthew Metheny and Miley Mynes move to the state competition in April. Congratulations team and best wishes for another upcoming win.
CONCERT: The third of a five-concert series begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Center, 426 Second Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio. In observation of April Fool’s Day, The Ohio Valley Symphony with Maestro Peter Stafford Wilson as leader offers “April Foolishness.” Tickets are $28.55; $15.33 students; and $26.35 seniors. Doors open at 7 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Mark Parsons narrates “The Young Lutheran’s Guide to the Orchestra.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sharon Clay, Mary Lou Sullivan, Gerald L. “Jerry” Duesterhaus, Eric Legg, Joseph Leggott, Rachel Turner, Trey Wilson, Kaitlyn Thompson, Karsyn Thomas spins the last of the single digits at 9, Tony Wilks with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics in South Point, Ohio, location, Bob Brinkman, Jessica Jarvis, Elizabeth Lawhon.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Katie Dowis, Martha Hagan, Rhonda Castle, Debby Moore, Leslie Thomas, Sharon Hodges, Lina Ramey, Judith Schoenlein, Deanna Mader, Taylor Breanne Runyon leaves the 20s behind for number 30, Gwen Harbour, Landon Hollaway.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Brad and Crystal Merritt, Randy and Sandra Mayhew, Scott and Sarah Warner.
CHUCKLE: Through the pitch-black night, a proud captain saw a light dead ahead on a collision course with his ship. He sent a signal: “Change your course 10 degrees east.” The light signaled back: “Change yours, 10 degrees west.” Angry, the captain sent, “I’m a Navy captain! Change your course, sir!” “I’m a seaman, second class,” came the reply. “Change your course, sir.” Now the captain was furious. “I’m in a battleship. I’m not changing course!” There is one last reply. “I’m in a lighthouse. Your call.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.