BREAKFAST: VFW Post 6878 conducts its monthly breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Proctorville, Ohio, post. The cost is $7; $4 ages 10 and younger. To-go is also available. The menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice. The auxiliary conducts a bake sale.
BELATED: Shawyer Beckett Burns is being wished a belated birthday as his second one was celebrated March 5. Here’s hoping it was a great one with many great ones to follow.
TRAIN/CRAFT SHOW: Kanawha Valley Railroad Association hosts a Model Train and Craft Show Saturday-Sunday, March 11-12, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5; free to ages 12 and younger.
NOMINATED: Whitney Fain, student in Mountwest Community and Technical College’s American Sign Language Program, is one of three to be nominated and to represent the college on the 20220-23 Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society All-West Virginia Academic Team. She is one of the college’s All-West Virginia Academic Team members and hopes to inspire others to learn American Sign Language to better serve the deaf community in West Virginia.
DINNER: Something “fishy” continues from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Our Lady of Fatima Parish School. The annual Lenten fish dinner, offered Fridays through March 31, includes baked fish OR fried fish OR fish tacos, cole slaw, green beans, hush puppies, baked potato OR French fries, dessert and drink is featured. Cheese pizza is also available for children. The cost is $10; $5 ages 3-12; and free ages 2 and younger. Proceeds benefit the school. Contact 304-523-2861 or http://www.olofps.org.
SWIMMER: Gavin Blake was one of 10 members of Cabell Midland High School Swim Team recently qualifying to participate in the state meet in mid-February in Morgantown. This is the 10th year the school has had a swim team. Gavin is son of LaAnna and Kevin Blake and grandson of Sandy and Carl Pemberton of Huntington’s New Baptist Church. Other participants were Katerina Smith, Blaire Vaughn, Pati Robertson, Gaby Robertson, Candance Huh, Luke Lunsford, Luke Huh, Joey Bacon and Tyson Cremeans.
SHOWCASE: First Stage Theatre Co. presents “Theatre Gym Showcase” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. Doors open at 7 p.m. Refreshments and desserts are provided. Admission is free.
MANY HATS: It’s been many hats for Robert Carlton Withers during his almost 80 blessed years of life. Not only did this Christian guy, better known as “Bob,” wear the reporter/columnist/copy editor hat at The Herald-Dispatch for 38 years before retiring April 2007, but he has worn one as a husband, dad, granddad and a B&O Railroad brakeman during three summers in the 1960s. He’s also been an author of three or four books pertaining to the railroad and presidents as he is well-versed in history and railroads. And lastly, he has pastored Huntington’s Seventh Avenue Baptist Church several years and continues leading and inspiring the little flock during some trying times. Pastor Bob turns 78 years young Thursday, March 9, and is being wished a day (and year) of good health, fond memories and continued blessings galore.
CHORUS: The Martin Luther King Jr. Men’s Chorus performs a concert at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Cox Landing United Methodist Church. Admission is free.
FAIR TIME: Mitchell Dunlap of Fairland Middle School tied with Solomon Preston of Chesapeake Middle School for second place for best overall project in the recent Lawrence County Science Fair conducted at Ironton Middle School and coordinated by Lawrence County Educational Service Center. Mitchell, along with Annie Chen also placed in the superior category for his project, “What’s the Hottest Water Bottle on the Market?” Annie also placed in the best of category and Mitchell came in second for the overall award in the seventh-eighth grades with 39.
FILM: General Andrew Lewis Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Galloway Insurance office, 537 9th St. A short film featuring the tough times Revolutionary War soldiers faced to survive is offered. Joseph Plum Martin write a detailed narrative about his time in the war.
PERFORMANCE: As part of Ironton Council for the Arts Concert Series, the Moron Brothers from Nicholasville, Ky., perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at First Presbyterian Church of Ironton. These talented, accomplished and well-respected bluegrass musicians clad in overall and playing guitar, banjo and fiddle, combine comedy, music and faith in their own songs. Tickets are $15. Contact Mary Jo Graham, 304-617-1977 or mjgraham@zoominternet.net, or Pat McCoy, 740-547-6446, or pmccoy73@hotmail.com.
ONE YEAR: Mary “had a little” Lamb may have celebrated past birthdays at her various homes throughout life, but this year — Thursday, March 9 — this beautiful lady inside and out celebrates her 90th birthday in her heavenly mansion, where she has been free from pain, suffering and disappointment since April 25, 2022. I had known, respected and loved Mary many years, always enjoying her company, bright smile and inspiring conversations. I find myself quite often looking toward the house where she lived and thinking of how much I appreciated her true friendship and pray she was aware of that.
MAGIC: “The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!” returns to Ashland Friday, March 10, for one show only. The interactive magical journey and action-packed spectacular begins at 7 p.m. at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $15 to $40.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Patti Bruce, Cheryl Thomas, Sally Pope, Gretchen Bias, Pris Beard, Belle Thomas, Carey Roland, Lisa Fowler, Cemonent Williams, Stephanie Mathis is one over 30 (31), Randy Ferris still in the 50s at 54, Matt McCormick, Hannah Claire Hawks becomes 23, Jack Stines, Mariyah Hitchcock still in the teens at 17.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Pam Morrison, Faye Isaacs, Grant Gatewood, Bert Fulks, Larry Kendall, Will Morgan, Sara Simpson, Susan McPhail, Jessica Robinson, Alivia Revely is one over “sweet 16” at 17, John Shaffer turns 63, Jay Byrd spins the last of the 50s at 59, Leslie Scarberry, Dannylynn Marie Kendrick, Dreama Varney
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Marsha and Shawn Gue.
CHUCKLE: While trying to avoid hitting a dog, I lost control of my two-wheeler and landed in a ditch by the side of the road. With some difficulty, as I crawled out of the ditch, a beautiful woman who had stopped her car and came to help me asked, “Are you OK?” “I’m OK I think,” I replied as I pulled myself up. She said, “Come, get in my car. I’ll take you to my place which is only a few blocks away. You can clean up, and then I will examine you to confirm that you are not hurt.” “That’s nice of you,” I answered,” but I don’t think my wife will like me doing that!” “Oh, come on, I’m a nurse,” she insisted. “We need to see if you have any scrapes and treat them properly.” Well, she was really pretty and very kind. I could not say no, but repeated, “I’m sure my wife won’t like this.” We arrived at her place and after cleaning up, she examined me to confirm that I do not have any major injury and then offered a drink. We had a couple of drinks, but all along I was feeling guilty and finally told her, “I feel a lot better now, but I know my wife is going to be really upset so I’d better go now.” “Don’t be silly!” she said with a smile, “Stay for a while. She won’t know anything. I suppose, she must be at home, right?” “Well, not really. She must be still in the ditch.”