BREAKFAST: VFW Post 6878 conducts its monthly breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Proctorville, Ohio, post. The cost is $7; $4 ages 10 and younger. To-go is also available. The menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice. The auxiliary conducts a bake sale.

BELATED: Shawyer Beckett Burns is being wished a belated birthday as his second one was celebrated March 5. Here’s hoping it was a great one with many great ones to follow.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

