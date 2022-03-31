GOSPEL: Paul Belcher Concerts presents the “Friends and Memories Tour” honoring 50 years at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Featured are Gold City, Inspirations and Primitive Quartet. Tickets are $25 or $20.
61ST: No April Fool’s … it’s true. Friday, April 1, marks the 61st anniversary of Gino’s, started by Kenney Grant, who continues to work. Nancy Smith has been an employee of Gino’s office 37 of those 61 years. Congratulations, Kenney, Nancy and others having a hand in serving pizza and other food in Huntington and the surrounding area. May it continue another 61 years.
ANIMALS: Reptiles, spiders, small mammals, birds, fish, supplies and more are featured during the Tri-State Exotic Animal Expo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Mountain Health Arena. Admission is $5 and free to children ages 12 and younger.
CELEBRATION: Martha Frampton Hagan, longtime faithful member at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, celebrates a birthday Thursday, March 31. This wonderful Christian lady misses being present in worship services. May she have a super day, with many more to follow.
DINNER: Lenten fish dinners continue at 5 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Our Lady of Fatima Parish. The menu includes baked or fried fish or fish tacos, cole slaw, green beans or hush puppies, baked potato or french fries, dessert and drink. Cheese pizza is available for children. Each costs $10; $5 ages 3-12; and free to ages 2 and younger. Proceeds benefit Our Lady of Fatima Parish School. Contact 304-523-2861 or www.olofps.org.
DIRECTOR: Huntington’s First Presbyterian Church has a new director of children and youth ministries. Nan Price began work last August as Sunday morning children’s education coordinator and named youth director last month. She has worked in youth and children’s programs in various church denominations, as well as several Girl Scout councils. Growing up in Charleston, she completed the Lay Pastoral Ministry program at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary/Athenaeum of Ohio with certification in theology and pastoral counseling. Welcome to Huntington, Nan.
CONCERT: Mountaineer Opry presents Crandall Creek at 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors; and $5 children.
LISTED: Four Kitts Hill, Ohio, residents were among more than 5,000 students qualified for the dean’s list at Ohio University, Athens, for the fall semester. They are Connor Archer, Alison Franz, Lindsey Harper and Isaac Massie, all from Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.
CLEANUP: Wear boots and work clothes for the spring cleanup from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Beech Fork State Park, Barboursville. Volunteers pre-registering to participate receive free camping Friday and Saturday, April 1-2. Contact Dave Pruitt, assistant superintendent, 304-528-5794 or david.e.pruitt@wv.gov.
EGG HUNT: Along with friends, neighbors and local businesses, Lee Canup, financial adviser at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in Huntington since 2016, has organized an Easter egg hunt for various times Saturday, April 2, at her Br’er Cliff Farm, 13535 Ohio 217, Scottown. The Danielsville, Georgia, native has helped place candy, money and prizes in some 2,000 plastic Easter eggs for the upcoming event. Food trucks and inflatables are also offered. A sensory-friendly Easter egg hunt begins at 9 a.m. A hunt for ages 2-4 begins at 10:30 a.m., and those ages 5-7 hunt at 1 p.m. The final is for ages 8-10 at 2:30 p.m. Rain or shine, the event goes on. Registration is required, and admission is free. Visit brercliff.eventbrite.com.
‘REQUIEM’: West Virginia Symphony Orchestra performs “Requiem” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Tickets are $15 to $63.
SHOW: The runway is full of spring fashions during the spring fashion show at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, in Macy’s Court, Huntington Mall, Barboursville.
BAND: The indoor Fly-in Winter Bluegrass Series continues Friday, April 1, at Fly In Cafe, 76090 Kyle Lane, Lesage. The Clay Hess Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. Call 304-733-1240.
FUNDRAISER: Adriaunna Paige Foundation offers a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 1, at U.S. 60 East, between Subaru and City National Bank. A hot dog/bake sale is conducted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Dollar General, Alternate W.Va. 10. Barbecues, burgers, nachos and baked goods are also sold. Proceeds benefit the special-needs prom scheduled for May 14.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lesley Thomas, Sharon Hodges, Jim Bailey, Deanna Mader, Gwen Harbour, Judith Schoenlein, William Klover, Rhonda Castle, Debby Moore, Katie Dowis, Madelyn Copley, Taylor Breanne Runyon spins the last of the 20s as she turns 29.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Scott and Sarah Warner, Randy and Sandra Mayhew, Brad and Crystal Merritt.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Charlotte Jones, Elizabeth Daniels, Candace Dawn Cremeans, Judy Huddy, former employee of The Bazaar, turns 92, Jonathan Booth leaves the 20s behind for No. 30, Lynell Geer, Barbara Ruble, Mandy Edwards, Colin Loftus, Stan Hanson, Sherry Kennedy, Cindy Maynard.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Joel and Connie Boggess.